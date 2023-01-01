The Whiskey River Saloon 125 East Concho Avenue

Restaurant info

As we are family friendly until 9 pm, we have something for everyone! Whiskey River has a menu suited to all tastes as well as a full service bar! With karaoke, a massive dance floor, pool tables, and cornhole tournaments, there is always something fun going on! Awesome daily drink specials, as well as happy hour daily from 11-6, make us the perfect place to hangout any day of the week! Come check us out at 125 E. Concho Avenue in downtown San Angelo!