A map showing the location of The Whiskey River Saloon 125 East Concho AvenueView gallery

The Whiskey River Saloon 125 East Concho Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

125 East Concho Avenue

San Angelo, TX 76903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Austin Amber 16

$3.75

Austin Amber 24

$5.50

Big Wave 16

$4.00

Big Wave 24

$5.50

Blue Moon 24

$5.50

Bluemoon 16

$4.75

Breckenridge 16

$4.75

Breckenridge 24

$5.50

BudW (B)

$2.50

BudW 16

$2.50

BudW 24

$4.00

Bud Light (B)

$2.50

Bud Light 16

$2.50

Bud Lime (B)

$3.50

Budlight 24

$4.00

Coors Light (B)

$2.50

Coors Light 16

$2.50

Coors Light 24

$4.00

Coors Original

$2.50

Corona (B)

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos XX (B)

$4.00

Dos XX 16

$4.00

Dos XX 24

$5.00

Flight (B)

$2.50

Flight 16

$2.50

Flight 24

$4.75

Keystone

$2.50

Lone Star (B)

$2.50

Lone Star 16

$2.50

Lone Star 24

$4.00

MGD

$2.50

Miller Light (B)

$2.50

Miller 16

$2.50

Miller 24

$4.00

Miller High Life

$2.50

Modelo (B)

$4.00

Modelo 16

$4.25

Modelo 24

$5.50

Odouls

$3.50

RAHR 16

$4.75

RAHR 24

$5.50

Shiner (B)

$4.00

Shiner 16

$4.00

Shiner 24

$5.00

Smirnoff Red

$3.75

Stash 16

$4.75

Stash 24

$5.50

Stella (B)

$4.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Punch

$4.00

Ultra (B)

$2.50

Ultra 16

$2.50

Ultra 24

$5.00

Ultra Cactus Lime

$4.00

Ultra Pomegranate

$4.00

White Claw

$3.75

Yeungling Lager (B)

