The Souper Cafe - Saginaw

393 Reviews

$

5789 State St

Saginaw, MI 48604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pick 2 (Half)
Pick 2 (Full)
12 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

Pick 2 - COMBO

Pick 2 (Half)

$9.49

Pick 2 (Full)

$12.29

Soups

8 oz. Chicken Noodle

$3.49

8 oz. Broccoli Cheddar

$3.49

8 oz. Potato Bacon

$3.49

8 oz. Tomato Bisque

$3.49

8 oz. Stuffed Pepper

$3.49

8 oz. Butternut Squash

$3.49

8 oz. Baja Chicken Enchilada

$4.69

8 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

$4.69

8 oz. Kickin Crab

$4.69

8 oz. Lobster Bisque

$4.69

12 oz. Chicken Noodle

$4.69

12 oz. Broccoli Cheddar

$4.69

12 oz. Potato Bacon

$4.69

12 oz. Tomato Bisque

$4.69

12 oz. Stuffed Pepper

$4.69

12 oz. Butternut Squash

$4.69

12 oz. Baja Chicken Enchilada

$5.79

12 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

$5.79

12 oz. Kickin Crab

$5.79

12 oz. Lobster Bisque

$5.79

16. oz Chicken Noodle

$5.79

16. oz Broccoli Cheddar

$5.79

16. oz Potato Bacon

$5.79

16. oz Tomato Bisque

$5.79

16. oz Stuffed Pepper

$5.79

16 oz. Butternut Squash

$5.79

16. oz Baja Chicken Enchilada

$6.99

16. oz Chicken Pot Pie

$6.99

16. oz Kickin Crab

$6.99

16. oz Lobster Bisque

$6.99

32 oz. Chicken Noodle

$11.59

32 oz. Broccoli Cheddar

$11.59

32 oz. Potato Bacon

$11.59

32 oz. Tomato Bisque

$11.59

32 oz. Stuffed Pepper

$11.59

32 oz. Butternut Squash

$11.59

32 oz. Baja Chicken Enchilada

$13.99

32 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

32 oz. Kickin Crab

$13.99

32 oz. Lobster Bisque

$13.99

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque Special

Daily Special Grilled Cheese & 8oz Tomato Bisque

$7.79

Sandwiches

1/2 Smoked Turkey W/Swiss

$6.29

1/2 Smoked Ham W/Swiss

$6.29

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Veggie Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Grilled Chicken W/Swiss

$6.29

1/2 Signature Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 3 Cheese Pepper & Tomato

$6.29

1/2 Southwest Turkey

$6.29

1/2 Chicken Parm

$6.29

1/2 Yummy Chicken

$6.29

1/2 Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Prime Rib Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Italian Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Classic Reuben

$7.49

1/2 Georgia Reuben

$7.49

1/2 BLT Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Pretzel Pub Club

$7.49

Full Smoked Turkey W/Swiss

$9.09

Full Smoked Ham W/Swiss

$9.09

Full Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.09

Full Tuna Sandwich

$9.09

Full Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.09

Full Veggie Sandwich

$9.09

Full Grilled Chicken W/Swiss

$9.09

Full Signature Sandwich

$9.09

Full 3 Cheese Pepper & Tomato

$9.09

Full Southwest Turkey

$9.09

Full Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$9.09

Full Chicken Parm

$9.09

Full Yummy Chicken

$9.09

Full Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.29

Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.29

Full Italian Sandwich

$10.29

Full Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Full Classic Reuben

$10.29

Full Georgia Reuben

$10.29

Full BLT Sandwich

$10.29

Full Pretzel Pub Club

$10.29

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

PB&J

$6.29

Salads

1/2 Mandarin Salad

$6.29

1/2 Gorgonzola Salad

$6.29

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.29

1/2 Greek Salad

$6.29

1/2 Garden Salad

$6.29

1/2 Harvest Salad

$6.29

Full Mandarin Salad

$9.69

Full Gorgonzola Salad

$9.69

Full Caesar Salad

$9.69

Full Greek Salad

$9.69

Full Garden Salad

$9.69

Full Harvest Salad

$9.69

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$6.29

Chicken Sonoma Wrap

$6.29

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.29

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.29

Veggie Wrap

$6.29

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$6.29

Smoked Ham Wrap

$6.29

Egg Salad Wrap

$6.29

Tuna Wrap

$6.29

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.29

Harvest Wrap

$6.29

Kids

Kids PB&J

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Kids 8oz Soup

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.89

Bottle Water Dasani

$1.99

Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$1.69

Smoothies

$4.49

Catering

1/2 Pan Salad

$45.00

Retail

Chips

$1.59

Cookie

$1.59

Roll

$1.19

Bread Bowl

$3.29

Chips & Drink

$2.89

Cookie & Drink

$2.89

Tortilla Strips

$0.25

16oz Dressing

$8.00

Add Chicken

$3.29

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.60

Extra Cheese

$0.60

Extra Meat

$1.75
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to the Souper Café Saginaw Online. We are a locally owned restaurant in Saginaw, with another location in Bay City, specializing in Freshmade Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps!!

Directions

