American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Redwood Grill

3,108 Reviews

$$

356 Woodside Plaza

Redwood City, CA 94061

Order Again

Mains

Redwood Whole Chicken RWGM

Redwood Whole Chicken RWGM

$13.00
St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Rack RWGM

St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Rack RWGM

$16.00

dry rub & BBQ sauce

Veggie Enchiladas RWGM

Veggie Enchiladas RWGM

$16.00Out of stock

flour tortilla, mushrooms, black beans, cilantro, onion, jack cheese, green onions, olives.

Veggie Lasagna RWGM

Veggie Lasagna RWGM

$14.00Out of stock

pasta, tomato, onion, garlic, chili flakes, fresh herbs, spinach, zucchini, squash, egg, cheese.

Bolognese Lasagna RWGM

Bolognese Lasagna RWGM

$14.00Out of stock

pasta, tomato, onion, garlic, chili flakes, fresh herbs, beef, cheese, egg.

Soups (BOWL)

Tomato Bisque RWGM

Tomato Bisque RWGM

$6.00

tomato, cream, yellow onions, wine, fresh herbs.

Sides

Brussels W/ Truffle Oil RWGM

Brussels W/ Truffle Oil RWGM

$12.00

brussels sprouts, white truffle oil.

Whipped Potatoes RWGM

Whipped Potatoes RWGM

$7.00

russets potatoes, cream, parmesan, garlic powder, butter.

Mac N Cheese RWGM

$10.00

Fresh Baked Goods

Baguette RWGM

Baguette RWGM

$3.50Out of stock

sour baguette

Buttermilk Biscuits RWGM

Buttermilk Biscuits RWGM

$7.00

flour, butter, buttermilk. served with honey butter.

Jalapeno Cheddar Muffins RWGM

Jalapeno Cheddar Muffins RWGM

$9.00Out of stock

cornmeal, onion, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, butter. served with honey butter.

Cookies (6) RWGM

Cookies (6) RWGM

$8.00Out of stock

triple chocolate chip cookies (6).

Salads

Greens And Goats RWGM

Greens And Goats RWGM

$12.00

mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans & goat cheese. served with a raspberry vinaigrette. *vegetarian*

Market Seasonal Salad RWGM

Market Seasonal Salad RWGM

$12.00

romaine, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers. served with our house vinaigrette. *vegetarian*

Kale Chicken Caesar RWGM

Kale Chicken Caesar RWGM

$14.00

kale, romaine, rotisserie chicken, toasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes & parmesan cheese. served with our housemade caesar dressing. *contains fish*

Sando's & Wraps

Stuffed Chicken Salad Sandwich RWGM

Stuffed Chicken Salad Sandwich RWGM

$10.00Out of stock

dutch crunch prairie, leaf lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, savory cranberry sauce (tahini, lemon, parsley, garlic).

Drinks

Smoothie RWGM 32oz

Smoothie RWGM 32oz

$14.00

pineapple, cucumber, spinach, kale, apple, parsley, orange juice & lemon juice.

Just Water RWGM

Just Water RWGM

$2.50
Waterloo RWGM

Waterloo RWGM

$2.50Out of stock

*rotational sparkling water flavors*

Craft Beer RWGM

Craft Beer RWGM

$5.00+

*rotational craft beer*

Bottle Wine RWGM

Bottle Wine RWGM

$20.00

*rotational red and white wines*

Devil's Canyon Craft Root Beer

Devil's Canyon Craft Root Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Sustainably handcrafted w/ agave nectar and cane sugar. 0% Alcohol, Caffeine and Corn syrup

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

RWG products

Smoked Potato Salad RWGM

Smoked Potato Salad RWGM

$7.00Out of stock

yukon potatoes, celery, egg, red onion, dill pickles, mayonnaise, vinegar.

Stuffed Chicken Salad RWGM

Stuffed Chicken Salad RWGM

$8.00Out of stock

chicken, celery, green onion, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayonnaise.

