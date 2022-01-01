Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap image

 

The Inn At Montrose

458 S. Main St, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.50
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard all Wrapped Up in a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles
More about The Inn At Montrose
Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant image

 

Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant

401 grow ave, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
chicken bacon ranch wrap$8.95
More about Massimo's Original Italian Pizzeria & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Two Blondes Bistro

498 S Main St Ste A, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.50
Bacon Chicken Avocado Ranch Wrap$9.95
More about Two Blondes Bistro

