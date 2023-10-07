The Valley Canteen 259 E Morrow St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Bar and grill located off campus of Missouri Valley College. We provide outside activities such as pool, darts, and corn hole. Weekly live music with nightly specials.
Location
259 E Morrow St, Marshall, MO 65340
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teremok Coffee & Desserts - 3040 W Broadway Blvd Suite 390
No Reviews
3040 W Broadway Blvd Suite 390 Sedalia, MO 65301
View restaurant