Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Pasha Mediterranean

837 Jefferson Avenue

Redwood City, CA 94063

Pasha Salad
Falafel Wrap
Combo Gyros Plate

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Bottle Drinks

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00
Water

Water

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Red bull

Red bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Ayran

Ayran

$4.00
Pot Hot Tea

Pot Hot Tea

$6.45

Max 4 Glasses

Big Pot Hot Tea

$10.95

Max 6 Glasses

Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95
Latte

Latte

$4.95
Americano

Americano

$4.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.95
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Beer

Corona

Corona

$7.00

Fort Point

$7.00

ShockTop

$7.00

Michelob ULTRA

$7.00

Drakes IPA

$7.00

Elysian IPA

$7.00

Deschutes IPA

$7.00

Dos-Equis

$7.00

805

$7.00

Trumer Pils

$7.00

Blood Orange IPA

$7.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Pitcher Fort Point

$26.00

Pitcher Stella

$26.00

Pitcher Trumer Pils

$26.00

Pitcher Shock Top

$26.00

Pitcher Drakes IPA

$26.00

Pitcher Elysian IPA

$26.00

Pitcher Deschutes IPA

$26.00

Pitcher Dos-Equis

$26.00

Pitcher 805

$26.00

Pitcher Blood Orange IPA

$26.00

Pitcher Hoegaarden

$26.00

Pitcher Michelob ULTRA

$26.00

Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Fresh Mint Lemonade

Fresh Mint Lemonade

$6.99
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$6.99

Virgin Mojito

$9.00
Smoothie Strawberry

Smoothie Strawberry

$9.00
Smoothie Strawberry - Banana

Smoothie Strawberry - Banana

$9.00
Smoothie Mango

Smoothie Mango

$9.00

Appetizers

Puff Pastry stuffed with Spinach and Feta cheese.
Classic Hummus (Gf)

Classic Hummus (Gf)

$6.95

Chickpeas, imported tahini, lemon juice, garlic, spices.Served with pita bread

Baba Ghanoush (Gf)

Baba Ghanoush (Gf)

$7.45

Smoked eggplant, tahini, garlic and lemon. Served with Pita bread.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.45

Lebanese labne, cucumber, mint and garlic. Served with Pita bread.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$7.45

Sautéed eggplant cubes with tomato,onion and bell peppers.Served with Pita bread.

Dolma (5 Pcs) (Gf)

Dolma (5 Pcs) (Gf)

$6.95

Grape leaves, rice, shallots, currant, and mint.Served with Pita bread.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.50

Seasoned and fried served with spicy sauce.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.95

Puff Pastry stuffed with Spinach and Feta cheese.

Feta&Olives

Feta&Olives

$6.95

Pasteurized cow milk feta,Kalamata &Castelvetrano olives,herbs,EVOO. Served with Pita bread.

Appetizer Combo Plate

Appetizer Combo Plate

$16.50

Hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki,shakshuka, dolma and falafel. Served with Pita bread.

Veggie Combo Plate

Veggie Combo Plate

$11.50

Hummus,Baba ghanoush,dolma & falafel. Served with Pita bread.

Soups

Served with Pita bread.
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.45
Avgolemono (Chicken Lemon)

Avgolemono (Chicken Lemon)

$6.45

Salads

Served with Pita bread.
Pasha Salad

Pasha Salad

$11.95

Pearls couscous, spring mix, artichoke hearts, piquillo peppers, toasted almonds, tomato, Feta cheese, lemon olive oil dressing.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.95

Quinoa, lentil, tomatoes, walnuts,roasted beets,dried apricots, shaved Parmesan cheese, and lemon olive oil dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.50

Hearts of romaine, tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, Feta cheese, and lemon olive oil dressing.

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$8.95

Authentic Lebanese parsley salad, bulgur, diced tomatoes, onion and fresh mint.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$11.50

Lebanese salad of romaine hearts, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, sumac, croutons and extra virgin olive oil.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Hearts of romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Wraps

Served on Lavash bread.
Lamb & Beef Gyros

Lamb & Beef Gyros

$10.45

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyros

Chicken Gyros

$10.45

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.

Combo Gyros Wrap

Combo Gyros Wrap

$10.95

Lamb&Beef gyros,Chicken gyros,lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.

Adana Kebab Wrap

Adana Kebab Wrap

$10.95

Ground Lamb&Beef skewer with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, hummus, pickles and tahini sauce.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$11.25

Grilled fresh salmon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tartar sauce.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

Sautéed eggplant, dolma, hummus, Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce.

