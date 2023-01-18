China Live | SF2BAY Woodside

Blue Barn | SF2BAY imageView gallery

3154 Woodside Road

Woodside, CA 94062

Salads & Lite Fry

Chinese Poached Chicken Breast & Noodle Salad

Chinese Poached Chicken Breast & Noodle Salad

$19.00

Poached Chicken Breast, Crispy Hong Kong Noodles & Seasonal Medley in Lettuce Bowl

Chrysanthemum Ten Ingredient Salad (v, gf)

Chrysanthemum Ten Ingredient Salad (v, gf)

$17.00
Peking Duck Chopped Salad

Peking Duck Chopped Salad

$20.00
"Betelnut"Lettuce Cup, Minced Chicken (6)

"Betelnut"Lettuce Cup, Minced Chicken (6)

$22.00
"Betelnut"Lettuce Cup, Tofu (6) (v)

"Betelnut"Lettuce Cup, Tofu (6) (v)

$22.00
Singapore Style Chicken Wings (Chili Crisp)

Singapore Style Chicken Wings (Chili Crisp)

$18.00
Basket of Fried Scallion Bread (5)

Basket of Fried Scallion Bread (5)

$11.00
Grilled Indochine Chicken Satay Skewers

Grilled Indochine Chicken Satay Skewers

$18.00

with Savory Spicy Peanut Sauce, Marinated Cucumbers

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Spring Handrolls (8)

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Spring Handrolls (8)

$22.00

Dual dipping sauces

Cold Plates & Side Dishes

Crushed Full Belly Farms Cucumber Skins (v, gf)

Crushed Full Belly Farms Cucumber Skins (v, gf)

$10.00

Chili Garlic Vinaigrette

Century Egg

Century Egg

$8.00

with Roasted Peppers

Crispy, Spicy Brussel Sprouts (v, gf)

Crispy, Spicy Brussel Sprouts (v, gf)

$11.00
Butter Garlic Noodles

Butter Garlic Noodles

$11.00

Dim Sum

Sheng Jian Bao 'SJB' (5)

Sheng Jian Bao 'SJB' (5)

$19.00

Our #1 Seller - Daily Made Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings. Hot & Juicy Inside!

Dongbei Vegetarian Long Pot Stickers (3) (v)

Dongbei Vegetarian Long Pot Stickers (3) (v)

$16.00

Dongbei Vegetarian Long Pot Stickers (3) (v)

Shrimp & Scallop Shumai Dumpling (4)

Shrimp & Scallop Shumai Dumpling (4)

$20.00
Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings

Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings

$16.00

Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth

"Impossible" Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings (10) (v)

"Impossible" Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings (10) (v)

$22.00

Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth

Shandong Chicken 'Shui Jiao' Dumplings with Chili Broth

Shandong Chicken 'Shui Jiao' Dumplings with Chili Broth

$19.00

Barbeque

Peking Duck in Sesame Pockets (5)

Peking Duck in Sesame Pockets (5)

$27.00

with Kumquat Glaze, Traditional Condiments in Sesame Pockets

Side Peking Duck

Side Peking Duck

$29.00

Traditional Condiments, with 3 Sesame Pockets

Char Siu BBQ Pork " Dutch Crunch" Baked Buns (3)

Char Siu BBQ Pork " Dutch Crunch" Baked Buns (3)

$13.00
Kurobuta Pork Char Siu

Kurobuta Pork Char Siu

$20.00

Hot mustard

Chef Chen's Braised Pork Belly "Gua Bao" Lotus Bun (3)
$16.00

$16.00

Seafood

Miso-Glazed Pan-Roasted Chilean Sea Bass

Miso-Glazed Pan-Roasted Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

(SCS Certified), Sweet/Sour Cucumber Namasu

House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Prawns

House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Prawns

$36.00
Sea Scallops, Lily Bulbs, Chinese Black Bean, Rice Wine Sauce

Sea Scallops, Lily Bulbs, Chinese Black Bean, Rice Wine Sauce

$32.00

Sichuan Red Chili Prawns (gf)
$35.00

$35.00

Rice Lees, Bloomsdale Spinach

Rice & Noodles & Soup

Hong Kong Wok-Fried Egg Noodles

Hong Kong Wok-Fried Egg Noodles

$22.00

with Chicken, Mushrooms & Bok Choy

Vegetarian Hong Kong Wok-Fried Egg Noodles (v)

Vegetarian Hong Kong Wok-Fried Egg Noodles (v)

$22.00

with Mushroom & Bok Choy

Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein

Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein

$22.00

Pork, Shrimp, Chicken & Seasonal Vegetables

Vegetarian Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein (v)

Vegetarian Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein (v)

$22.00

with Seasonal Vegetables

'Dan Dan' Style Hot Dry Noodles 'ReGanMian'

'Dan Dan' Style Hot Dry Noodles 'ReGanMian'

$16.00
Cold Soba & Heirloom Tomatoes

Cold Soba & Heirloom Tomatoes

$22.00

Thin Buckwheat Noodles, Asian Julienne, Tangy Dressing

Lu Rou Fan Braised Minced Pork Rice Bowl, Bok Choy

Lu Rou Fan Braised Minced Pork Rice Bowl, Bok Choy

$16.00
Yangzhou Fried Rice (gf)

