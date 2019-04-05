Dinner Menu

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

plain, buffalo, goldfever, sriracha

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

served with marinara

Cauliflower

$12.00

buffalo style bleu cheese crumbles & scallions OR sweet chili style topped with sesame seeds

Sample Plate

$18.00

buffalo tenders, fried mozzarella, potato skins

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

served with sweet chili sauce

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

loaded with tomatoes, red onion, scallions, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese. Add: grilled chicken +2, ground beef +2

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

served with warm pita chips

Scallops Wrapped In Bacon

$18.00

served with maple syrup

Potato Skins

$12.00

topped with scallions

Rhode Island Calamari

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

French Onion

$8.00Out of stock

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00

Salad

GR Chicken Salad

$17.00

FR Chic Tender Salad

$17.00

GR Shrimp Salad

$17.00

GR Salmon Salad

$19.00

Steak Tip Salad

$19.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Bleu Wedge

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Side Garden

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$18.00

Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Koren BBQ Bowl

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Bleu

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Rueben

$15.00

Pastrami

$15.00

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Pastas

Lobster & Shrimp Scampi

$31.00

Chicken Broccoli

$19.00

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$28.00

Scallop Scallopini

$28.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Veal Parmesan

$23.00

Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$20.00

Sirloin Tip Carbonara

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Vegetable Primavera

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Veal Piccata

$24.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Chicken Breast

$19.00

Homestyle

Shepards Pie

$17.00

Pot Roast

$22.00

Country Fried Chicken

$19.00

Hand Cut Steaks

Ribeye

$30.00

Sirloin Tip

$27.00

Filet Medallions

$34.00

NY Sirloin

$30.00

16 ounce Prime Rib

$34.00

24 ounce Prime Rib

$42.00Out of stock

48 ounce Prime Rib

$70.00Out of stock

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$23.00

Fried Haddock

$23.00

Pan Seared Haddock

$26.00

Baked Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Lobster Pie

$30.00

Baked Scallops

$29.00

Fried Scallops

$29.00

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Fried Seafood Trio

$27.00

Baked Seafood Trio

$27.00

Surf & Turf

Surf Ribeye

$38.00

Surf Filet

$40.00

Surf Prime Rib

$41.00Out of stock

Surf Sirloin Tips

$31.00

Surf NY Sirloin

$36.00

Kids Menu

Kids Steak Tip

$11.00

Kids Ziti & Sauce

$6.00

Kids Gr.Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chic Finger

$8.00

Alton Cut Rib

$22.00Out of stock

Side Options

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Seasonal Veg

$3.00

Crispy Broccoli

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Bourbon Sauce

$3.00

Marsala Sauce

$3.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Desserts

PB Explosion

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Choc Truffle

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Blueberry Amaretto Chzcake

$6.00

Add Ice Cream

$2.00

PB Choc Waffle

$9.50

Specials

Tenderloin Tips

$27.00Out of stock

Roast Pork

$21.00

Pork Chops

$22.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Canadian Cheese Soup Cup

$8.00

Canadian Cheese Soup Bowl

$11.00

Soda/Juice

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Adult Milk

$3.50

Kids Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Saratoga

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Martinis

House Martinis

Espresso

$9.25

Lemon Drop

$9.25

Cosmo

$9.25

Creamy Chocolate

$9.25

Seasonal Martinis

Pumpkin

$9.25

Banquet

Brunch

Brunch Buffet

$21.00

Lunch Menu

Entrees

L.Shepards Pie

$17.00

L.Pot Roast

$18.00

L.Country Fried Chicken

$16.00

L.Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

L.Baked Haddock

$17.00

L.Fried Haddock

$17.00

L.Baked Scallops

$23.00

L.Fried Scallops

$23.00

L.BK Salmon

$19.00

L.Grilled Salmon

$19.00

L.Fried Shrimp

$18.00

L.Chicken Breast

$15.00

L.Sirloin Tips

$19.00

L.Sirloin Tips & Haddock

$20.00

L.Chicken Tenders

$14.00

L.Veal Parmesan

$18.00

Specials

L.Pork Chop

$17.00