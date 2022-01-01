Chicken wraps in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Inn At Montrose
458 S. Main St, Montrose
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard all Wrapped Up in a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles
Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant
401 grow ave, Montrose
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.95
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
|$8.95