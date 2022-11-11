Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Village Bakery

3,466 Reviews

$$

3052 Woodside Rd

Woodside, CA 94062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BAKERY

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00
Bran Muffin

Bran Muffin

$5.00
Brown Sugar Scone

Brown Sugar Scone

$3.75
Cheddar-Chive Biscuit

Cheddar-Chive Biscuit

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25
Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$4.25
Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$4.25
Dark Chocolate Brownie

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.50
Homemade Granola

Homemade Granola

$6.00
Dulce de Leche Chocolate Cake: 6-inch

Dulce de Leche Chocolate Cake: 6-inch

$38.00
Dulce de Leche Chocolate Cake: 8-inch

Dulce de Leche Chocolate Cake: 8-inch

$48.00

Honey Butter

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$12.00
Cowboy Cookie Dough

Cowboy Cookie Dough

$12.00
Sprinkle Cookie Dough

Sprinkle Cookie Dough

$12.00
Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Sauce

$7.00
Salted Caramel Sauce

Salted Caramel Sauce

$6.00
Woodside Chocolate Bars

Woodside Chocolate Bars

$10.00

Each chocolate bar is crafted in house by hand. Prepared in small batches daily, we utilize only the finest chocolates, nuts, dried fruits, and other specialty ingredients.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3052 Woodside Rd, Woodside, CA 94062

Directions

Gallery
The Village Bakery image
The Village Bakery image
The Village Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alice's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17288 Skyline Blvd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Dutch Goose
orange star3.9 • 1,277
3567 Alameda de las Pulgas Menlo Park, CA 94025
View restaurantnext
The Mountain House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
13808 Skyline Blvd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Redwood Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,108
356 Woodside Plaza Redwood City, CA 94061
View restaurantnext
Selby's
orange star4.4 • 497
3001 El Camino Real Redwood City, CA 94061
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Redwood City
orange star4.5 • 6,597
314 EL CAMINO REAL REDWOOD CITY, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodside

Milagros Latin Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 13,002
1099 Middlefield Road Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Redwood City
orange star4.5 • 6,597
314 EL CAMINO REAL REDWOOD CITY, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
The Village Pub
orange star4.7 • 3,559
2967 Woodside Rd. Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Redwood Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,108
356 Woodside Plaza Redwood City, CA 94061
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Redwood City
orange star4.4 • 2,293
2086 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Zareen's - Redwood City
orange star4.7 • 2,076
2039 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodside
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston