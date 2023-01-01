The Whiskey River Saloon 125 East Concho Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
As we are family friendly until 9 pm, we have something for everyone! Whiskey River has a menu suited to all tastes as well as a full service bar! With karaoke, a massive dance floor, pool tables, and cornhole tournaments, there is always something fun going on! Awesome daily drink specials, as well as happy hour daily from 11-6, make us the perfect place to hangout any day of the week! Come check us out at 125 E. Concho Avenue in downtown San Angelo!
Location
125 East Concho Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom - Downtown San Angelo
No Reviews
200A S Magdalen San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
Southern Smoke - 214 S Chadbourne St
No Reviews
214 S Chadbourne St San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
The Angry Cactus - 1 West Concho Avenue
No Reviews
1 West Concho Avenue San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar - 23 W Beauregard Ave
No Reviews
23 West Beauregard Avenue San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurant
More near San Angelo