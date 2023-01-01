Restaurant info

We’re not a bar, we’re not a country club. We’re not a restaurant either. We’re the best of all three. The Albatross allows the experienced golfer and the novice to play seamlessly together. Whether you’re looking to improve your swing, or unwind with friends, The Albatross offers a unique experience for everyone. From state of the art golf simulators, to a carefully curated menu of gourmet hot dogs and beverages, The Albatross lets you eat, drink and play like the pros.

