Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Alice's Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd

Woodside, CA 94062

Order Again

T-shirts & Things

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Pullover Hoodie

$34.00

Zipper Hoodie

$40.00

Grey Zipper Hoodie

$65.00

Ladies Camo Zipper Hoodie

$60.00

Hat

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$22.00

Available in black, heather gray, navy blue and red

Face Mask

$10.00

Kids Pullover Hoodie

$22.00

Kids T-shirt

$15.00

Growler

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Large Sticker

$4.50

License Plate Frame

$6.00

Magnet

$5.00

Maps

$5.99

Post Cards $5.00

$5.00

Small Sticker

$2.75

Alice’s Blanket

$35.00

Ladies Tank Top

$20.00

Assorted Patches

$6.00

Ladies Windy Road Pullover

$60.00

Pins

$6.00

Shot Glass

$8.00

Postcard $1.00

$1.00

Skyline Book

$25.00

Baby Onesie

$15.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Alice’s is a little slice of bliss among the redwoods. It’s a place where families, motorcyclists, hikers, equestrians, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, writers, musicians, locals, and visitors can all come together to enjoy a great meal. Whether you want gourmet burgers and sweet potato fries, one of our scrumptious scrambles, or homemade pie, you can find it here.

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside, CA 94062

