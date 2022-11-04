Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Vesta

1 Review

$$

2022 Broadway Street

Redwood City, CA 94063

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage & Honey Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Large Arugula Salad

SALADS

Small Butter Lettuce Salad

Small Butter Lettuce Salad

$8.00

shaved fennel, fresh parsley, nectarine plum vinaigrette

Large Butter Lettuce Salad

$11.00

shaved fennel, fresh parsley, nectarine plum vinaigrette

Small Arugula Salad

Small Arugula Salad

$10.00

toasted hazelnuts, shaved parmigianno reggiano, apricot vinaigrette

Large Arugula Salad

$13.00

toasted hazelnuts, shaved parmigianno reggiano, apricot vinaigrette

Small Baby Red Romaine Salad

Small Baby Red Romaine Salad

$10.00

creamy gorgonzola dressing, red onion, dates

Large Baby Red Romaine Salad

$13.00

creamy gorgonzola dressing, red onion, dates

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

jalapeno pickled raisins, breadcrumbs, pecorino, green onion avocado dressing

SMALL PLATES

Pork Meatballs

Pork Meatballs

$15.00

arugula, jalapeno aioli, parmigianno reggiano

Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce

Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce

$15.00

three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano

Pork Shoulder & Polenta

Pork Shoulder & Polenta

$16.50

apricot glazed bacon, cabbage slaw

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$17.00

spicy capicollo, soppressata, prosciutto, marinated olives

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$15.00

thyme, creme fraiche, grilled bread

Grilled Pears & Burrata

Grilled Pears & Burrata

$16.00

grilled pears, balsamic reduction, fresh burrata cheese

Burrata Plate

Burrata Plate

$14.00

fresh burrata cheese, grilled bread

Grilled Bread

Grilled Bread

$4.00

with California olive oil

Grilled Carrots

Grilled Carrots

$12.00

cilantro, paprika, cumin, garlic, lemon yogurt

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00

toasted almonds, currants, serrano chili, honey, breadcrumbs

Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$14.00

four grilled bread toast points topped with ricotta, toasted hazelnuts, and orange honey

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

apple cider vinaigrette, bacon, breadcrumbs

PIZZA

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, basil, oregano, garlic, olive oil, fleur de sal

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Bubalina Margherita

Bubalina Margherita

$22.50

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, white cheddar

Basil Burrata Pizza

Basil Burrata Pizza

$23.50

tomato sauce, fresh burrata, basil, parmigianno reggiano

Sausage & Honey Pizza

Sausage & Honey Pizza

$25.50

tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili

Prosciutto & Pineapple Pizza

Prosciutto & Pineapple Pizza

$25.50

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled pineapple, prosciutto americano, serrano chili

Soppressata Pizza

Soppressata Pizza

$25.50

tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, spinach & soppressata

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$25.50

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey

Sausage & Roasted Garlic Pizza

Sausage & Roasted Garlic Pizza

$25.50

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, roasted garlic, parmigiano reggiano

Vegan Pesto Pizza

Vegan Pesto Pizza

$20.50

pistachio pesto, tomato sauce, spinach

Vegan Maple Mushroom

Vegan Maple Mushroom

$25.50

tomato sauce, fresh parsley, sauteed mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, serrano chili, maple drizzle, wild arugula

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$20.00

tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

sauteed mushrooms, thyme, goat cheese, truffle oil

Onion Mushroom Pizza

Onion Mushroom Pizza

$25.50

sauteed mushrooms, pecorino cheese, red onion, truffle oil

Pesto Cheese Pizza

Pesto Cheese Pizza

$22.50

pistachio pesto, fresh mozzarella, white cheddar

Bacon & Cherry Tomato Pizza

Bacon & Cherry Tomato Pizza

$25.50

fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, french feta, basil, parsley, applewood smoked bacon

Pesto & Soppressata Pizza

Pesto & Soppressata Pizza

$25.50

pistachio pesto, fresh garlic, basil, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, chili flakes

