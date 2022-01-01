Montrose restaurants you'll love

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Montrose

Montrose's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Montrose restaurants

The Inn At Montrose image

 

The Inn At Montrose

458 S. Main St, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing.
Add Chicken or Shrimp
Wings$13.00
Enjoy 10 of Our Crispy Wings either Dry Rubbed with Inn Spice or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Build your own Burger$11.00
Add Everything You Ever Wanted to a 8 oz. 100% Prime Beef Burger, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions with a side of Chips & Pickles
More about The Inn At Montrose
Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant image

 

Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant

401 grow ave, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey$8.25
lett tom onion mayo provolone
Italian$8.50
lett tom onion oil&vinegar provolone
Small Boneless Wings (10 oz)$7.95
More about Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Two Blondes Bistro

498 S Main St Ste A, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Walnut Salad$9.50
Apple slices, feta cheese crumbles, craisins, walnuts on a bed of mixed greens
All dressings are served on the side for our salads
Caprese Panini$8.50
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh greens on a ciabatta roll served with potato chips
Baja Turkey Club$9.25
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, Baja sauce, lettuce, tomato on choice of toasted bread
Baja sauce is a spicy ranch made in house
More about Two Blondes Bistro
Uptown Grill image

 

Uptown Grill

126 Maple St, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Uptown Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Montrose

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Montrose to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston