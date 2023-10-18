Popular Items

MAC & CHEESE
$9.99
CHICKEN PESTO PASTA
$19.99

PESTO PASTA TOSSED WITH CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH TOMATO, GARLIC, BASIL & EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

BULGOGI BIBIMBAP
$21.99

BULGOGI BEEF, KOREAN FRIED KIMCHI RICE+SHIN NODDLE, ASSORTED VEGE, FRIED EGG AND GOCHUJANG HOT SAUCE

DRINK

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE
$2.99

OUR HOUSE COFFEE OFFERING IS OUR WIND & SEA BLEND BATCH BREWED ON A FETCO BREWER. DESIGNED TO BE QUICK, CONSISTENT, AND EQUALLY ENTICING TO ALL DRINKERS

ICED COFFEE
$3.99

FLASH-BREWED ICED COFFEE CONCENTRATE SERVED OVER ICE

HOUSE ESPRESSO
$3.99

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO.

AMERICANO
$3.99

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH HOT WATER.

ICED AMERICANO
$4.50

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO SERVED OVER ICE AND WATER

CAPPUCCINO
$5.25

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MILK | 8 OZ

LATTE
$5.50

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MILK | 12 OZ

ICED LATTE
$5.50

A SHOT OF ESPRESSO SERVED OVER ICE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MILK | 16 OZ

FLAT WHITE
$5.25

A double shot of espresso with your choice of steamed milk | 8 oz

AFFOGATO
$5.99

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH ICE CREAM

EINSPÄNNER [COLD]
$5.99

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH A BED OF SIGNATURE WHIPPED CREAM. (ICED ONLY)

HONEYCOMB TOFFEE LATTE
$5.99

A DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH WITH OUR IN-HOUSE HONEYCOMB PIECES. IT'S LIKE A CARAMEL LATTE BUT LIGHTER, SMOOTHER, AND NOT VERY SWEET.

CAFE MOCA
$5.50
VANILLA LATTE
$5.50
CARAMEL MACCIATO
$5.50
BLACK SESAME LATTE
$5.99

NON-COFFEE

MATCHA LATTE
$5.99
UBE LATTE
$5.99
STRAWBERRY MILK
$5.99
LEMON GREEN TEA
$3.99
ORANGE GRAPEFRUIT BLACK TEA
$3.99
JEJU GREEN TANGERIINE CHAMOMILE TEA
$3.99
HOT COCO
$3.99

BOBA

MILK TEA
$5.99
THAI MILK TEA
$5.99
MATCHA MILK TEA
$5.99
UBE MILK TEA
$5.99
COFFEE MILK TEA
$5.99
Passion fruit
$5.99Out of stock
PEACH
$5.99
MANGO
$5.99Out of stock
STRAWBERRY
$5.99

BEVERAGE

HORIZON® CHOCOLATE ORGANIC MILK
$4.99
HORIZON® ORGANIC LOWFAT MILK BOX
$4.99
HORIZON® ORGANIC VANILLA MILK BOX
$4.99
ARIZONA ARNOLD PALMER- Bottle 16 OZ
$3.49
SIMPLE ORAGE - 11.5 OZ
$3.99
SPARKLING WATER - CAN
$2.99
S.PELLEGRINO® Sparkling Water
$3.99
TROPICANA APPLE JUICE - 15.2 OZ
$3.99
TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE - 15.2 OZ
$3.99
COKE
$2.99
SPRIT
$2.99
DIET-COKE
$2.99
KAKAO Friends Peach
$3.99

KAKAO Friends Peach Smoothie 6.42fl oz

KAKAO Friends Mango
$3.99
KAKAO Friends Apple
$3.99
Arizona Iced Teas - Can 15oz
$2.99
Jeju Hallabong Sparkling - Mandarinas
$2.99

WINE

KENDALL-JACKSON AVANT CHARDONNAY
$9.99
LA CREMA SONOMA COAST CHARDONNAY
$12.99
HARTFORD COURT CHARDONNAY
$18.99Out of stock
MURPHY GOODE SAUVIGNON BLANC
$10.99
MATANZAS CREEK SAUVIGNON BLANC
$12.99
ROSE - CAMBRIA ROSE PINOT NOIR
$13.99
CARMEL ROAD PINOT NOIR
$9.99
NIELSON, SANTA BARBARA PINOT NOIR
$11.99
CARMEL ROAD CABERNET
$9.99
KENDALL-JACKSON CABERNET
$12.99
KENDALL-JACKSON ALEXANDER VALLEY
$16.99Out of stock

BATTLED BEER

LAGUNITAS IPA
$6.99
STELLA ARTOIS
$6.99
HEINEKEN
$6.99
805 FIRESTONE WALKER
$6.99
TRUMER PILS - CRAFT PILSNER
$6.99
BARE CAN
$8.99

SHOP

WIND & SEA BLEND
$13.99

ANDY TOWN BEANS Bags are 8 oz We wanted a coffee to rejuvenate us after a long Ocean Beach surf session. So, we created the Wind & Sea Blend. A hearty mix of beans from Colombia and Ethiopia, Wind & Sea makes an exciting yet balanced cup of coffee. It has the bite of an orange and is rounded out with notes of milk chocolate and nougat. This blend is best paired with a foggy day.

