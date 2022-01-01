Restaurant header imageView gallery

The George on the Riverwalk

review star

No reviews yet

128 South Water Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

BEVERAGES

Water

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

TONIC

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.00

APPS

CRAB CAKE APP

CRAB CAKE APP

$16.00

CALAMARI

$14.00
AHI TUNA APP

AHI TUNA APP

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.00
BAKED BRIE

BAKED BRIE

$16.00

OYSTER ROCKAFELLER

$14.00

GATOR BITES

$16.00

BRUSSELS APP

$12.00

CRAB DIP

$16.00

Extra Pita

$1.50

SOUPS

CUP CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

Seafood Chowder Cup

$7.00

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$9.00

SALADS

KALE CAESAR

$8.00

BUTTER BIBB LETTUCE

$9.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$10.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BACON TOMATOE JAM CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

FIRECRACKER BURGER

$15.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Lunch Feature/Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

DINNER ENTREES

SHRIMP & GRITS

$23.00

14 OZ Ribeye

$34.00

8 OZ FILET MIGNON

$36.00

SEA SCALLOPS

$33.00

GOAT CHEESE CRUSTED CHICKEN

$21.00

PICKLED CHICKEN

$21.00

BLACK BASS

$28.00

SPICE CRUSTED SALMON

$27.00

GEORGE TRIO

$46.00

RACK OF LAMB

$32.00

FRIED SEAFOOD

$32.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$19.00

CAJUN CHICKEN PENNE

$21.00

Vegan Risotto

$20.00

Red Snapper

$29.00

DINNER SIDES

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

ASPARAGUS

$6.00

BRUSSEL SIDE

$6.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.00

COLLARD GREENS

$6.00

GREEN BEANS

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRITES

$8.00

DESSERTS

KEYLIME PIE

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.50

White & Dark Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$10.00

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

FISH STICKS

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

HAMBURGER

$4.99

CHEESE BURGER

$5.99

Kids Brunch: Sausage & Grits

$4.99

Kids Brunch: Bacon & Eggs

$4.99

Apparel

Short Sleeve Tee

$19.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$22.00

Docking Power Fee

Dock Power Fee

$40.00

NO SHOW FEE

NO SHOW FEE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The George is located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington on the bank of the Historic Cape Fear River. Enjoy our Southern Coastal Cuisine along with our extensive Wine List, Local Craft Beers and Perfectly Mixed Drinks. Perfect place to watch incredible sunsets from our dog friendly patio. Join us for Dinner Tuesday through Sunday and Lunch/Brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Complimentary parking and private dock available to all our guests!

Location

128 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