Deviled Eggs RWGM

Deviled Eggs RWGM

$8.00Out of stock
Chimmichuri Sauce RWGM

Chimmichuri Sauce RWGM

$8.00Out of stock
BBQ Sauce RWGM

BBQ Sauce RWGM

$8.00Out of stock
Beef Jerky RWGM

Beef Jerky RWGM

$10.00

local san mateo county beef jerky. pomponio ranch meat.

Salsa Roja RWGM

Salsa Roja RWGM

$7.00Out of stock

tomato, garlic, onions, cilantro.

Salsa Verde RWGM

Salsa Verde RWGM

$7.00Out of stock

tomatillo, serrano chile, yellow onion, cilantro.

Tortilla Chips RWGM

Tortilla Chips RWGM

$4.00

corn tortillas, salt.

House Dressing RWGM

House Dressing RWGM

$8.00
Caesar Dressing RWGM

Caesar Dressing RWGM

$8.00Out of stock
Hot Sauce RWGM

Hot Sauce RWGM

$5.00Out of stock

Perfect punch of heat from Fresno chili peppers, Habanero Chili peppers, garlic and aromatic spices.

Kettle Chips RWGM

Kettle Chips RWGM

$2.00

RWG Seasonings

$5.00Out of stock

Bake at Home

Full Pan Lasagna Bolognese (serves 4-6)

Full Pan Lasagna Bolognese (serves 4-6)

$45.00

Bake your lasagna when its convenient for you! Heating instructions come with dish.

Full Pan Veggie Lasagna (served 4-6)

Full Pan Veggie Lasagna (served 4-6)

$35.00

Bake your lasagna when its convenient for you! Heating instructions come with dish.

RWG Merch

RWG Black Camo Hat

$30.00

RWG Orange Trucker Hat

$25.00

RWG Water Bottle

$20.00

Kids tees

$12.00

Bottles and Cans To Go

YO-HO-HO Rum Barrel Aged Scotch Ale

YO-HO-HO Rum Barrel Aged Scotch Ale

$23.00Out of stock

Coat your palate with the finest brew you've indulged in for quite a while. Chocolate, vanilla, bourbon, scotch, rum. Your heart and body are warmed. It's been a heck of a year, you deserve this.

German Chocolate Cake Pastry Stout Scotch Barrel Aged

German Chocolate Cake Pastry Stout Scotch Barrel Aged

$23.00

Coat your palate with the finest brew you've indulged in for quite a while. Chocolate, vanilla, bourbon, scotch, rum. Your heart and body are warmed. It's been a heck of a year, you deserve this.

East Brother Oatmeal Stout

East Brother Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

english-inspired, notes of rich milk chocolate and dark fruit.

South City Ciderworks Original Blend - Semi-Sweet

South City Ciderworks Original Blend - Semi-Sweet

$6.00Out of stock

South City Ciderworks juiciest and sweetest offering. Refreshingly Sessionable. Apple Forward.

South City Ciderworks Dry Me A River - Dry

South City Ciderworks Dry Me A River - Dry

$6.00Out of stock

South City Ciderworks dry cider with subtle sweetness and light acidity. Notes of white wine with a dry finish.

High Noon - Vodka & Soda

High Noon - Vodka & Soda

$5.00

*assorted flavors*

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda Cans

Soda Cans

Devil's Canyon Craft Root Beer

Devil's Canyon Craft Root Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Sustainably handcrafted w/ agave nectar and cane sugar. 0% Alcohol, Caffeine and Corn syrup

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Carbonated mineral water

Health-Ade Kombucha

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
PLEASE REMEMBER ORDER NUMBER! *A 5% Operational Surcharge will be added to each check. This fee is intended to be equitably distributed amongst our operational increases as a result of increased vendors and supplier costs. This is not a gratuity for services provided. Thank you for your continued support!