Yangzhou Fried Rice (gf)

$21.00

BBQ Pork, Sweet Baby Shrimp

Vegetarian Yangzhou Fried Rice (v, gf)

Vegetarian Yangzhou Fried Rice (v, gf)

$21.00
Taiwan Best Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Taiwan Best Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$20.00
Steamed Jasmine Rice (v, gf)

Steamed Jasmine Rice (v, gf)

$4.00

Poultry & Pork & Beef

House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Chicken

House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Chicken

$24.00
House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Tofu (v)

House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Tofu (v)

$24.00
1/2 Crackling-Skin Cantonese Fragrant Garlic Chicken (gf)

1/2 Crackling-Skin Cantonese Fragrant Garlic Chicken (gf)

$24.00
Tamarind Laced Sweet & Sour Basil Glazed Pork Ribs

Tamarind Laced Sweet & Sour Basil Glazed Pork Ribs

$24.00
Chengdu Pock Mark Ma's Mapo Tofu Claypot (gf)

Chengdu Pock Mark Ma's Mapo Tofu Claypot (gf)

$21.00

Minced Pork

Vegetarian Chengdu Pock Mark Ma's Mapo Tofu Claypot (v, gf)

Vegetarian Chengdu Pock Mark Ma's Mapo Tofu Claypot (v, gf)

$21.00
Singapore Nonya Style Spicy Chicken Curry with Crispy Brussel Sprouts (gf)

Singapore Nonya Style Spicy Chicken Curry with Crispy Brussel Sprouts (gf)

$24.00

with Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Chicken 'Lily'

Chicken 'Lily'

$24.00

Tender White Meat, Wok-Fired Lily Bulbs, ShIitakes in Black Bean, Rice Wine Sauce

Wok Seared Filet Mignon 'Steak Kow" (gf)

Wok Seared Filet Mignon 'Steak Kow" (gf)

$38.00

Seasonal Vegetables

Vegetable

Roasted Eggplant Claypot, Basil & Shallots

Roasted Eggplant Claypot, Basil & Shallots

$21.00

Basil & Bonita Flakes

Three Styles Spicy Tofu Medley with Seasonal Vegetables - Family Style (v)

Three Styles Spicy Tofu Medley with Seasonal Vegetables - Family Style (v)

$22.00
Yu Choi, Roasted Black Garlic (v, gf)

Yu Choi, Roasted Black Garlic (v, gf)

$20.00
Sichuan Blistered Green Beans (v)

Sichuan Blistered Green Beans (v)

$20.00

Yunnan Olive, Pickled Radish, Salted Plum, Mushroom & Toon Paste

Charred Chinese Broccoli (v, gf)

Charred Chinese Broccoli (v, gf)

$21.00

Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Sesame Seeds

XO Corn Riblets

XO Corn Riblets

$18.00

Grilled and topped with our House XO Sauce

XO Corn Riblets VEGAN (v)

XO Corn Riblets VEGAN (v)

$18.00

Grilled and topped with Chef Chen's Famous Chili Crisp

Desserts

Home Style Mandarin Chocolate Brownie (v)

Home Style Mandarin Chocolate Brownie (v)

$8.00
Cindy's Pineapple Walnut Spice Carrot Cake (v)

Cindy's Pineapple Walnut Spice Carrot Cake (v)

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie
$9.00

$9.00

Retail & Pantry

Signature Chili Bean Sauce 60z

Signature Chili Bean Sauce 60z

$11.95
House Soy Sauce Non-Gluten

House Soy Sauce Non-Gluten

$11.95
House Ginger-Infused Vinegar 9oz

House Ginger-Infused Vinegar 9oz

$11.95
House Peking Duck Hoisin Plum Sauce 6oz

House Peking Duck Hoisin Plum Sauce 6oz

$11.95
House Sichuan Golden Red Chili Oil

House Sichuan Golden Red Chili Oil

$11.95
House Hot Mustard 2oz

House Hot Mustard 2oz

$6.95
House XO Sauce with Cognac 4oz

House XO Sauce with Cognac 4oz

$22.95
Chef Chen's Famous Chili Crisp

Chef Chen's Famous Chili Crisp

$11.95
China Live Gift Pack House Condiment 4pk

China Live Gift Pack House Condiment 4pk

$34.95
Cindy's Granola

Cindy's Granola

$12.95

A unique blend of oats with many healthful "ying and yang" flavors to balancing dried berries and nuts -- a super tasty breakfast or snack this is natural and delicious.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

China Live is an interactive culinary and cultural destination in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an in-depth exploration of Greater Chinese gastronomy. Its mission is to demystify Chinese ingredients and recipes while educating guests on the rich history and influence. Menu highlights include Sichuan "Working Hands" Pork or Impossible Dumplings, Peking Duck with Kumquat Glaze, Kurobuta Pork Char Si, House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Chicken or Tofu and Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein.

Website

Location

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside, CA 94062

Directions

Gallery
Blue Barn | SF2BAY image
Main pic

