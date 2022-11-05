Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Village Pub

3,559 Reviews

$$$

2967 Woodside Rd.

Woodside, CA 94062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Cinderella Pumpkin Soup
Dry-Aged Duck Leg Confit

Starters

Harvest Greens

$15.00

Shaved Fall Vegetables / Fines Herbes / Champagne Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$17.00

Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano

Peach And Padrón Pepper Salad

$30.00

Crescenza / Prosciutto / Spiced Pecans / Honey Vinaigrette

Heirloom Squash Salad

$22.00

Ricotta-Stuffed Squash Blossom / Basil Pistou / Citrus Vinagrette

Steak Tartare

$25.00

Quail Egg / Pickled Vegetables / Grilled Levain

Maine Lobster Bisque

$35.00

POTATO-LEEK FLAN / TARRAGON OIL

Cinderella Pumpkin Soup

$25.00

Pecorino Mousse/Apple Butter/Pain D'Epices

Entrees

Brown Butter Cornbread/Slaw

Ratatouille Pave

$38.00

Eggplant Puree, Tomato Water Vinaigrette, Grana Padano Frico

Crispy Chicken Salad

$26.00

Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing

Striped Bass

$35.00

Heirloom Melons / Garlic Labneh / Sauce Vierge

Pan Seared Halibut

$56.00

Pan Seared Halibut, Roasted brassicas, cauliflower puree, grenobloise sauce.

Roasted 38 North Chicken

$42.00

Pole Beans / Basil Butter / Madeira Jus

Dry-Aged Duck Leg Confit

$32.00

Black mission Figs / Pain Perdu / Natural Jus

Dry-Aged Duck Breast

$67.00

Black mission Figs / Pain Perdu / Natural Jus

Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop

$48.00

Roasted Peach / Barley Pilaf / Crispy Onion Ring

Wagyu Flank Steak

$42.00

Crispy Marble Potatoes / Glazed Early Girl Tomato / Bordelaise Sauce

Pub Burger

$22.00

English Muffin Bun / French Fries

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Remoulade

Dessert

Beignets

$12.00

Crème Anglaise / Chocolate Sauce

Fig Cheesecake

$14.00

Creme Fraiche Cheesecake / Port Wine Poached Figs / Graham Cracker

Dark Chocolate Entremets

$14.00

DARK CHOCOLATE ENTREMETS / Pistachio Ice Cream / Cocoa Tuile

Taste of Three Cheeses

$22.00

Caprotta / Mimolette 12 Month / Blu Di Bufala / Toasted Levain / Seasonal Chutney

Luxury Additions

Estate Caviar

$110.00

1oz of American White Sturgeon Estate Caviar / Toasted Brioche / Chives / Sieved Egg Whites / Sieved Egg Yolks / Whipped Crème Fraiche / Whipped Butter / Mother of Pearl Spoon

Osetra Caviar

$160.00

1 oz of Golden Osetra Caviar / Toasted Brioche / Chives / Sieved Egg Whites / Sieved Egg Yolks / Whipped Crème Fraiche / Whipped Butter / Mother of Pearl Spoon

Reserve Caviar

$180.00

1 oz of Golden Reserve California White Sturgeon Caviar / Toasted Brioche / Chives / Sieved Egg Whites / Sieved Egg Yolks / Whipped Crème Fraiche / Whipped Butter / Mother of Pearl Spoon

Wine List

Champagne, Sanger, Brut Nature NV

$42.00

Medium bodied Champagne rich brioche and generous red apple, strawberry, and apricot flavors.

Champagne Rosé, Billecart-Salmon, Brut NV

$98.00

Medium Bodied Pink Champagne, rose, orange peel and raspberry aromas, a mineral structure and crisp finish.

Chardonnay, Valravn, Sonoma County 2018

$28.00

Medium body, ripe apple and citrus notes with a soft, creamy finish.

Chardonnay, Joseph Swan, Russian River Valley 2016

$32.00

Medium body with red apple and tropical fruit notes with a nutty finish

Pinot Noir, Mount Riley, Marlborough, 2020

$28.00

Light body with tart cherry and strawberry flavors with a lingering finish

Syrah, Lionel Faury, St Joseph 2018

$44.00

Full body with red cassis, tobacco and olives with a meaty and integrated finish.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paradigm, Oakville 2017

$96.00

Beverages

Lauretana Sparkling Water

$7.00

Lauretana Still Water

$7.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Sprite (8oz)

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

This beloved Woodside landmark brings destination dining to Silicon Valley. The Village Pub is rich with a sense of heritage and authenticity. The warm and elegant ambiance is the perfect backdrop for Chef Mark Sullivan's Contemporary American cuisine with Classic French roots.

Website

Location

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside, CA 94062

Directions

Gallery
The Village Pub image
The Village Pub image
The Village Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY - Woodside
orange starNo Reviews
3154 Woodside Road Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
China Live | SF2BAY - Woodside
orange starNo Reviews
3154 Woodside Road Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Buck's of Woodside
orange starNo Reviews
3062 Woodside Rd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
The Village Bakery
orange star4.7 • 3,466
3052 Woodside Rd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4 Menlo Park, CA 94025
View restaurantnext
Dutch Goose
orange star3.9 • 1,277
3567 Alameda de las Pulgas Menlo Park, CA 94025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodside

Milagros Latin Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 13,002
1099 Middlefield Road Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Redwood City
orange star4.5 • 6,597
314 EL CAMINO REAL REDWOOD CITY, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
The Village Bakery
orange star4.7 • 3,466
3052 Woodside Rd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Redwood Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,108
356 Woodside Plaza Redwood City, CA 94061
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Redwood City
orange star4.4 • 2,293
2086 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Zareen's - Redwood City
orange star4.7 • 2,076
2039 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodside
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston