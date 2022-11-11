Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blu Island Bistro

625 Tamiami Trail South

Venice, FL 34285

Popular Items

Tacos
Cold Brew
Bis & Gravy

Coffee/Specialty

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee Decaf

$2.85

Locally roasted, Medium-bodied, freshly brewed and absolutely delicious!

Coffee Regular

$2.85

Locally roasted, Medium-bodied, freshly brewed and absolutely delicious!

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cold, slow-steep for 24hrs=smooth, less acidic coffee-so good!

Double Shot Expresso

$5.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Made with milk, topped with whipped cream

Iced Latte

$4.25

Regular or Decaf, locally roasted, finished with milk or almond milk (over ice)

Milk

$2.95

Extra Tea Bag

$0.75

Shot Irish Cream

$3.00

Tea & Lemonade

Daily Iced Tea Special

$3.00

Today is Watermelon! Slow steep for 24 hours, no sugar or syrups, just all-natural delicious tea!

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Freshly brewed, no sugars, just all natural high quality tea

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Freshly brewed, made to order with natural tea sugar

Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Mango Iced Tea

$3.25

Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Juice and Soda

Apple Juice (lg)

$3.25

Apple Juice (Sm)

$2.85

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice (Lg)

$3.25

Cranberry Juice (Sm)

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.75

Guava (Can)

$3.25

Orange juice (lg)

$3.25

Natalie's Orange Juice is sooo good-we think it's the very best!

Orange Juice (Sm)

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

V8 Tomato Juice (lg)

$3.25

V8 Tomato Juice (Sm)

$2.85

Water

Bottled Water

$1.95

Pellegrino

$2.25

Glass bottle, screw off top.

No Beverage

No Beverage

Baked Goods & Doughnuts

Crumb Cake

$3.75

Our crumb cake is amazing....our customers say it's the best they've ever had!

Doughnuts (6) Weekends Only

$12.00

Muffin

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Pecan smoked bacon, fried green tomato, arugula topped with our basil garlic aioli, served on grilled thick-cut white bread

Build Their Own

$11.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich, choose your bread, meat, cheese, egg style

Pork Roll Sand

$11.00

NJ "taylor ham" , fried XL farm fresh egg, Boar's Head American cheese on grilled thick-white bread or fresh brioche bun

Turkey Sausage Croissant

$11.00

Sandwich Special

$11.00

Build Your Breakfast

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$4.75

4 Eggs

$6.15

Bacon

$5.00

Pecan-smoked high quality, 3 pieces

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

From a bakery in "Da Bronx" served w/Boar's Head cream cheese

Boars Head Ham

$3.75

Boar's Head

Canadian Bacon

$3.75

Boar's Head

Chicken Sausage

$3.85

Cranberry chicken sausage, no preservatives

Cup of Berries

$3.75

Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries

English Muffin

$2.50

Grits (Bowl)

$4.00

Grits-cup

$2.50

Oatmeal (bowl)

$5.00

Oatmeal, Cup

$3.50

Pork Roll

$4.00

The original "Taylor ham" from NJ!

Potatoes

$4.50

Our "potato cake" made with cheddar, scallions, paprika, onions

Sausage

$4.50

Country sausage links, 2 pieces

Scrapple

$4.50

The "other gray meat!" a wide range of pork products formed into a loaf & grilled

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Pineapple & Plant City Strawberries

Toast

$2.25

Toast One Piece

$1.12

Tomatoes

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Veggies

$3.00

Oven marinated & roasted fresh seasonal veggies

Whiskey Bacon

$8.00

Thick-cut Boar's Head "pork belly" slow-cooked whiskey glaze

Raisin Toast

$2.25

Egg In A Hole

Egg In A Hole

$8.50

Eggs Benedicts

2 XL poached eggs, thick-cut gourmet Wolferman's english muffins and house-made hollandaise

1/2 Bene

$8.50

Bacon Bene

$12.50

Pecan-smoked bacon, 2 XL poached eggs, Wolferman's thick-cut english muffins & awesome hollandaise sauce

Canadian Bene

$12.50

Boar's Head canadian bacon, 2 XL poached eggs, thick-cut Wolferman's english muffins and awesome hollandaise

Corned Beef Hash Bene

$13.50

Crab/Asp Bene

$14.50

Jumbo Lump Crab & fresh asparagus, 2 XL poached eggs, thick-cut Wolferman's gourmet english muffins and awesome hollandaise sauce

Fried Chicken Bene

$13.50

No Meat Bene

$10.50

Pulled Pork Bene

$14.50

Special Benedict

$14.50

Surf and Turf Bene

$14.95Out of stock

Whiskey Bacon Bene

$14.50

Thick-cut Boar's Head "pork belly" bacon, 2 XL farm fresh eggs, thick-cut Wolferman's english muffins and awesome hollandaise sauce

Favorites @Blu

1/2 Order Bis & Gravy

$5.50

2+2+2

$11.50

3 MEAT SKILLET

$13.00

Bis & Gravy

$9.85

Fluffy, house-made biscuits and house-made country sausage gravy.

