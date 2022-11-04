El Sully Lager

$8.00

(12 oz Can) 21st Amendment Brewery, ABV 4.8%, El Sully pours a mostly clear, golden straw color with lots of visible carbonation bubbles. Frothy white head and an aroma filled with sweet malt and grassy hops. Taste is impressive for this style. Bready and biscuity malt up front, followed by light floral and grassy hop flavors. Hints of lemon citrus. Some sweetness sneaks in on the finish and lingers in a really nice way. Super refreshing yet still flavorful.