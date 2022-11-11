Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Inn At Montrose

review star

No reviews yet

458 S. Main St

Montrose, PA 18801

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Bites
Build your own Burger
Crispy Chicken Wrap

Starters

Soup of the Day

$5.00
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Full of Sweet Onion in a Rich Beef Broth Topped with Croutons and Swiss Cheese then Baked

The Inn Chili

The Inn Chili

$6.00

Classic Chili Full of Ground Beef, Kidney Beans, and Sun Kissed Bell Peppers Topped with Cheddar Cheese

Chilly-n-Chips

Chilly-n-Chips

$11.00

Homemade Chips Smothered with Cheese, Chili, and Jalapenos

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Pile of fries with cheese sauce, bacon and scallions

Friends Onion Rings

Friends Onion Rings

$10.00

Heaping Basket of Beer Battered Black & Tan Rings to Share with Your Buddies

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Fries Tossed with White Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Parsley, and a Balsamic Reduction Served with a Roasted Garlic Aioli

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Gooey Mozzarella Cheese Breaded and Served with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Grilled Chicken Skewer

Grilled Chicken Skewer

$11.00

Two Marinated Grilled Chicken Skewers with Lemon Garlic Sauce

Shrimp Skewer

$16.00

Choice of Cajun or Lemon Garlic Sauce Sticks Served on Two Skewers

Land and Sea Skewer

Land and Sea Skewer

$16.00

A marinated grilled chicken and a shrimp skewer with Lemon Garlic sauce or Blackened Cajun

Beat Navy Shrimp

Beat Navy Shrimp

$11.00

Lightly Coated, Deep Fried and Served with a Sweet Chili Sauce

Ahi Tuna App

Ahi Tuna App

$14.00

Marinated and Pan Seared Ahi Tuna Served Rare on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Drizzled with a Wasabi Aioli, and a Ginger Sesame Soy Reduction

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Shrimp Lejon

$14.00

Pretzel Logs

$10.00

Daily Specials

Chili Mac

$13.00

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Wings & Things

Enjoy a dozen of our roasted, crispy, meaty Wings, served with choice of sauces
Wings

Wings

$14.00

Enjoy 10 of Our Crispy Wings either Dry Rubbed with Inn Spice or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Boneless Bites

Boneless Bites

$12.00

Ten Ounces of Crispy Juicy Boneless Chicken Bites

Salads

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon ,Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, and Hard Boiled Eggs Over a Bed of Mixed Greens with Your Choice of Dressing. Try it with some Chicken or Shrimp

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp

Goat Cheese and Beets

Goat Cheese and Beets

$16.00

Arugula Topped with Goat Cheese, Beets, Candied Walnuts, and Dried Cranberries

Inn Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Croutons

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Half a head of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

Side Small Inn Salad

Side Small Inn Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens Topped with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Croutons with your Choice of Dressing

Side Small Caesar

Side Small Caesar

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp

Burgers

All Burgers are 1/2 lb. of Prime Ground Beef
Build your own Burger

Build your own Burger

$12.00

Add Everything You Ever Wanted to a 8 oz. 100% Prime Beef Burger, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions with a side of Chips & Pickles

Something Else

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, and Peppers Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Thick Sliced Sourdough or a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$15.00

Yuengling Lager Battered Haddock Fried and Served with Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw, and Chips

Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$12.00

Ole' Favorite Crisp Juicy Chicken Tenders Served with Chips and Your Choice of Sauce

Inn Chicken Melt

Inn Chicken Melt

$11.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken with provolone Cheese on Grilled Sourdough Bread with a side of Chips

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard all Wrapped Up in a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Crispy Coconut fried shrimp on a bed of chips with Cocktail or sweet chili sauce

Beef Wick

$14.00

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Dinner After 5

Ribeye

Ribeye

$30.00

Flavorful Ribeye Grilled to your liking served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Center Cut Filet Grilled to Your Liking Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour

Sirloin

$27.00

Juicy Sirloin Steak Grilled to Your Liking Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour

Ahi Tuna Dinner

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$24.00

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Served Rare, Ginger Sesame Soy Reduction, Rice, And Vegetable Du Jour

Salmon 8oz

Salmon 8oz

$25.00

Ask Your Server About the Weekly Salmon Preparation Served with Rice and Vegetable Du Jour

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.00
Basket French Fries

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Basket Homemade Chips

$6.50
Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Homemade Chips

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Loaded Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potato

$2.00

Side Vegetable

$2.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

4oz Prime Beef Patty Grilled and Served with a Side of Chips

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Favorite Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with a Side of Chip and Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese on Sourdough Bread Grilled Served with a Side of Chips

Kids Wings

$8.00

1/2 Order of Our Crispy Roasted Wings Tossed with Choice of Sauce

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.00

6oz of Crispy Boneless Chicken Bites Tossed with Your Choice of Sauce

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Almond Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie N Milk Cake

$8.00
Blueberry Marscapone

Blueberry Marscapone

$7.50Out of stock

Vanilla Blueberry Lemon Crumb Cake with Mascarpone Filling

TR's Slice Of Heaven

$6.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Moist Cake of Shredded Carrots, Pecan Pie, and Crushed Pineapples Topped with a Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet and Salty Peanut Butter Crunch and Caramel Layered Brownie

Fried Cheese Cake

$7.00

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

16oz Vanilla Bean Shake Topped with Whipped Cream and Red, White, and Blue Sprinkles

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

16oz Rich Chocolate Shake Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$8.00

16oz Vanilla Bean Shake Blended with Creamy Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Cups Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

Coffee Shake

$8.00

16oz Vanilla Shake Mixed with Ground Coffee Beans Topped with Whipped Cream and Coffee Beans

Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$8.00

16oz Vanilla Bean Shake Blended with Creamy Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Cups Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

Shamrock Mint

$8.00

Flavored Milkshakes

$8.00

Clothing

Sweat Shirt

$35.00+

Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

$22.50+

Short Sleeve Tee Shirt

$17.50+

Fleece Zip-Up

$56.05+

Room Rental Fee

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

458 S. Main St, Montrose, PA 18801

Directions

Gallery
The Inn At Montrose image
The Inn At Montrose image
The Inn At Montrose image

Map