SHORT STRAND BLEND
$13.99

ANDY TOWN Bags are 8 oz Named after the neighborhood where Michael's granny lived in Belfast, the Short Strand is strong and invigorating, yet it might be the sweetest little espresso you've ever met. A powerful mix of smooth Central American and fruity Ethiopian beans, this blend is engineered to make a syrupy sweet shot with flavors of toffee and milk chocolate.

SHORE LEAVE HOOK BLEND
$13.99

ANDY TOWN Bags are 8 oz A blend dedicated to sustaining all livelihoods. No frills, smoke or mirrors, just quiet comfort. Shore Leave Hook is our most grounding coffee but is still fresh and exciting around the edges. This blend is the result of a coffee collaboration with a friend and was built to be the boldest of Andytown’s offerings. It’s creamy with intense dark chocolate flavors when pulled as an espresso. As a filter coffee, rich notes of sweet tobacco and honey-roasted peanuts shine through.

BRUNCH 8AM-2PM

BREAKFAST

STRAWBERRY CROFFLE
$6.99

CROISSANT WAFFLE WITH STRAWBERRY WHIPPED CREAM

BISCOFF CROFFLE
$6.99

CROISSANT WAFFLE WITH BISCOFF FINISHED WHIPPED CREAM

COOKIE&CRERAM CROFFLE
$6.99

CROISSANT WAFFLE WITH OREO FINISHED WHIPPED CREAM

CHICKEN CROFFLE
$15.99

CRISPY CHICKEN WITH CROISSANT WAFFLE, FRUITS, AND HOUSE SAUCE

TUNA SANDWICH
$12.99

TUNA, ROMAINE LETTUCE , TOMATOES, RED CABBAGE , CHEESE, ONION, RADISH PICKLES, MAYO, WITH HOUSE DRESSING

CRANBERRY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$12.99

CHICKEN BREAST,, ROMAINE LETTUCE , TOMATOES, RED CABBAGE , CHEESE, ALMONDS, CRANBERRIES,GREEN ONION WITH HOUSE DRESSING

VEGGIE SANDWICH
$9.99

AVOCADO, ROMAINE LETTUCE , TOMATOES, RED CABBAGE , CHEESE, ONION, RADISH PICKLES, MAYO, WITH HOUSE DRESSING

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$12.99

SCRAMBLE EGG, BACON, AVOCADO, AMERICAN CHEESE , CHIPOLET SAUCE

CT HASH
$15.99

MARBLE POTATOES ,SMOKED BEEF HOT LINK SAUSAGE, CHOPPED BELL PEPPER,YELLOW ONION, POACH EGGS WITH HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

CAPRESE AVOCADO TOAST
$10.99

Caprese Avocado Toast-avocado toast with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze

BAKERY

BUTTER CROISSANT
$3.99
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
$4.50
Cinnamon twist
$3.99
BEAR CLAW
$4.50
CINAMON ROLLS
$4.50
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
$3.99
Pumpkin-cheese
$3.99
NON GLUTEN CHOCO BANANA MUFFIN
$3.99
NON GLUTEN BANANA NUT MUFFIN
$3.99
CRANBERRY NUT MUFFIN
$3.99
BLUEBERRY SCONE
$3.99
LEMON CURRANT SCONE
$3.99
CHEESE DANISH
$3.99
RAISIN DANISH
$3.99
APPLE DANISH
$3.99
CHERRY DANISH
$3.99
Apple Pie
$3.99Out of stock
Boysenberry pie
$3.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie
$3.99Out of stock
Cherry pie
$3.99Out of stock
BANANA BREAD
$2.50
PUMPKIN NUT
$2.50Out of stock
CRANBERRY NUT
$2.50Out of stock
BISCOTTI
$2.99

FOOD

APPETIZERS & SMALL BITES

CHEF'S DAILY SOUP
$4.99

SEASONALLY INSPIRED AND MADE FROM SCRATCH

FRIED CALAMARI
$12.99

SERVED WITH FRIED WITH JALAPENO, ARTICHOKES AND HOUSE SAUCE.