Mediterranean Burger

Mediterranean Burger

$11.45

Served with French fries. Painted Hills natural burger, lettuce, tomato and red onions in sesame bun.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$10.95

Hummus spread,pickles,lettuce,tomato,red onions,tahini sauce in a sesame bun. Served with french fries.

House Plates

Lamb Chops Plate ( 4 Pieces )

Lamb Chops Plate ( 4 Pieces )

$24.95

4 Pieces Lamb Chops, Rice with Grilled Veggies

Lamb & Beef Gyros Plate

Lamb & Beef Gyros Plate

$15.95

Slow cooked, thinly sliced, marinated lamb and beef. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Chicken Gyros Plate

Chicken Gyros Plate

$15.95

Slow cooked, thinly sliced, marinated chicken. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Combo Gyros Plate

Combo Gyros Plate

$16.95

Slow cooked, thinly sliced, marinated lamb&beef gyros-chicken gyros, Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$16.95

Herbed marinated chicken breast cubes. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Lamb Shish Kebab Plate

Lamb Shish Kebab Plate

$17.95

Herbed marinated lamb cubes. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Beef Shish Kebab Plate

Beef Shish Kebab Plate

$17.45

Herbed marinated beef cubes. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Adana Kebab Plate

Adana Kebab Plate

$15.95

Ground lamb and beef skewer with parsley,red onion. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Chicken Adana Plate

Chicken Adana Plate

$15.95

Ground chicken with parsley,red onion. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Manti

Manti

$15.95

Turkish Beef Dumplings, Garlic Yogurt, Dry Mint with Tomato Sauce

House Combination Plate

House Combination Plate

$20.95

Kofte, chicken kebab, beef kebab, lamb and beef gyros and chicken gyros. Served with rice,salad,hummus and pita.

Meat Moussaka Plate

Meat Moussaka Plate

$15.45

Ground beef,eggplant,yellow squash,mozzarella cheese,béchamel sauce &touch of marinara.Served with rice and house salad.

Stuffed Eggplant Plate

Stuffed Eggplant Plate

$14.95

Oven baked eggplant stuffed with tomatoes,onion,garlic,bell peppers. Served with rice and house salad.

Alexander

Alexander

$17.95

Served with yogurt only. Seasoned, thinly sliced lamb and beef over bread cubes with tomato sauce and browned butter.

Beyti

Beyti

$17.95

Ground lamb and beef skewer in lavash with tomato sauce and browned butter. Served with yogurt only.

Grilled Salmon Plate

Grilled Salmon Plate

$18.50

Marinated with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and fresh oregano. Served with rice and salad.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.95

Served with hummus and tabouli. Deep fried garbanzo bean balls with hummus, tabouli and tahini sauce.

Pide & Flat Breads

Lahmacun (2 orders)

Lahmacun (2 orders)

$16.00

2 pieces. Flatbread topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.

Meat Pide

Meat Pide

$15.45

Marinated diced lamb and beef, Mozzarella with mix vegetables.

Chicken Pide

Chicken Pide

$14.95

Marinated sliced chicken with mix vegetables.

Soujuk Pide

Soujuk Pide

$14.95

Dry cured beef sausage, mozzarella with herbs.

Cheese Pide

Cheese Pide

$12.95

Mozzarella with herbs.

Mix Pide

Mix Pide

$15.95

Marinated sliced lamb and beef, beef sausage, cheese and mix vegetables.

Veggie Pide

Veggie Pide

$12.95

Mozzarella with mix vegetables.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.50

Feta cheese, garlic, parsley.

Rice

Rice

$3.95
Falafel (4 Pieces)

Falafel (4 Pieces)

$4.00

A La Carte Chicken Kebab Skewer

$9.95

A La Carte Lamb Kebab Skewer

$10.95

A La Carte Beef Kebab Skewer

$10.45

A La Carte Lamb&Beef Gyros

$7.45

A La Carte Chicken Gyros

$7.45

A La Carte Combo Gyros

$7.95

A La Carte Adana

$9.95

A La Carte Salmon

$9.95

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$7.45

A La Carte Chicken Adana Kebab Skewer

$9.95
Grilled Veggie Skewer

Grilled Veggie Skewer

$7.45

Grilled seasonal vegetables.

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$7.95

Chicken or Lamb&beef gyros with choice of Fries or rice.

Side of Pita bread

$0.95

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.50

Phyllo layers, walnuts, pistachio and simple syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Milk custard.

Kunefe

Kunefe

$7.50

Shredded dough, pistachio, sweet cheese and simple syrup.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.95
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Spacious, modern eatery with a huge patio specializing in Turkish & Mediterranean meals & hookahs including a full bar...

837 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063

