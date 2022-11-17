The Soda Fountain
349 W Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
Starters
Meatball Appetizer
5 sizzling hot meatballs covered in our famous sauce topped with melted mozzarella and served with 2 garlic knots
Bruschetta Appetizer
Sliced and toasted Italian bread topped with a tomato, garlic, and fresh basil salad feta cheese and balsamic glaze
Small Garlic Knots
Our famous dough tied in a knot and baked to perfection. Topped with delicious garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Large Garlic Knots
Our famous dough tied in a knot and baked to perfection. Topped with delicious garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips fried to perfection and served with ranch dipping sauce
5 Chicken Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
10 Chicken Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
20 Chicken Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce
Our Favorites
Biggest Slice in Town
New York style cheese slice, It really is the biggest in town!
Lasagna
Homemade with ground beef, sausage, ricotta, fresh basil, spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with 2 garlic knots
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta smothered in ricotta cheese, marinara, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pink Cadillac
A 1/2 pound hotdog topped with 3 toppings of your choice and a side
The Dagwood
Our biggest sandwich yet! Piled high with layers of ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, swiss, american, and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo. Served on your choice of bread and side
Salads
Chicken Cobb Salald
Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, sliced egg, bacon, and croutons over a bed of mixed greens
Chef Salad
A variety of ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, sliced egg, mixed cheese over a bed of mixed greens
Southern Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, onion, and bacon over a bed of mixed greens
Greek Salad
Tomato, feta cheese, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, over a bed of romaine
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing tossed in a bed of romaine
Antipasto
Salami, pepperoni, provolone, black olives, and roasted red peppers over a bed of mixed greens
Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh basil ,red onion, and feta cheese over a bed of mixed greens
House Garden Salad
House Caesar Salad
Healthy Choices
Lite Bite
Your choice of tuna, egg, or chicken salad served on lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cucumber with a side of grapes
Trio Salads
Scoops of chicken, tuna, and egg salad served over lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber with a side of grapes
Cup and a Half
Enjoy a cup of soup with your choice of half a grilled cheese, egg, tuna, or chicken salad sandwich
Veggie Wrap
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumbers dressed in our Italian dressing and wrapped in a tomato wrap. Served with a side of grapes
Cup Tomato Florentine Soup
Bowl Tomato Florentine Soup
Cup Southwest Chili
Bowl Southwest Chili
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Hot Subs
Meatball Sub
Delicious meatballs, provo,one cheese, red peppers, grilled onion, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie. Served with your choice of side
The Philly
Tender beef, provolone cheese, red peppers, mushroom and grilled onions on a toasted hoagie with your choice of side
Italian Sub
Capicola, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and red onion topped with Italian dressing served on a hoagie. Toasted or not toasted? The choice is yours. Served with your choice of side.
French Dip
Sandwiches
BLT
Savory bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Served with your choice of side
Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade fresh egg salad. Served with choice of side
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our famous homemade chicken salad with fresh grapes and pecans tossed in. Served with your choice of side.
Club
Layered with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese. Served with your choice of side
Mr. Reuben
Grilled rye bread stacked with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served with your choice of side
Ms. Rachel
Grilled turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing between 2 slices of marble rye. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken
Seasoned and grilled to perfection served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of side
Pastrami
Grille tender pastrami with spicy mustard on marbled rye. Served with your choice of side.
Classic Cuban
Authentic Cuban style sandwich with ham, pork, pickles, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, mayo, and pressed to perfection. Served with your choice of side.
Burgers and Hot Dogs
Cheese Burger
1/3 pound patty grilled to your liking topped with American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles with your choice of side.
Chili Cheese Burger
1/3 pound patty grilled to your liking topped with delicious chili, shredded cheese, onion. Served with your choice of side
New York Dog
100% all beef dog topped with sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. Served with your choice of side
Elvis' Island Dog
100% all beef dog topped with grilled onions, pineapple, bacon, and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side
Keep it Plain Hot Dog
Plain ol" dog or burger. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, or relish for no additional charge. Served with your choice of side.
Keep it Plain Burger
Plain ol" dog or burger. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, or relish for no additional charge. Served with your choice of side.
Chili Cheese Dog
Fried Food
Extra Sides
Specials
12" Specialty Pizzas
16" Specialty Pizzas
18" Specialty Pizzas
24" Speciality Pizzas
Cauliflower Crust (10" ONLY)
Specialty Phosphates
Raspberry Phosphates
Strawberry Phosphates
Lime Phosphates
Cream Soda Phosphates
Shirley Temple Phosphates
Cherry Ginger Ale Phosphates
Blue Raspberry Phosphates
Grape Phosphates
Sasperilla Phosphates
Cherry Smash Phosphates
Maia's Sour Patch Soda Phosphates
Chocolate Phosphates
Coffee
Vanlla
Specialty Coke Phosphates
Egg Cream Specialty Phosphates
Fountain Soda
Lemonaid & Limeaide
Other Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Blast from the past. Old Fashion Ice Cream and Pizzaria. We offer a large selection of Ice Cream, milkshakes, floats, and great food items.
349 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285