The George on the Riverwalk
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The George is located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington on the bank of the Historic Cape Fear River. Enjoy our Southern Coastal Cuisine along with our extensive Wine List, Local Craft Beers and Perfectly Mixed Drinks. Perfect place to watch incredible sunsets from our dog friendly patio. Join us for Dinner Tuesday through Sunday and Lunch/Brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Complimentary parking and private dock available to all our guests!
128 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
