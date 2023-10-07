Drink

Can Beer

Coors lt

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Miller Lt

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud lt

$3.00

Busch lt

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Mic Ultra

$3.00

Dos Equis

$3.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$3.00

Hienekein

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Model

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud lt

$4.00

Busch lt

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Cocktails

AMF

$5.00

Rum, Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Sour mix, Sprite, Blue Curacao

Dirty Shirley

$4.00

White Russian

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Peanut Butter Ball

$4.00

Malibu Barbie

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Margarita

$4.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Vodka Orange Juice

Martini

$4.00

Draft beer

Busch lt

$4.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Mango Cart

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$3.00

Nutrl

$3.00

Cayman Jack

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Shots

Teremana

$3.00

Bull Rider

$4.00

Jameson Kahula El Toro

Komos tequila

$10.00

Tequila Rose

$4.00

American Honey

$3.00

Jello Shot

$0.50

Clase Azul Tequila

$15.00

44

$15.00

Blue Label

$15.00

1942

$15.00

Malibu

$4.00

Jager Bomb

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Patron silver

$5.00

Patron gold

$5.00

Crown

$4.00

Crown Peach

$4.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

1800

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Fireball

$2.00

Grey Goose

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Maker's Mark

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$3.00

El Toro

$2.00

Crown Black

$4.00

Crown Bourbon

$4.00

Screwball

$4.00

Smirnoff

$2.00

Jägermeister

$2.00

Don Juilo

$4.00

Alcohol

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Patron

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Crown

$5.00

Power Hour

$15.00

House Vodka

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Maker's Mark

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

1800

$5.00

Jameson

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Minor

minor

$3.00

minor

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Water

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr . P

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Food

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

French Dip

$7.00

Jalapeno Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.00

The Big V

$6.50

Sides

Fruit

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sharables

Mac n Cheese Bites

$6.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.50

Mozz. Sticks

$6.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$10.00

Margarita Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Wings Bone-In

Mango Habanero (8)

$10.00

Buffalo (8)

$10.00

Honey BBQ (8)

$10.00

Garlic Parm (8)

$10.00

Mango Habanero (16)

$14.00

Buffalo (16)

$14.00

Honey BBQ (16)

$14.00

Garlic Parm (16)

$14.00

Wings Bone-Out

Boneless Mango 16

$14.00

Boneless BBQ 8

$10.00

Boneless BBQ 16

$14.00

Boneless Buffalo (8)

$10.00

Boneless Buffalo (16)

$16.00

Boneless Garlic 8

$10.00

Boneless Garlic 16

$14.00

Boneless Mango 8

$10.00

Salad

The Valley Salad

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00