Green Olive Pizza

Green Olive Pizza

$23.00

castelvetrano green olines, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, basil, fresh garlic, chili flakes

Spinach & Ham Pizza

Spinach & Ham Pizza

$25.50

dill creme fraiche, spinach, smoked ham, pecorino, honey

Rosemary Potato & Bacon Pizza

Rosemary Potato & Bacon Pizza

$25.50

potato, white cheddar, pecorino, rosemary, applewood smoked bacon

Carbonara Pizza

Carbonara Pizza

$25.50

mascarpone, mozzarella, farm egg, applewood smoked bacon, parlsey, garlic, black pepper, parmigianno reggiano, red onion

Orange Honey & Sausage Pizza

Orange Honey & Sausage Pizza

$25.50

spicy italian sausage, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, red onion, chili flakes, orange honey

Spicy Vegan Pesto Pizza

Spicy Vegan Pesto Pizza

$22.50

pistachio pesto, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, garlic, spinach, chili flakes

REFRESHERS

Abita Root Beer

$4.00
Galvanina Clementine Soda

Galvanina Clementine Soda

$4.00

Organic Soda

The Mountain Valley

$7.50

Sparkling Water, 1L

BEER

North Coast Brewing Co.
El Sully Lager

El Sully Lager

$8.00

(12 oz Can) 21st Amendment Brewery, ABV 4.8%, El Sully pours a mostly clear, golden straw color with lots of visible carbonation bubbles. Frothy white head and an aroma filled with sweet malt and grassy hops. Taste is impressive for this style. Bready and biscuity malt up front, followed by light floral and grassy hop flavors. Hints of lemon citrus. Some sweetness sneaks in on the finish and lingers in a really nice way. Super refreshing yet still flavorful.

Le Merle Saison

Le Merle Saison

$15.00

(25.4 oz bottle) North Coast Brewing Company, Fort Bragg, CA: SAISON: 7.9% ABV Abundant hops and a Belgian yeast strain contribute exotic aromas of tropical fruit

Mighty Dry Hard Cider

Mighty Dry Hard Cider

$9.00

(16 oz can) Golden State Cider Company, Sebastopol, CA: APPLE CIDER: 6% ABV tart, crisp, dry, tangy, smooth, and refreshing.

Lychee Lemonade, Kyla Hard Kombucha

Lychee Lemonade, Kyla Hard Kombucha

$9.00

Kyla Hard Kombucha, Hood River, OR

Orderville Hazy Mossaic

Orderville Hazy Mossaic

$9.00

(16 oz can) Modern Times, San Diego, CA: 7.20% ABV. Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops.

Weekend Vibes IPA

Weekend Vibes IPA

$9.00

(16 oz can) Coronado Brewing Company, Coronado, CA: 638% ABV The aroma has a slight impression of sweetness. The flavor follows with prominent and mixed tropical and citrus fruits, with pineapple, mango, and grapefruit zest.

Oatmeal Stout, East Brother

Oatmeal Stout, East Brother

$9.00

(16 oz can) East Brother Beer Co., Richmond CA

Pranqster, Belgian Golden Ale

Pranqster, Belgian Golden Ale

$15.00

(25.5 oz bottle) Golden Ale, North Coast Brewing Company, CA: BELGIAN STYLE GOLDEN ALE: 7.6% ABV produce a floral nose, a full fruity flavor, and a clean finish

Non-Alcoholic Run Wild IPA

Non-Alcoholic Run Wild IPA

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Co., San Diego, CA

Coast Hazy Pale Ale

Coast Hazy Pale Ale

$9.00

Offshoot Beer Co., Placentia, CA

WINE CANS

Rose, Maker

Rose, Maker

$13.00

Nicole Walsh, 2020, Rhubarb, guava, strawberries-and-cream. Nicole describes this Rosé as “what pink might taste like.” The Rosé of Grenache is no after-thought or run-off from a red either. The fruit was grown and picked specifically for this Rosé from Loma del Rio in cool-climate Monterey county.

