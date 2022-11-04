- Home
Vesta
1 Review
$$
2022 Broadway Street
Redwood City, CA 94063
SALADS
Small Butter Lettuce Salad
shaved fennel, fresh parsley, nectarine plum vinaigrette
Large Butter Lettuce Salad
shaved fennel, fresh parsley, nectarine plum vinaigrette
Small Arugula Salad
toasted hazelnuts, shaved parmigianno reggiano, apricot vinaigrette
Large Arugula Salad
toasted hazelnuts, shaved parmigianno reggiano, apricot vinaigrette
Small Baby Red Romaine Salad
creamy gorgonzola dressing, red onion, dates
Large Baby Red Romaine Salad
creamy gorgonzola dressing, red onion, dates
Beet Salad
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
Kale Salad
jalapeno pickled raisins, breadcrumbs, pecorino, green onion avocado dressing
SMALL PLATES
Pork Meatballs
arugula, jalapeno aioli, parmigianno reggiano
Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce
three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano
Pork Shoulder & Polenta
apricot glazed bacon, cabbage slaw
Charcuterie
spicy capicollo, soppressata, prosciutto, marinated olives
Mushroom Toast
thyme, creme fraiche, grilled bread
Grilled Pears & Burrata
grilled pears, balsamic reduction, fresh burrata cheese
Burrata Plate
fresh burrata cheese, grilled bread
Grilled Bread
with California olive oil
Grilled Carrots
cilantro, paprika, cumin, garlic, lemon yogurt
Cauliflower
toasted almonds, currants, serrano chili, honey, breadcrumbs
Ricotta Toast
four grilled bread toast points topped with ricotta, toasted hazelnuts, and orange honey
Brussels Sprouts
apple cider vinaigrette, bacon, breadcrumbs
PIZZA
Marinara Pizza
tomato sauce, basil, oregano, garlic, olive oil, fleur de sal
Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Bubalina Margherita
tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil
Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, white cheddar
Basil Burrata Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh burrata, basil, parmigianno reggiano
Sausage & Honey Pizza
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
Prosciutto & Pineapple Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled pineapple, prosciutto americano, serrano chili
Soppressata Pizza
tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, spinach & soppressata
Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, black pepper, calabrian chili honey
Sausage & Roasted Garlic Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, roasted garlic, parmigiano reggiano
Vegan Pesto Pizza
pistachio pesto, tomato sauce, spinach
Vegan Maple Mushroom
tomato sauce, fresh parsley, sauteed mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, serrano chili, maple drizzle, wild arugula
Vegan Margherita
tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Mushroom Pizza
sauteed mushrooms, thyme, goat cheese, truffle oil
Onion Mushroom Pizza
sauteed mushrooms, pecorino cheese, red onion, truffle oil
Pesto Cheese Pizza
pistachio pesto, fresh mozzarella, white cheddar
Bacon & Cherry Tomato Pizza
fresh garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, french feta, basil, parsley, applewood smoked bacon
Pesto & Soppressata Pizza
pistachio pesto, fresh garlic, basil, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, chili flakes
Green Olive Pizza
castelvetrano green olines, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, basil, fresh garlic, chili flakes
Spinach & Ham Pizza
dill creme fraiche, spinach, smoked ham, pecorino, honey
Rosemary Potato & Bacon Pizza
potato, white cheddar, pecorino, rosemary, applewood smoked bacon
Carbonara Pizza
mascarpone, mozzarella, farm egg, applewood smoked bacon, parlsey, garlic, black pepper, parmigianno reggiano, red onion
Orange Honey & Sausage Pizza
spicy italian sausage, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, red onion, chili flakes, orange honey
Spicy Vegan Pesto Pizza
pistachio pesto, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, garlic, spinach, chili flakes
REFRESHERS
BEER
El Sully Lager
(12 oz Can) 21st Amendment Brewery, ABV 4.8%, El Sully pours a mostly clear, golden straw color with lots of visible carbonation bubbles. Frothy white head and an aroma filled with sweet malt and grassy hops. Taste is impressive for this style. Bready and biscuity malt up front, followed by light floral and grassy hop flavors. Hints of lemon citrus. Some sweetness sneaks in on the finish and lingers in a really nice way. Super refreshing yet still flavorful.
