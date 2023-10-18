SHORE LEAVE HOOK BLEND

$13.99

ANDY TOWN Bags are 8 oz A blend dedicated to sustaining all livelihoods. No frills, smoke or mirrors, just quiet comfort. Shore Leave Hook is our most grounding coffee but is still fresh and exciting around the edges. This blend is the result of a coffee collaboration with a friend and was built to be the boldest of Andytown’s offerings. It’s creamy with intense dark chocolate flavors when pulled as an espresso. As a filter coffee, rich notes of sweet tobacco and honey-roasted peanuts shine through.