Cabernet Blend, Maker

Cabernet Blend, Maker

$14.00

Cabernet Blend GILBERT CELLARS, YAKIMA VALLEY, WA; Red currants, cedar, and spice — this perfectly balanced Bordeaux-style red blend gets along famously with every guest and almost any meal. No need to save it for dinner, though. Low tannins and a warm finish make for a perfect any-time type of wine.

WINE BOTTLES

Prosecco, La Gioiosa

Prosecco, La Gioiosa

$60.00

DOC, Treviso, Italy

Sauvignon Blanc, La Honda

Sauvignon Blanc, La Honda

$52.00

La Honda, 2020, Santa Cruz, CA: ​The wine is rich, mouth-coating and buzzing with acid. Aromas of ripe stone fruits and juicy pineapple. This is a classic California Sauvignon Blanc, with notes of honeydew, grapefruit, white peach.

Chardonnay, Farmstead

Chardonnay, Farmstead

$56.00

Farmstead, Long Meadow Ranch, 2019, Napa, CA: Aromatics of Meyer lemon, candied orange peel. White flower and oyster shell on the palate that has a refreshing acid-driven finish.

Sauvignon Blanc Blend, Arietta

Sauvignon Blanc Blend, Arietta

$80.00

Arietta, 'On The White Keys', 2020, Saint Helena, CA: Very Dry, lemon flavors, peach, walnut oil, and thyme. (fun fact: "on the white keys" plays on the harmonious blend of the dry, sauvignon blanc, and sweet, Semillon grapes.)

Chardonnay, Ridge

Chardonnay, Ridge

$80.00

Ridge, Montebello Estate, 2017, Santa Cruz Mountains: Sun-bleached straw color. Pineapple, melon, honeysuckle, and citrus. Appealing fruit entry, refreshing acidity, with an elegant texture.

Rose, Testarossa

Rose, Testarossa

$56.00

Cuvee, Los Gatos, 2021, Central Coast, CA: Testarossa, Los Gatos, 2021: Central Coast, CA. “Brilliant blush hue. Enchanting aromas of peach, melon, ripe grapefruit, and raspberry. Thereafter, notes of marmalade, crème brulee, and orange add complexity. These qualities persist on the palate and are framed by a fresh, brisk, and vibrant texture. This Rosé of Pinot Noir finishes with decadence. Enjoy now through 2023.”

Orange, Lucid Wines

Orange, Lucid Wines

$56.00

Chardonnay Viognier White Wine blend, 2020, Lodi, CA

Champange, Lanson Rose'

Champange, Lanson Rose'

$140.00

Champagne Lanson Rose' 2015. Lanson Rose has a beautiful pure color with pale salmon touches. Aromas of roses and fruit predominate, with discrete notes of red berries. The initial impression is tender, well-rounded and fresh. This wine has harmonious balance and good length on the finish.

Pinot Noir, Soquel

Pinot Noir, Soquel

$56.00

Soquel Vineyard, 2017, Santa Cruz County: Strong cedar aromas frame the dark red fruit and dried herbs on the nose of this bottling. The woody flavors are quite strong on the palate, where tobacco-leaf tones meet with pomegranate and red cherry

Grenache, Gregory Graham

Grenache, Gregory Graham

$52.00

Gregory Grahm, Crimson Hill Vineyard, 2015, Lake County CA: aromas of ripe plum and rose petal with highlights of white pepper and cigar box. This gentle wine bursts with flavors of ripe plum, cinnamon, and spice.

Merlot, Hill Family Estate

Merlot, Hill Family Estate

$56.00

Hill Family Estate, Beau Terre Vinyard, 2018, Mendocino County, Ca: Lovely sweet nose of mocha milk chocolate and raspberry, Nice concentration with cranberry and ripe boysenberry. Interesting acidity unifies the chocolaty tannins.

