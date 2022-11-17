Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Soda Fountain

No reviews yet

349 W Venice Ave

Venice, FL 34285

Popular Items

18" BYO
16" BYO
12" BYO

Starters

Meatball Appetizer

$9.69

5 sizzling hot meatballs covered in our famous sauce topped with melted mozzarella and served with 2 garlic knots

Bruschetta Appetizer

$9.39

Sliced and toasted Italian bread topped with a tomato, garlic, and fresh basil salad feta cheese and balsamic glaze

Small Garlic Knots

$7.69

Our famous dough tied in a knot and baked to perfection. Topped with delicious garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Large Garlic Knots

$9.39

Our famous dough tied in a knot and baked to perfection. Topped with delicious garlic butter and parmesan cheese

Fried Pickles

$8.39

Pickle chips fried to perfection and served with ranch dipping sauce

5 Chicken Wings

$11.39

Tossed in your choice of sauce

10 Chicken Wings

$19.39

Tossed in your choice of sauce

20 Chicken Wings

$32.39

Tossed in your choice of sauce

Our Favorites

Biggest Slice in Town

$5.69

New York style cheese slice, It really is the biggest in town!

Lasagna

$16.89Out of stock

Homemade with ground beef, sausage, ricotta, fresh basil, spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Served with 2 garlic knots

Baked Ziti

$14.89

Ziti pasta smothered in ricotta cheese, marinara, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pink Cadillac

$13.89

A 1/2 pound hotdog topped with 3 toppings of your choice and a side

The Dagwood

$17.39

Our biggest sandwich yet! Piled high with layers of ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, swiss, american, and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo. Served on your choice of bread and side

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salald

$14.89

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, sliced egg, bacon, and croutons over a bed of mixed greens

Chef Salad

$15.29

A variety of ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, sliced egg, mixed cheese over a bed of mixed greens

Southern Chicken Salad

$14.39

Fried chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, onion, and bacon over a bed of mixed greens

Greek Salad

$11.39

Tomato, feta cheese, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, over a bed of romaine

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.39

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing tossed in a bed of romaine

Antipasto

$14.69

Salami, pepperoni, provolone, black olives, and roasted red peppers over a bed of mixed greens

Chicken Bruschetta

$14.39

Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh basil ,red onion, and feta cheese over a bed of mixed greens

House Garden Salad

$7.89

House Caesar Salad

$8.39

Healthy Choices

Lite Bite

$9.39

Your choice of tuna, egg, or chicken salad served on lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cucumber with a side of grapes

Trio Salads

$13.89

Scoops of chicken, tuna, and egg salad served over lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber with a side of grapes

Cup and a Half

$11.39

Enjoy a cup of soup with your choice of half a grilled cheese, egg, tuna, or chicken salad sandwich

Veggie Wrap

$11.69

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumbers dressed in our Italian dressing and wrapped in a tomato wrap. Served with a side of grapes

Cup Tomato Florentine Soup

$6.39

Bowl Tomato Florentine Soup

$7.89

Cup Southwest Chili

$6.39

Bowl Southwest Chili

$7.89

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.39

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.89

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$14.69

Delicious meatballs, provo,one cheese, red peppers, grilled onion, smothered in marinara and topped with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie. Served with your choice of side

The Philly

$14.89

Tender beef, provolone cheese, red peppers, mushroom and grilled onions on a toasted hoagie with your choice of side

Italian Sub

$15.19

Capicola, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and red onion topped with Italian dressing served on a hoagie. Toasted or not toasted? The choice is yours. Served with your choice of side.

French Dip

$14.89

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.69

Savory bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Served with your choice of side

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.69

Homemade fresh egg salad. Served with choice of side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.69

Homemade tuna salad. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.69

Our famous homemade chicken salad with fresh grapes and pecans tossed in. Served with your choice of side.

Club

$14.29

Layered with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese. Served with your choice of side

Mr. Reuben

$12.69

Grilled rye bread stacked with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served with your choice of side

Ms. Rachel

$12.69

Grilled turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing between 2 slices of marble rye. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$10.39

Classic grilled cheese with American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken

$11.69

Seasoned and grilled to perfection served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of side

Pastrami

$12.19

Grille tender pastrami with spicy mustard on marbled rye. Served with your choice of side.

Classic Cuban

$12.89

Authentic Cuban style sandwich with ham, pork, pickles, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, mayo, and pressed to perfection. Served with your choice of side.

Burgers and Hot Dogs

Cheese Burger

$13.39

1/3 pound patty grilled to your liking topped with American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles with your choice of side.

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.39

1/3 pound patty grilled to your liking topped with delicious chili, shredded cheese, onion. Served with your choice of side

New York Dog

$11.39

100% all beef dog topped with sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. Served with your choice of side

Elvis' Island Dog

$11.39

100% all beef dog topped with grilled onions, pineapple, bacon, and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side

Keep it Plain Hot Dog

$8.69

Plain ol" dog or burger. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, or relish for no additional charge. Served with your choice of side.

Keep it Plain Burger

$11.39

Plain ol" dog or burger. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, or relish for no additional charge. Served with your choice of side.

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.39

Fried Food

Baskets

$6.39

Piled high with your choice of regular fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, homemade chips, or onion rings

Chicken Fingers

$9.39

4 tenders served with fries. Upgrade to onion rings, tater tots, or sweet potato fries

Dressings

Extra Sides

Side Coleslaw

$2.95

Side Potato Salad

$2.95

Side Grapes

$2.95

Side Baked Beans

$2.95

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.95

Specials

Mozz Sticks

$8.50

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$8.69

Sloppy Joe Special

$9.99

Fish And Chips

$16.00

Stuffed Cheese Burger

$14.00

Philly Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sloppy Slaw Dog

$12.00

Sicilian Slice

$6.50

Pizza Knots

$8.99

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Venice Ave

$18.69

12" Meat Lovers

$18.69

12" Greenwich Village

$18.69

12" The Godfather

$18.69

12" The Greek

$18.69

12" Pizza Bianco

$18.69

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.69

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Venice Ave

$21.69

16" Meat Lovers

$21.69

16" Greenwich Village

$21.69

16" The Godfather

$21.69

16" The Greek

$21.69

16" Pizza Bianco

$21.69

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.69

18" Specialty Pizzas

18" Venice Ave

$24.69

18" Meat Lovers

$24.69

18" Greenwich Village

$24.69

18" The Godfather

$24.69

18" The Greek

$24.69

18" Pizza Bianco

$24.69

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.69

24" Speciality Pizzas

24" Venice Ave

$32.39

24" Meat Lovers

$32.39

24" Greenwich Village

$32.39

24" The Godfather

$32.39

24" The Greek

$32.39

24" Pizza Bianco

$32.39

24" BBQ Chicken

$32.39

Cauliflower Crust (10" ONLY)

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.39

BYO Pie

12" BYO

$13.69

16" BYO

$16.69

18" BYO

$19.69

24" BYO

$32.39

Stromboli

12" Stromboli

$18.69

16" Stromboli

$21.69

Calzone

12" Calzone

$18.69

16" Calzone

$21.69

Specialty Phosphates

Raspberry Phosphates

$3.79

Strawberry Phosphates

$3.79

Lime Phosphates

$3.79

Cream Soda Phosphates

$3.79

Shirley Temple Phosphates

$3.79

Cherry Ginger Ale Phosphates

$3.79

Blue Raspberry Phosphates

$3.79

Grape Phosphates

$3.79

Sasperilla Phosphates

$3.79

Cherry Smash Phosphates

$3.79

Maia's Sour Patch Soda Phosphates

$3.79

Chocolate Phosphates

$3.79

Coffee

$3.79

Vanlla

$3.79

Specialty Coke Phosphates

Chocolate Specialty Coke Phosphates

$3.79

Chocolate Cherry Specialty Coke Phosphates

$3.79

Marshmallow Specialty Coke Phosphates

$3.79

Vanilla Specialty Coke Phosphates

$3.79

Cherry Vanilla Specialty Coke Phosphates

$3.79

Chocolate Marshmallow Specialty Coke Phosphates

$3.79

Cherry Coke

$3.79

Egg Cream Specialty Phosphates

Chocolate Egg Cream Specialty Phosphates

$3.79

Vanilla Egg Cream Specialty Phosphates

$3.79

Coffee Egg Cream Specialty Phosphates

$3.79

Strawberry Egg Cream Specialty Phosphates

$3.79

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Orange Fanta

$3.29

Rootbeer

$3.29

Ginger-ale

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Fruit Punch

$3.29

Lemonaid & Limeaide

Lemonaid

$3.59

Limeaide

$3.59

Other Drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.79

Fiji Water

$3.00

20 Oz Bottle Soda

$3.99

Bottled Coke

$3.49

Celcius

$4.29

Coconut Water

$3.29

Redbull

$3.99

Smoothy Drink

$4.29

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Bev

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blast from the past. Old Fashion Ice Cream and Pizzaria. We offer a large selection of Ice Cream, milkshakes, floats, and great food items.

Website

Location

349 W Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285

Directions

