A map showing the location of Sweet Greek Pastries & More 8320 Louetta Rd. Suite 100

Sweet Greek Pastries & More 8320 Louetta Rd. Suite 100

No reviews yet

8320 Louetta Rd. Suite 100

Spring, TX 77379

Order Again

Savory Crepes

Ham & Gruyere Crepe

$12.95

smoked ham,gruyere cheese,bechamel sauce

Chicken & Mushroom w/Gruyere Crepe

$12.95

Sauteed chicken breast w/mushrooms in a cream sauce

Pesto Chicken Crepe

$12.95

Grilled chicken beast w/ Pesto sauce

Greek Crepe

$12.95

Feta cheese,Kalamata olives,Salami,peppers

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chicken,cranberries,pecans,celery,mayo

Sweet Crepes

Nutella

$7.95

Nutella

Nutella w/Strawberries OR Bananas

$8.95

Nutella w/Strawberries or Bananas

Kids Nutella

$6.95

Nutella only topped with Chocolate sauce & Powdered sugar

Apples & Cream

$10.95

carmalized apples,dulce de leche& cinnamon in a vanilla cream sauce

Strawberries & Creme

$10.95

Fresh Strawberries w/ homemade whipped creme topped w/ powdered sugar

Dulce de leche

$10.95

Dulce de leche w/ strawberries or bananas

Peaches & Cream

$10.95

Sweet Peaches in a delicate vanilla cream sauce

Pitas

Ham & Gruyere Pita

$8.95

Puff Pastry filled w/smoked ham,gruyere cheese,bechamel sauce

Tiropita

$5.95

Puff Pastry filled w/Feta Cheese in a bechamel cream sauce

Spanakopita

$6.95

Puff Pastry filled w/Spinach,Feta cheese

Loukanikopita

$4.95

Puff Pastry filled w/ Hot Dog

Kolokithopita

$6.95

Puff Pastry filled w/suash,zucchini and Feta

Beef Wellington

$14.95

Puff Pastry filled w/ Beef tips,ham & Mushrooms w/gruyere cheese

Add Salad

$2.95

Sweet Pitas

Bougatsa

$5.95

Puff Pastry filled w/vanilla custard in puff pastry topped w/ powdered sugar

Paninis

Ham & Cheese Panini

$12.95

smoked ham,gruyere,mayo

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mozzarella,gruyere &mayo

Greek Style Panini

$12.95

Ham,salami,feta cheese,mayo

Grilled Chicken w/Pesto Panini

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast w/ pest sauce & Cheese

Gelato

Gelato Sm.

$4.25

Made in House daily, flavors vary weekly

Gelato Med.

$6.25

Made in House daily, flavors vary weekly

Gelato Lg.

$8.25

Made in House daily, flavors vary weekly

Gelato Pint

$9.95

Made in House daily, flavors vary weekly

Gelato Swirl Sm. w/1 topping

$5.95

Gelato swirled w/ your favorite topping

Gelato Swirl Med. w/1 topping

$7.95

Gelato swirled w/ your favorite topping

Gelato Swirl Lg. w/1 topping

$9.95

Gelato swirled w/ your favorite topping

Gelato Milkshake

$5.95

Any flavor

Pastries and Cookies

Koulourakia 2 for

$3.75

Orange infused cookie

Koulourakia bakers dozen

$18.00

Orange infused cookie

Kourabiedes 2 for

$3.75

Greek Wedding cookies

Melomakarona 2 for

$3.75

Cinnamon,clove and nut cookie

Petit Fours 2 for

$3.75

Jam cookies w/ truffles

Almond Cookies 2 for

$4.95

Traditional sugar cookie

Florentines

$4.95

Traditional chocolate chip

Baklava

$6.95

Layers of nuts and filo in honey sauce

Chocolate Baklava

$7.95

Layers of nuts and filo in honey sauce dipped in chocholate

Galaktoboureko

$6.95

Filo dough stuffed with semolina custard w/ honey sauce

Kataifi

$5.95

Shredded filo dough filled with nuts & spices

Saragli 5 for

$6.95

mini rolled baklava

Profiterol

$8.95

vanilla and chocolate custard w/ eclair puffs

Biscotti Torte

$6.95

Biscotti flavored Torte

Strawberry Torte

$6.95

Fresh Strawberry Torte

Chocolatina Torte

$6.95

Chocolate Torte

Caramel Torte

$6.95

Caramel Torte

Black Forest Torte

$6.95

Black Forest Torte

Almond Torte

$6.95

Almond Torte

Ekmek

$8.95

Vanilla custard w/Kataifi base

Trigona 2 for

$6.95

Baked Filo filled w/ vanilla custard

Milfai

$6.95

Puff pasty layered w/vanilla cream topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Rizogalo

$6.95

Rice pudding

Seasonal Cookies

$3.00

Chocolates

$2.50

Swirl cookies

$3.75

Poutinga

$8.95

Whole Tortes

Whole Torte, 8-in. Round

$37.99

Any flavor

Whole Torte, 10-in. Round

$45.00

Any flavor

Whole Torte, Full Sheet

$180.00

Any flavor

Whole Torte, Half Sheet

$100.00

Any flavor

Whole Tote, Qtr. Sheet

$50.00

Any flavor

Whole Tote, Log

$29.00

Any flavor

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Fredo Espresso

$4.25

Fredo Cappuccino

$4.25

Americana

$3.50

Machiato

$3.50

Latte

$3.95

Mocha

$3.95

Espresso con panna

$4.25

Ristretto

$3.50

Greek Coffee

$3.75

Frappe

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.25

Nitro

$4.25

Drip

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Teas & Lemonade

Black Tea

$1.95

Chai Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Sodas

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

FIJI Water

$4.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Merchandise

Olive oil

$14.95

Organic olive oil

$16.95

Cookbook

$34.95

T-Shirt

$14.95

Mugs

$12.95

Bag of Beans

$5.95

Olives

$6.95

Holiday tins

Thanksgiving 8" tin

$24.00

Thanksgiving 10" tin

$34.00

Thanksgiving box

Box of baklava

$30.00

Box of Saragli

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8320 Louetta Rd. Suite 100, Spring, TX 77379

Directions