Blu Burrito

$11.00

Soft tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans and chorizo sausage. Topped with house-made salsa, sour cream, cheddar and fresh avocado

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

CB Hash & Eggs

$12.00

As seen in the Herald Tribune! Slow-cooked Boar's Head corned beef, diced potatoes, onions and secret spices, served with 2 eggs and toast.

Chipped Beef

$12.00

Real chipped beef paired with perfectly creamy gravy, served over sourdough bread with 2 eggs any style.

Egg Combo

$12.00

Frittata

$11.50

CHANGES DAILY, PLEASE CALL/ASK FOR TODAY'S FRITTATA.

Ian Special (Grits)

$12.00

Ian Special (Oatmeal)

$12.00

Lox Platter

$12.95

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Omeletes & Scrambles

Corned Beef Omelette

$11.50

Meat Omelette

$11.50

Pecan-smoked bacon, beachwood smoked ham, country sausage & cheddar cheese tucked in our fluffy 3 egg omelete

Omelette Special

$11.50

Spinach/Mush/Goat Omelette

$11.50

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, Boar's Head goat cheese tucked in our fluffy 3 egg omelete

The Custom Omelette

$11.50

Make your own omelette-choose 3 fillings tucked in our fluffy 3 XL fresh egg omelette

Veggie Omelette

$11.50

Western Omelette

$11.50

Scrambled farm fresh eggs, Boar's Head ham, peppers, onions & cheddar

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes as seen on ABC 7 with Chef Judi-house made-no box mix here!

1/2 Order French Toast

$7.50

French Toast

$11.50

Banana French Toast, won "Best of Philly" banana batter, served w/seasonal fruit

French Toast Special

$12.50

Full Stack (5)

$11.00

One Cake

$4.50

Pancake Special Three Cakes

$10.25

Pancake Special Two Cakes

$8.25

Potato Pancakes

$9.50Out of stock

Short Stack (3)

$9.00

Two Cakes

$7.00

Waffle

$10.25

Waffle Special

$12.50

Appetizers

Cheese Curds Large

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds Small

$6.50Out of stock

Chips

$2.50

Made in house from fresh potatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.50

Made in house, served with zesty remoulade sauce

Fries

$6.00

Thick-cut "steak fries" made in house

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

House-made hummus, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers and toasted pita

O Rings

$7.00

House-made thinly sliced fresh onions, battered and fried to golden brown, served w/zesty remoulade sauce!

Side Salad

$5.50

Fresh spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onions, olives, topped with grated cheddar and fresh herb vinaigrette

Jalaepino Poppers

$4.95

Mini Quiche

$4.95

Corned Beef Special

CORNED BEEF SPECIAL

$12.95Out of stock

Sandwiches & Tacos

Burger of the Day

$13.00

Changes Daily, Please call or see Facebook page for today's special

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chick Salad sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Pita

$13.00

Chix Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.50

Cuban

$11.00

Custom Burger

$13.00

Egg Salad w/ Avocado

$10.50

Fish Friday

$14.00

Grouper Sand

$17.00

Lasagna

$13.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Plain Ol' BLT

$9.50

Sandwich Special

$12.50

Sloppy Joe's

$13.00

Taco of the Day

$13.00

Tacos

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Whisky Bacon BLT

$12.50

Soups & Salads

Blu Salad

Blu Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, dried cranberries and toasted pecans served w/house made strawberry vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$9.50

Mixed green tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onions, olives, topped with grated cheddar served w/house-made herb vinaigrette

Med Platter

$11.50

Freshly made hummus, cucumber salad w/roasted red peppers, onions, feta cheese and tabboleh served wtih olives and warm pita bread

Side of Pita

$1.50

Side of Potato Salad

$3.50

Soup To-Go (12 oz)

$4.50

Changes Daily, Call for Soup of the Day OR view our facebook page for all daily specials. We offer one size soup to-go, and it's a perfect 12 oz size!

Soup To-Go (Quart)

$9.00

Split Plate/Share Fee

$3.00

Trio Salad

$10.50

You Pick Two

1/2 Chicken Salad / Salad

$9.75

1/2 Tuna Salad / Salad

$9.75

1/2 Egg Salad / Salad

$9.75

1/2 Chick Salad / Soup

$9.75

1/2 Tuna Salad / Soup

$9.75

1/2 Egg Salad / Soup

$9.75

Salad / Soup

$9.75

SIDE ORDERS

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.75

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side Chip Beef

$5.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Corned Beef hash

$6.50

Side Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Side Egg Salad

$5.50

Side Fruit (Bowl)

$6.00

Side Pork Roll

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Scrapple

$4.50

Side Tuna Salad

$5.50

Side Veggie

$3.00

DONATIONS

DONATION

$1.00

DONATION

$5.00

DONATION

$10.00

DONATION

$15.00

DONATION

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

A local hot spot where everyone knows your name! Chef/owner and Culinary Institute of America alumunus Alan Laskowski delivers an elevated version of everyday favorites. Comfortable and chic, just a few blocks away from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, on the Island of Venice. Breakfast All Day/Lunch/Parties/Catering

Website

Location

625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285

Directions

