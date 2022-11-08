American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Redwood Grill
3,108 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
PLEASE REMEMBER ORDER NUMBER! *A 5% Operational Surcharge will be added to each check. This fee is intended to be equitably distributed amongst our operational increases as a result of increased vendors and supplier costs. This is not a gratuity for services provided. Thank you for your continued support!
Location
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City, CA 94061
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Redwood City
More near Redwood City