Le Merle Saison
(25.4 oz bottle) North Coast Brewing Company, Fort Bragg, CA: SAISON: 7.9% ABV Abundant hops and a Belgian yeast strain contribute exotic aromas of tropical fruit
Mighty Dry Hard Cider
(16 oz can) Golden State Cider Company, Sebastopol, CA: APPLE CIDER: 6% ABV tart, crisp, dry, tangy, smooth, and refreshing.
Lychee Lemonade, Kyla Hard Kombucha
Kyla Hard Kombucha, Hood River, OR
Orderville Hazy Mossaic
(16 oz can) Modern Times, San Diego, CA: 7.20% ABV. Orderville is an aggressive, fragrant IPA that blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops.
Weekend Vibes IPA
(16 oz can) Coronado Brewing Company, Coronado, CA: 638% ABV The aroma has a slight impression of sweetness. The flavor follows with prominent and mixed tropical and citrus fruits, with pineapple, mango, and grapefruit zest.
Oatmeal Stout, East Brother
(16 oz can) East Brother Beer Co., Richmond CA
Pranqster, Belgian Golden Ale
(25.5 oz bottle) Golden Ale, North Coast Brewing Company, CA: BELGIAN STYLE GOLDEN ALE: 7.6% ABV produce a floral nose, a full fruity flavor, and a clean finish
Non-Alcoholic Run Wild IPA
Athletic Brewing Co., San Diego, CA
Coast Hazy Pale Ale
Offshoot Beer Co., Placentia, CA
WINE CANS
Rose, Maker
Nicole Walsh, 2020, Rhubarb, guava, strawberries-and-cream. Nicole describes this Rosé as “what pink might taste like.” The Rosé of Grenache is no after-thought or run-off from a red either. The fruit was grown and picked specifically for this Rosé from Loma del Rio in cool-climate Monterey county.
Cabernet Blend, Maker
Cabernet Blend GILBERT CELLARS, YAKIMA VALLEY, WA; Red currants, cedar, and spice — this perfectly balanced Bordeaux-style red blend gets along famously with every guest and almost any meal. No need to save it for dinner, though. Low tannins and a warm finish make for a perfect any-time type of wine.
WINE BOTTLES
Prosecco, La Gioiosa
DOC, Treviso, Italy
Sauvignon Blanc, La Honda
La Honda, 2020, Santa Cruz, CA: The wine is rich, mouth-coating and buzzing with acid. Aromas of ripe stone fruits and juicy pineapple. This is a classic California Sauvignon Blanc, with notes of honeydew, grapefruit, white peach.
Chardonnay, Farmstead
Farmstead, Long Meadow Ranch, 2019, Napa, CA: Aromatics of Meyer lemon, candied orange peel. White flower and oyster shell on the palate that has a refreshing acid-driven finish.
Sauvignon Blanc Blend, Arietta
Arietta, 'On The White Keys', 2020, Saint Helena, CA: Very Dry, lemon flavors, peach, walnut oil, and thyme. (fun fact: "on the white keys" plays on the harmonious blend of the dry, sauvignon blanc, and sweet, Semillon grapes.)
Chardonnay, Ridge
Ridge, Montebello Estate, 2017, Santa Cruz Mountains: Sun-bleached straw color. Pineapple, melon, honeysuckle, and citrus. Appealing fruit entry, refreshing acidity, with an elegant texture.
Rose, Testarossa
Cuvee, Los Gatos, 2021, Central Coast, CA: Testarossa, Los Gatos, 2021: Central Coast, CA. “Brilliant blush hue. Enchanting aromas of peach, melon, ripe grapefruit, and raspberry. Thereafter, notes of marmalade, crème brulee, and orange add complexity. These qualities persist on the palate and are framed by a fresh, brisk, and vibrant texture. This Rosé of Pinot Noir finishes with decadence. Enjoy now through 2023.”
