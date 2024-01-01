The Coffee Cabin
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving delicious locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, maple steamers and homemade treats to the people of the Northeast Kingdom.
Location
2559 Mountain Road, East Burke, VT 05832
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juniper's & SpokeEasy at the Wildflower Inn
No Reviews
2059 Darling Hill Road Lyndonville, VT 05851
View restaurant