$2.50

Yeungling Lager 16

$2.50

Yeungling Lager 24

$4.75

Cocktails

Adios MFER

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$6.25

Bloody Mary

$5.25

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Cape Cod

$3.50

Cherry Vodka Sour

$4.00

Chilton

$4.25

Colorado Bulldog

$5.25

Cosmo

$6.50

Hennething

$8.50

Hurricane

$6.25

Irish Mule

$7.00

Irish Trash Can

$8.00

Long Island

$7.50

Margarita

$5.25

Mimosa

$5.25

Moscow Mule

$5.75

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Quaalude

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.25

Southern Tea

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Texas Tea

$7.50

Tropical Vagina

$6.50

White Russian

$5.75

Liqueur

Amaretto

$3.25

Buttershots

$3.75

Carolans

$4.50

Disaronno

$6.50

Goldschlager

$4.75

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Hennessey

$7.00

Jager

$5.50

Kahlua

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.25

Razzmatazz

$3.75

Rumchata

$4.75

Rumple

$4.00

Sour Apple

$3.25

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Tuaca

$4.75

Watermelon Schnapps

$3.25

N/A Bevs

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.75

Rum Gin Scotch

Bacardi Gold

$4.50

Bacardi Silver

$4.50

Capt. Morgan

$4.25

Elijah Craig

$6.25

Empress Gin

$8.50

Glenfiddich 12

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$7.25

Malibu

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.75

Well Coco Rum

$2.00

Well Gin

$2.00

Well Rum

$2.00

Well Scotch

$2.00

Shots

Blow Job Shot

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$6.50

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.25

Car Bomb

$7.00

Cherry Limeade Shot

$5.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Cucumber Shot

$5.50

Dingleberry

$5.25

Duck Fart

$5.75

Fire & Ice

$4.75

Fist Fight

$7.00

Four Horseman

$6.50

Gatorade

$5.25

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hollywood

$5.50

Jack Hammer

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jell-O Shot

$1.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.25

Kamikaze

$5.25

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lindsey Lohan

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.25

Mango Shot

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$5.25

NY Bomb

$6.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.50

Ocean Water

$5.25

Oil Spill

$6.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

PB&J Shot

$5.50

Peach Ring

$5.25

Pickle Shot

$4.25

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.25

Pink Starburst

$4.75

Pirate Hooker

$5.25

Purple Gecko

$5.25

Red Snapper

$5.25

Royal F**K

$5.25

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Southern Baptist

$6.00

Star Fuc**r

$5.00

Thin Mint

$5.50

Throat Punch

$6.00

Tik Tak

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Waffle House

$6.50

Washington Apple

$5.25

Water Moccasin

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.25

White Tea

$5.25

WooWoo

$5.25

Tequila

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Clase Azul Rep

$20.00

Delce Vida Reposado

$7.50

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$5.75

Hornitos

$5.50

Jose Gold

$5.00

Jose Silver

$5.00

Lalo

$6.50

Patron

$7.50

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Teremana Blanco

$5.25

Teremana Reposado

$5.50

Well Tequila

$2.00

Vodka

Apple Vodka

$3.25

Cherry Vodka

$2.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$4.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$4.50

