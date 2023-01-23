Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daily Fix

6215 Chesapeake Circle

New Kent, VA 23124

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Latte

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Mocha

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Red Bull Spritzer

$5.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Hot Choc.

$3.00+

Box Coffee (96oz)

$24.99

LargeCaffé Americano

$3.50

Bugle Call Bag

$14.99

Double Shot

$1.70

Triple Shot

$2.55

16oz Smoothie

$5.00Out of stock

Frozen Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

The Pressures Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Single cheese burger with bacon egg and cheese

Sweet Bread Pudding *NEW*

$4.00

Keto Platter (4 eggs)

$5.50

Egg Only (2 eggs)

$3.00

Bagel

$2.25

Croissant

$3.00

Cream cheese

$0.75

Grape jelly

$0.50

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Muffin--Flavors Vary

$3.25

Lunch Items

Single Burger

$7.50

Double Burger

$9.50

BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

BBQ Fries

$11.00

Ham Club

$6.00

Ham, Cheese & Bacon on your choice of bread

BLT

$4.50

*NEW*Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

*NEW* Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$1.25

Drinks

Natalie Lemonade

$3.75

Natalie OJ

$3.75

Soda/Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Gallon Milk

$4.50

Red Bull

$2.75

Body Armor

$2.50

Misc Items

12oz Tumbler

$20.00

20oz Tumbler

$25.00

30oz Tumbler

$35.00

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Raffle Ticket

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent, VA 23124

