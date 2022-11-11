Blu Island Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
A local hot spot where everyone knows your name! Chef/owner and Culinary Institute of America alumunus Alan Laskowski delivers an elevated version of everyday favorites. Comfortable and chic, just a few blocks away from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, on the Island of Venice. Breakfast All Day/Lunch/Parties/Catering
625 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285