Deep Eddy Ruby

$4.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$4.50

Grey Goose

$5.50

Kettle One Orange

$5.25

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.25

Smirnoff Sugar Free

$5.25

Stoli Blueberry

$5.50

Stoli Cucumber

$5.50

Stoli Jalapeño

$5.25

Titos

$4.75

Vanilla Vodka

$3.25

Well Rasp Vodka

$2.00

Well Vodka

$2.00

Whiskey

American Honey

$5.25

Blue Note

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$5.25

Bulleit Rye

$6.50

Canadian Club

$4.25

Crown

$6.00

Crown 18

$18.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Reserve

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Forty Creek

$4.50

Gentle Jack

$6.25

Howler Head

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$4.50

Jack Fire

$5.25

Jack Honey

$5.25

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.25

Jim Fire

$5.25

Jim Peach

$5.25

Makers

$5.75

Oilfire

$6.00

Pendleton

$5.25

Rebecca Creek

$5.25

Seagram's 7

$4.75

Seagram's VO

$4.50

Skrewball

$5.25

Slow & Low

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Texas Ranger

$5.25

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

TX Whiskey

$6.25

Well Bourbon

$2.00

Well Whiskey

$2.00

Weller

$5.75

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

DOUBLE Liqueur

Amaretto DBL

$6.50

Buttershots DBL

$7.50

Carolans DBL

$9.00

Disaronno DBL

$13.00

Goldschlager DBL

$9.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$13.00

Hennessey DBL

$14.00

Jager DBL

$11.00

Kahlua DBL

$8.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$6.50

Razzmatazz DBL

$7.50

Rumchata DBL

$9.50

Rumple DBL

$8.00

Sour Apple DBL

$6.50

Tequila Rose DBL

$10.00

Tuaca DBL

$9.50

Watermelon Schnapps DBL

$6.50

DOUBLE Rum Gin Scotch

Bacardi Gold DBL

$9.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$9.00

Capt. Morgan DBL

$8.50

Elijah Craig DBL

$12.50

Empress Gin DBL

$17.00

Glenfiddich 12 DBL

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$14.50

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$11.50

Well Coco Rum DBL

$4.00

Well Gin DBL

$4.00

Well Rum DBL

$4.00

Well Scotch DBL

$4.00

DOUBLE Tequila

Clase Azul Plata DBL

$36.00

Clase Azul Rep DBL

$40.00

Delce Vida Reposado DBL

$15.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple DBL

$11.50

Hornitos DBL

$11.00

Jose Gold DBL

$10.00

Jose Silver DBL

$10.00

Lalo DBL

$13.00

Patron DBL

$15.00

Tequila Rose DBL

$10.00

Teremana Blanco DBL

$10.50

Teremana Reposado DBL

$11.00

Well Tequila DBL

$4.00

DOUBLE Vodka

Apple Vodka DBL

$6.50

Cherry Vodka DBL

$4.00

Deep Eddy Cran DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$9.00

Grey Goose DBL

$11.00

Kettle One Orange DBL

$10.50

Smirnoff Strawberry DBL

$10.50

Smirnoff Sugar Free DBL

$10.50

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$11.00

Stoli Cucumber DBL

$11.00

Stoli Jalapeño DBL

$10.50

Titos DBL

$9.50

Vanilla Vodka DBL

$6.50

Well Rasp Vodka DBL

$4.00

Well Vodka DBL

$4.00

DOUBLE Whiskey

American Honey DBL

$10.50

Blue Note DBL

$10.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$10.50

Bulleit Rye DBL

$13.00

Canadian Club DBL

$8.50

Crown DBL

$12.00

Crown 18 DBL

$36.00

Crown Apple DBL

$12.00

Crown Peach DBL

$12.00

Crown Reserve DBL

$15.00

Crown Vanilla DBL

$12.00

Fireball DBL

$6.00

Forty Creek DBL

$9.00

Gentle Jack DBL

$12.50

Howler Head DBL

$11.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jack Daniels Apple 🍏 DBL

$9.00

Jack Fire DBL

$10.50

Jack Honey DBL

$10.50

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew DBL

$12.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.50

Jim Fire DBL

$10.50

Jim Peach DBL

$10.50

Makers DBL

$11.50

Oilfire DBL

$12.00

Pendleton DBL

$10.50

Rebecca Creek DBL

$10.50

Seagram's 7 DBL

$9.50

Seagram's VO DBL

$9.00

Skrewball DBL

$10.50

Slow & Low DBL

$9.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.50

Texas Ranger DBL

$10.50

Tullamore Dew DBL

$14.00

TX Whiskey DBL

$12.50

Well Bourbon DBL

$4.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$4.00

Weller DBL

$11.50

Wild Turkey DBL

$10.50

Food

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Bacon Cheese Rojos

$8.00

Cheese Bites

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chips, Salsa, Queso

$5.00

Cowboy Bites

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Frito Pie

$6.00

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Poppers

$7.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.00

BLT

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Outlaw Burger

$11.00

Popper Burger

$13.00

Texas Cheese Steak

$12.00

Whole Lotta Club

$12.00

Ham and Turkey Toaster

$5.00

Entrees

Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Steak Fingers

$11.00

Pizza & Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

6 Traditional Wings

$8.00

12 Traditional Wings

$14.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$11.00

Sides

Corn

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Okra

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Rojos

$2.99

Sauteed Shrooms

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Sweet Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

House Sauce

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Salsa

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

As we are family friendly until 9 pm, we have something for everyone! Whiskey River has a menu suited to all tastes as well as a full service bar! With karaoke, a massive dance floor, pool tables, and cornhole tournaments, there is always something fun going on! Awesome daily drink specials, as well as happy hour daily from 11-6, make us the perfect place to hangout any day of the week! Come check us out at 125 E. Concho Avenue in downtown San Angelo!

Location

125 East Concho Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom - Downtown San Angelo
orange starNo Reviews
200A S Magdalen San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
Southern Smoke - 214 S Chadbourne St
orange starNo Reviews
214 S Chadbourne St San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
The Angry Cactus - 1 West Concho Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Concho Avenue San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar - 23 W Beauregard Ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 West Beauregard Avenue San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
Zero One Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
59 North Koenigheim Street San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
Bodacious Bar-B-Q San Angelo - 1207 West Beauregard Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1207 West Beauregard Avenue San Angelo, TX 76901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Angelo

Fuentes Cafe Downtown
orange star4.7 • 427
101 S Chadbourne St San Angelo, TX 76903
View restaurantnext
The Bearded Barista
orange star4.7 • 28
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224 San Angelo, TX 76904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Angelo
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston