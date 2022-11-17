  • Home
  • Bremerton
  • The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club - Bremerton, Washington
The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club Bremerton, Washington

No reviews yet

7263 W Belfair Valley Rd

Bremerton, WA 98312

Valentines Dinner

Boneless Chargrilled pork chops covered in apple cider butter sauce. Comes with hot rolls! Dinner will include sautéed green beans, a savory herb cheese bread pudding and for desert a pear tart tatin.

1 Bottle Merlot Bogle

$26.00

1 Bottle Chardonnay Townshend

$26.00

1 Bottle Cabernet Bogle

$27.00
Heart Shaped Ribeye Stuffed Prawns for two

$100.00

Heart shaped ribeye for 2 served with a beurre composé (meat will be seasoned and packaged to cook at home) This dinner is served with 2 Alaskan Colossal bell pepper & spinach stuffed prawns. Dinner also includes a artisan green salad that is topped with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Sides will include Herb roasted potatoes, Jumbo asparagus, Rolls & butter. For dessert gold mountains famous Ghirardelli Chocolate covered strawberries

Margarita 12oz

$7.00

Hot Chocolate for 4

$8.00

Champagne Bottle Ste Michelle

$26.00
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
From street tacos and delectable sandwiches to stone fired pizzas and fresh salads, The Restaurant at Gold Mountain is sure to please any palate.

7263 W Belfair Valley Rd, Bremerton, WA 98312