KFC(KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN)
$12.99

KOREAN CRISPY FRIED WINGS, SAUCE CHOICE: ORIGINAL, KOREAN STYLE SWEET&SPICY, BUFFALO, AND BBQ

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS
$6.99

SEA SALT, MINCED PARSLEY, LEMON, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO,

FRIES
$6.99

FRIED CRISP & LIGHTLY SALTED

GARLIC FRIES
$7.99

GARLIC FRIED CRISP & LIGHTLY SALTED

CHEESY-GARLICKY
$9.99

GARLIC AND CHEESE FLATBREAD

SWEET POTATO FRIES
$7.99

CHILI SPICE-DUSTED & SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE RANCH

ONION RINGS
$6.99

THICK & BEER-BATTERED. LIGHTLY SALTED

FRIED PICKLES
$6.99

DEEP FRIED PICKLES WITH HOUSE SAUCE

FRESH VEGGIES & HUMMUS
$6.99

HUMMUS WITH CUCUMBERS, CARROTS AND PITA BREAD AND TZATZIKI SAUCE

CROFFLE

STRAWBERRY CROFFLE
$6.99
BISCOFF CROFFLE
$6.99
COOKIE&CRERAM CROFFLE
$6.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD
$12.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE, HOMEMADE CROUTONS AND A HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

CITRUS SALAD
$16.99

ROMAIN, ARUGULA, ORANGE, HOUSE MADE BEETS, PICKLES ONION, AVOCADO AND HOUSE MADE CITRUS INFUSED VINEGAR

BEET QUINOA SALAD
$15.99

QUINOA, ,BEETS, CUCUMBER, SPINACH, TOMATOES, BELL PEPPER AND HOUSE SALAD

QUINOA CHIPOTLE SALAD
$15.99

QUINOA, SWEET CORN, BLACK BEANS, PICKLE ONIONS, TORTILLA CHIPS, MIX GREENS , BELL PEPPER AND HOUSE DRESSING

CHEF SPECIAL

KIMCHI FRIED RICE
$15.99

KOREAN STYLE PAN FRIED KIMCHI WITH EGG, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

LOCO MOCO
$21.99

WAGYU BEEF CUTLET, VEGETABLE FRIED RICE, EGG, DEMI-GLACE

DDEOK-BOKKI
$12.99

CLASSIC KOREAN STREET FOOD MADE FROM RICE CAKES AND FISH CAKES , IN A SWEET AND SPICY CHILI REDUCTION.

ROSE’ DDEOK-BOKKI
$12.99

CREAMY VERSION OF THE TTEOKBOKKI. RICE CAKES, VEGETABLES, AND FISH CAKES WITH OUR HOMEMADE SWEET AND SPICY SAUCE.

SEAFOOD CIOPPINO
$29.99

SCALLOPS, CRAB, PRAWNS, CLAMS, COD , BLACK MUSSELS, IN A SAFFRON TOMATO BROTH, GARLIC CROSTINI

BULGOGI SSAMBAP
$21.99

BULGOGI BEEF, KOREAN FRIED KIMCHI RICE+SHIN NODDLE, LETTUCE AND GOCHUJANG HOT SAUCE

BULGOGI BIBIMBAP
$21.99

BULGOGI BEEF, KOREAN FRIED KIMCHI RICE+SHIN NODDLE, ASSORTED VEGE, FRIED EGG AND GOCHUJANG HOT SAUCE

FISH AND CHIPS
$15.99

THE COD FILLET served best with French fries and Coleslaw

DUNGENESS CRAB CIOPPINO
$35.99

BURGERS & SANDWICH

ALL DAY BURGER
$13.99

FRIED EGG, WAGYU PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, ARUGULA, ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN, CT-FRIES

KIMCHI BURGER
$14.99

FRIED EGG, WAGYU PATTY, KIMCHI, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & SPICY MAYO ON A TOASTED BUN, CT-FRIES

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$15.99

SPICY CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WITH COLESLAW ON A TOASTED BUN, CT-FRIES

NASHIVILLE-STYLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
$15.99

NASHIVILLE-STYLE HOT CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WITH COLESLAW ON A TOASTED BUN, CT-FRIES

CROFFLE ORIGINAL
$4.99

CROISSANT WAFFLE WITH SUGAR POWDER

MEATBALL SANDWICH
$16.79

HOUSE MADE MEATBALL, MOZZARELLA , ORGANO, BASIL AND FRIED EGG

FLATBREADS

APPLE PROSCIUTTO FLATBREAD
$15.99

FIG SPREAD, APPLE, RICOTTA CHEESE, ARUGULA AND BALSAMIC GLAZE

SMOKED SALMON FLATBREAD
$19.99

CREAM CHEESE , DILL, SMOKED SALMON, FRIED CAPER, CHERRY TOMATO , ARUGULA AND LEMON VINEGAR

CAPRESE FLATBREAD
$16.99

PESTO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, FRESH BASIL, CHERRY TOMATOES

VEGGIE FLATBREAD
$15.99

HUMUSE BASE , MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPERS, ASPARAGUS , RED ONION AND TRUFFLE OIL

PASTA

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
$19.99

FETTUCCINE PASTA, SHRIMP, PROSCIUTTO IN A CREAMY PARMIGIANO CHEESE SAUCE

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA
$19.99

PESTO PASTA TOSSED WITH CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH TOMATO, GARLIC, BASIL & EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

BELL PEPPER PASTA
$18.99

PASTA TOSSED WITH MIXED BELL PEPPER, CHERRY TOMATOES, GREEN ONION & EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

MARINARA MEATBALL PASTA
$19.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS IN A RICH TOMATO SAUCE

KIDS MEAL

MAC & CHEESE
$9.99
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
$7.99