Sangiovese, Martin Ranch

Sangiovese, Martin Ranch

$52.00

2018, Extremely gooey and extract aromas of black-plum syrup, raisin and milk chocolate show on the nose of this bottling. There is an immense amount of cedar spice on the palate, where that prune flavor is strongest.

Primitivo, Brutocao

Primitivo, Brutocao

$56.00

Brutocao Cellars, Conteno Vineyards, 2018 Mendocino, CA: Red plum, cherry, blackberry, spicy overtones, dark with bold fruity flavors.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Foxglove

Cabernet Sauvignon, Foxglove

$56.00

Foxglove, 2019, Paso Robles, CA: offers a juicy, forward bouquet of blueberries, plums, leafy herbs, and underbrush. It's rounded, medium-bodied, charming, and has fine tannins, all making for an easy-drinking red that has plenty of fruit as well as Cabernet character.

Pinot Noir, En Route

Pinot Noir, En Route

$95.00

En Route, 'Les Pommiers', 2019, Russian River Valley, CA: Wild raspberry, plum, and floral notes that yield to mineral, spice & toasty oak.

Field Blend, Pleiades XXVI

Field Blend, Pleiades XXVI

$58.00

Sean Thackrey, Pleiades XXVII, 2016, Sebastopol, CA: Blend of sagiovese, zinfadel, viognier, pinot noir, and syra. Floral essence, hibucus, anise & eucalyptus.

Bordeaux Blend, Arietta

Bordeaux Blend, Arietta

$85.00

Arietta, Quartet, 2019, Napa Valley, CA: Hints of raspberry jam, cedar, smoke, and licorice add shades of nuance throughout.

Zinfandel, Brown Estate

Zinfandel, Brown Estate

$85.00

Brown Estate, 2019, Napa Valley, CA: Luxurious with a seamless balance of fruit and acid. Hibiscus leaves, potpourri, cherry, strawberry, raspberry, clove-studded mandarin orange, graphite, pine needles, lichen, bay laurel.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Nickel & Nickel

Cabernet Sauvignon, Nickel & Nickel

$150.00

Nickel & Nickel, John C. Sullenger Vineyard, 2019, Napa, CA: Black cherry & blackberry flavors with layers of tobacco and earthy. Velvety thickness with supple tannins.

Pinot Noir, Dehlinger

Pinot Noir, Dehlinger

$115.00

Altamont, 2018, Russian River Valley, CA Pretty nose of red fruits, cloves, sarsaparilla and forest floor. Medium body with exquisite acidity. Charming, elegant and fruit forward. Cherries, pomegranate, baking spices and earth on the palate. The finish is long and silky.

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.75

Verve Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Verve Espresso

Macchiato

$4.25

Verve Espresso

Cappuccino

$5.00

Verve Espresso

Latte

$5.25

Verve Espresso

Golden Turmeric Latte

$5.25

made with oat milk

Hot Tea

$3.75

DESSERT

Lush Gelato

Pint of Tahitian Vanilla Bean Gelato

$13.00

Lush Gelato, SF

Pint of Dark Chocolate Gelato

$13.00

Lush Gelato, SF

Pint of Salted Dulce de Leche Gelato

$13.00

Lush Gelato, SF

Pint of Fresh Mint Chip Gelato

$13.00

Lush Gelato, SF

Pint of Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Gelato

$13.00

Lush Gelato, SF

Pint of Rocky Road Gelato

$13.00

Lush Gelato, SF

Mexican Chocolate Bread Pudding

Mexican Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

grand marnier cream sauce, whipped cream

Biscotti Plate

Biscotti Plate

$9.00

chocolate chip and walnut

Pint of Whipped Cream

$3.50
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
wood-fired pizza and small plates.

2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City, CA 94063

Vesta image
Vesta image
Vesta image

