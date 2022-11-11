The Inn At Montrose
No reviews yet
458 S. Main St
Montrose, PA 18801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Full of Sweet Onion in a Rich Beef Broth Topped with Croutons and Swiss Cheese then Baked
The Inn Chili
Classic Chili Full of Ground Beef, Kidney Beans, and Sun Kissed Bell Peppers Topped with Cheddar Cheese
Chilly-n-Chips
Homemade Chips Smothered with Cheese, Chili, and Jalapenos
Loaded Fries
Pile of fries with cheese sauce, bacon and scallions
Friends Onion Rings
Heaping Basket of Beer Battered Black & Tan Rings to Share with Your Buddies
Truffle Fries
Fries Tossed with White Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Parsley, and a Balsamic Reduction Served with a Roasted Garlic Aioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Gooey Mozzarella Cheese Breaded and Served with Homemade Marinara Sauce
Grilled Chicken Skewer
Two Marinated Grilled Chicken Skewers with Lemon Garlic Sauce
Shrimp Skewer
Choice of Cajun or Lemon Garlic Sauce Sticks Served on Two Skewers
Land and Sea Skewer
A marinated grilled chicken and a shrimp skewer with Lemon Garlic sauce or Blackened Cajun
Beat Navy Shrimp
Lightly Coated, Deep Fried and Served with a Sweet Chili Sauce
Ahi Tuna App
Marinated and Pan Seared Ahi Tuna Served Rare on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Drizzled with a Wasabi Aioli, and a Ginger Sesame Soy Reduction
Pretzel Bites
Shrimp Lejon
Pretzel Logs
Wings & Things
Salads
Kitchen Sink
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon ,Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, and Hard Boiled Eggs Over a Bed of Mixed Greens with Your Choice of Dressing. Try it with some Chicken or Shrimp
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp
Goat Cheese and Beets
Arugula Topped with Goat Cheese, Beets, Candied Walnuts, and Dried Cranberries
Inn Salad
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Croutons
Wedge Salad
Half a head of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Side Small Inn Salad
Mixed Greens Topped with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Croutons with your Choice of Dressing
Side Small Caesar
Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp
Burgers
Something Else
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, and Peppers Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Thick Sliced Sourdough or a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles
Fish n Chips
Yuengling Lager Battered Haddock Fried and Served with Tartar Sauce, Cole Slaw, and Chips
Chicken Tender
Ole' Favorite Crisp Juicy Chicken Tenders Served with Chips and Your Choice of Sauce
Inn Chicken Melt
Marinated Grilled Chicken with provolone Cheese on Grilled Sourdough Bread with a side of Chips
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard all Wrapped Up in a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy Coconut fried shrimp on a bed of chips with Cocktail or sweet chili sauce
Beef Wick
Cheese Steak
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
BLT
Dinner After 5
Ribeye
Flavorful Ribeye Grilled to your liking served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour
Filet Mignon
Center Cut Filet Grilled to Your Liking Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour
Sirloin
Juicy Sirloin Steak Grilled to Your Liking Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable Du Jour
Ahi Tuna Dinner
Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Served Rare, Ginger Sesame Soy Reduction, Rice, And Vegetable Du Jour
Salmon 8oz
Ask Your Server About the Weekly Salmon Preparation Served with Rice and Vegetable Du Jour
Sides
Kids
Kids Burger
4oz Prime Beef Patty Grilled and Served with a Side of Chips
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Favorite Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with a Side of Chip and Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on Sourdough Bread Grilled Served with a Side of Chips
Kids Wings
1/2 Order of Our Crispy Roasted Wings Tossed with Choice of Sauce
Kids Boneless Wings
6oz of Crispy Boneless Chicken Bites Tossed with Your Choice of Sauce
Kids Mac N Cheese
Kids Pasta
Desserts
Chocolate Almond Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie N Milk Cake
Blueberry Marscapone
Vanilla Blueberry Lemon Crumb Cake with Mascarpone Filling
TR's Slice Of Heaven
Carrot Cake
Moist Cake of Shredded Carrots, Pecan Pie, and Crushed Pineapples Topped with a Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie
Sweet and Salty Peanut Butter Crunch and Caramel Layered Brownie
Fried Cheese Cake
Plain Cheesecake
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sodas
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Gingerale
Orange
Sweet Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Decaf Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Bottled Water
Tonic
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Shakes
Vanilla Shake
16oz Vanilla Bean Shake Topped with Whipped Cream and Red, White, and Blue Sprinkles
Chocolate Shake
16oz Rich Chocolate Shake Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Shake
16oz Vanilla Bean Shake Blended with Creamy Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Cups Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles
Coffee Shake
16oz Vanilla Shake Mixed with Ground Coffee Beans Topped with Whipped Cream and Coffee Beans
Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Shake
16oz Vanilla Bean Shake Blended with Creamy Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter Cups Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles
Shamrock Mint
Flavored Milkshakes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
458 S. Main St, Montrose, PA 18801