The Scoreboard Imperial Beach 951 Palm Ave

951 Palm Ave

Imperial Beach, CA 91932

PRE-GAME

SM Wings

$8.99

Flavors: Classic buffalo, Mild, Mango Habanero, Bbq, Lemon pepper, & garlic (additional sauces & ranch are extra)

LG Wings

$14.99

Flavors: Classic buffalo, Mild, Mango Habanero, Bbq, Lemon pepper, & garlic (additional sauces & ranch are extra)

Chicken Strips (3 )

$10.99

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Potato Skins

$11.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

(Naked)SM Wings

$8.99

(Naked)LG Wings

$14.99

BURGERS

1\4 Classic Board Burger

$9.99

1/4 LB Classic American Cheese burger w/pickles, raw onions, lettuce tomato & mayo.

1\2 Classic Board Burger

$11.99

1/2 LB Classic American Cheese burger w/pickles, raw onions, lettuce tomato & mayo.

Southwest Burger

$14.99

1/2 LB Beef patty topped w/ Bacon, avocado, and pepper jack cheese. a Served on a brioche bun.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.99

1/2 LB All natural Beef patty w/sauteed mushrooms & swiss cheese. Served on brioche bun.

BBQ Western Burger

$13.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty w/ bacon, grilled onions, onion ring, bbq sauce. Served on a brioche bun or try it protein style.

Vegetarian Burger

$12.99

Guido Burger

$15.99

1\4 Classic Board Burger (Copy)

$9.99

1/4 LB Classic American Cheese burger w/pickles, raw onions, lettuce tomato & mayo.

The Sands

French Dip (Copy)

$15.99

Thinly sliced roast beet with sauteed onions and melted Swiss cheese on our fresh baked roll with a side of au jus.

Pastrami Melt (Copy)

$14.99

Thinly sliced pastrami on grilled sourdough bread w/ melted Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich (Copy)

$13.99

The Philly (Copy)

$17.99

Ribeye steak thinly sliced & sauteed w/onions house seasoning & provolone cheese. Served on our fresh baked Philly roll. Add the works (sauteed mushrooms, cherry peppers and pepperoncinis)

The Philly Works

$18.99

The Turkey Club (Copy)

$14.99

Tender slices of smoked turkey breast piled high on three pieces of sourdough with lettuce, tomato, bacon Swiss cheese and mayo.

DOGHOUSE

The Cincy Dog

$8.99

Jumbo Nathan's all beef dog topped w/chili cheese & fresh chopped onions.

The IB Dog

$8.99

Jumbo Nathan's all beef dog wrapped in bacon, topped w/grilled peppers, onions, & mayo.

The Pastrami Dog

$10.99

Jumbo all beef dog topped w/ pastrami, caramelized onions, topped w/mustard.

The Chili Cheese Dog

$10.99

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, egg, blue cheese.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressings.

SB Cranberry Spring Salad

$13.99

Mix Green Salad with cranberries, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and goat cheese, red onions, candied pecans | croutons.

SB House Salad

$8.99

Mix greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, goat cheese and cranberries.

Wedge Salad

$11.99

SIDE PIECE

SB House Salad

$8.99

Mix greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, goat cheese and cranberries.

SD Sauteed Veggies

$5.99

SD Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Mac Salad

$4.99

SD Bacon

$2.50

SD Avocado

$1.50

SD Gravy

$2.99

SD Aju

$2.99

SD Bell Peppers

$3.99

THE PAPAS

Scoreboard Fries

$4.99

Basket of hand cut French Fries.

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Basket of house cut fries includes two dipping sauces.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Basket of house cut fries includes two dipping sauces.

Cheesy Fries

$8.99

Basket of hand cut fries topped w/ nacho cheese, pickles jalapenos & bacon.

Cali Fries

$8.99

Basket of house cut fries topped w/ American cheese, grilled onions, topped with scoreboard fry sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Basket of Sweet potato fries served w/ranch.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Basket of Onion rings served w/ranch.

Tots

$5.99

Basket of house tater tots.

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Basket of tots topped w/nacho cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & chives.

Homemade Kettle Chips

$5.99

Basket of the Best Kettle Chips in LB!

DAILY SPECIALS

Rib Platter 2 ribs, 2 jalapeno poppers, pulled pork, pot salad, baked beans 1 roll

$20.99

BBQ Ribs half Rack 5ribs

$18.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Spaghetti & 2 meatballs

$10.99

Chili Cheese Dog no side

$5.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$13.99

Blackened Salmon

$18.99

Flat Iron Steak

$18.99

Crazy Cuban

$14.99

Meatloaf DINNER

$14.99

Rib eye Dinner

$22.99

Salisbury steak

$14.99

2 Smoked Rib Teaser

$11.99

3 Smoked Sliders

$11.99

Smothered pork chops

$12.99

Soup of the day

$8.99

Soup of the day

$8.99

DESSERTS

Dessert of Day

$5.99

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Soda

$3.25

Happy Hour Food

1 Beef Slider w/Fries only

$5.00

1 Chicken Slider w/fries only

$5.00

1 Pork Slider w/fries only

$5.00

3 Potato Skins

$5.00

3 Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

5 Coconut Shrimp

$5.00

Calamari

$5.00

Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Wedge Salad

$5.00

Two meatballs only w/marinara sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family & locally owned Sports Bar & Grill

Website

Location

951 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