Orange, Lucid Wines
Chardonnay Viognier White Wine blend, 2020, Lodi, CA
Champange, Lanson Rose'
Champagne Lanson Rose' 2015. Lanson Rose has a beautiful pure color with pale salmon touches. Aromas of roses and fruit predominate, with discrete notes of red berries. The initial impression is tender, well-rounded and fresh. This wine has harmonious balance and good length on the finish.
Pinot Noir, Soquel
Soquel Vineyard, 2017, Santa Cruz County: Strong cedar aromas frame the dark red fruit and dried herbs on the nose of this bottling. The woody flavors are quite strong on the palate, where tobacco-leaf tones meet with pomegranate and red cherry
Grenache, Gregory Graham
Gregory Grahm, Crimson Hill Vineyard, 2015, Lake County CA: aromas of ripe plum and rose petal with highlights of white pepper and cigar box. This gentle wine bursts with flavors of ripe plum, cinnamon, and spice.
Merlot, Hill Family Estate
Hill Family Estate, Beau Terre Vinyard, 2018, Mendocino County, Ca: Lovely sweet nose of mocha milk chocolate and raspberry, Nice concentration with cranberry and ripe boysenberry. Interesting acidity unifies the chocolaty tannins.
Sangiovese, Martin Ranch
2018, Extremely gooey and extract aromas of black-plum syrup, raisin and milk chocolate show on the nose of this bottling. There is an immense amount of cedar spice on the palate, where that prune flavor is strongest.
Primitivo, Brutocao
Brutocao Cellars, Conteno Vineyards, 2018 Mendocino, CA: Red plum, cherry, blackberry, spicy overtones, dark with bold fruity flavors.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Foxglove
Foxglove, 2019, Paso Robles, CA: offers a juicy, forward bouquet of blueberries, plums, leafy herbs, and underbrush. It's rounded, medium-bodied, charming, and has fine tannins, all making for an easy-drinking red that has plenty of fruit as well as Cabernet character.
Pinot Noir, En Route
En Route, 'Les Pommiers', 2019, Russian River Valley, CA: Wild raspberry, plum, and floral notes that yield to mineral, spice & toasty oak.
Field Blend, Pleiades XXVI
Sean Thackrey, Pleiades XXVII, 2016, Sebastopol, CA: Blend of sagiovese, zinfadel, viognier, pinot noir, and syra. Floral essence, hibucus, anise & eucalyptus.
Bordeaux Blend, Arietta
Arietta, Quartet, 2019, Napa Valley, CA: Hints of raspberry jam, cedar, smoke, and licorice add shades of nuance throughout.
Zinfandel, Brown Estate
Brown Estate, 2019, Napa Valley, CA: Luxurious with a seamless balance of fruit and acid. Hibiscus leaves, potpourri, cherry, strawberry, raspberry, clove-studded mandarin orange, graphite, pine needles, lichen, bay laurel.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Nickel & Nickel
Nickel & Nickel, John C. Sullenger Vineyard, 2019, Napa, CA: Black cherry & blackberry flavors with layers of tobacco and earthy. Velvety thickness with supple tannins.
Pinot Noir, Dehlinger
Altamont, 2018, Russian River Valley, CA Pretty nose of red fruits, cloves, sarsaparilla and forest floor. Medium body with exquisite acidity. Charming, elegant and fruit forward. Cherries, pomegranate, baking spices and earth on the palate. The finish is long and silky.
ESPRESSO
DESSERT
Pint of Tahitian Vanilla Bean Gelato
Lush Gelato, SF
Pint of Dark Chocolate Gelato
Lush Gelato, SF
Pint of Salted Dulce de Leche Gelato
Lush Gelato, SF
Pint of Fresh Mint Chip Gelato
Lush Gelato, SF
Pint of Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Gelato
Lush Gelato, SF
Pint of Rocky Road Gelato
Lush Gelato, SF
Mexican Chocolate Bread Pudding
grand marnier cream sauce, whipped cream
Biscotti Plate
chocolate chip and walnut
Pint of Whipped Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
wood-fired pizza and small plates.
2022 Broadway Street, Redwood City, CA 94063