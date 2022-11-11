Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Skunk and Goat Tavern

1,336 Reviews

$$

17 West Main Street

North East, PA 16428

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
S&G Grilled Cheese + Tomato Bisque

Bottled Beverages

20oz Dasani Water

20oz Dasani Water

$2.00

Gold Peak Black Tea

$2.00

Honest Half N Half Tea

$2.00
38oz Perrier Sparkling Water

38oz Perrier Sparkling Water

$5.00

DEN Dressing

The Original DEN dressing is BACK at The Skunk & Goat. An Erie favorite, French style, salad dressing.
12 oz. Den Dressing

12 oz. Den Dressing

$5.00

The Original DEN dressing is BACK at The Skunk & Goat. An Erie favorite, French style, salad dressing.

Lunch Features❗️

Ham & Swiss Melt

$15.00

Rye Bread, Dijon Mayo

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Sauce

Starters

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Three Cheese Blend, Bacon, Chipotle Sour Cream, Sallions, BBQ Sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Cheese Sauce, Warm Mustard Bacon Vinaigrette

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Flash Fried Shrimp, Sriracha & Sesame Seed Aioli

Poutine

Poutine

$15.00

Hand-cut Fries, Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy, Parsley

Stuffed Shrooms

Stuffed Shrooms

$14.00

Freeport Sweet Italian Sausage, Cheese Sauce, Ritz Crumbs

Soup & Salads

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Housemade Tomato Soup, Basil Pesto

DEN Cobb Salad

DEN Cobb Salad

$14.00

Arcadian Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Eggs, Avocado, Red Onions, DEN dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino Romano

The Goat

$14.00

Arcadian greens, kale, pears, apples, red onions, red cabbage, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans

Tavern Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, shaved red onion, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, blue cheese dressing

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, House Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Pecorino Romano

Side House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, shaved carrots, your choice of dressing on the side

Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Handhelds & Mains

American Classic Burger

American Classic Burger

$10.00

1/4 lb burger, kaiser roll, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, served with French fries

Billboard Burger

$16.00

Two hand pressed patties, thousand island, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, served with hand-cut seasoned French fries

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

kaiser roll, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, sriracha aioli, served with French fries.

Jalapeño Cheddar Burger

Jalapeño Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Two 4 oz. patties, toasted kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickled jalapeños, caramelized onions, served with French fries

Reddy Burger

Reddy Burger

$16.00

Two 4 oz. patties, toasted kaiser roll, housemade dill pickles, shredded lettuce, sliced onion, American cheese, secret sauce, served with French fries

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$18.00
Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$17.00

Costanza hard roll, carraway seeds, kosher salt, sliced beef, horseradish cream, au jus, pickles

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Double dipped buttermilk brined chicken breast, toasted kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, housemade pickles served with French fries Make it NASHVILLE HOT!

Freeport Sausage Hoagie

$12.00

Freeport sweet or Italian sausage, sauteed peppers & onions, served with hand cut French fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

12 hour slow braised house smoked pulled pork, toasted kaiser roll, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, served with French fries

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Corned beef, marble rye bread, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, served with French fries

S&G Grilled Cheese + Tomato Bisque

S&G Grilled Cheese + Tomato Bisque

$14.00

Provolone, American & cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with housemade tomato bisque topped with basil pesto

Smoked Brisket

$12.00

Smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, hand cut fries

Billy's Fish N' Chips

$21.00

Beer battered cod, slaw, tartar, served with fries.

Pork Mac N' Cheese

Pork Mac N' Cheese

$22.00

Cavatappi pasta, buffalo cheese sauce, scallions, pulled pork

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Pounded 6oz country fried steak, two biscuits , Freeport sausage gravy Fresh parsley

Kid's Food

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Burger Plain

$9.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Sides

Handcut Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Side Buffalo Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Flash Fried with Butter, Salt & Pepper

Sauteed Broccolini

$6.00

Side applesauce

$4.00

Extra Baguette

$3.00

Desserts

Skillet Cookie with Ice Cream

$9.00

warm chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Brownie a la mode

$7.00

Red Wine by the Bottle (Proper I.D. Required At Pickup)

BTL Courtyard, Twisted Red

BTL Courtyard, Twisted Red

$34.00

This is Courtyard's top seller. Sweet red wine that is rich in color and bursting with bold grape flavors. Sweet 7.5% Residual Sugar

BTL Drumheller, Merlot

BTL Drumheller, Merlot

$30.00

This Merlot opens with aromas of blueberry, subtle spice and rose petals with hints of cocoa. Balanced in style, this wine is structured yet lively.

BTL Presque Isle , Blushing Heron

BTL Presque Isle , Blushing Heron

$30.00

This Concord-Niagara blend is a customer favorite at Presque Isle Wine Cellars and it seems a favorite of competition judges as well. Sweet, grapey fusion offers a perfect marriage of classic white and red Vitis labrusca flavors and aromas. Fermented local grapes for a light color and body that suits any wine-drinking occasion.

BTL Raymond, Red Blend

BTL Raymond, Red Blend

$38.00

Seductive red fruit aromas of ripe raspberries, cherries, boysenberries, and cooked plums. The palate reveals flavors of red currant and blackberry jam with earthy hints of tobacco leaves. A lengthy finish with lovely texture, bright acidity and exceptional balance.

BTL Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux

BTL Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux

$45.00

Concentrated red color with darker purple highlights. Powerful bouquet with attractive hints of blackcurrant, as well as other fruits such as black cherry and blueberry. Full-bodied. The soft tannin provides beautiful balance and great length. The flavor profile follows through from the bouquet, accompanied by spicy overtones. This delicious fruity wine is delightful young. It is ideal with poultry and pasta dishes.

BTL Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$34.00

White Wine by the Bottle (Proper I.D. Required At Pickup)

BTL La Moreaux, Chardonnay

BTL La Moreaux, Chardonnay

$34.00

Apricot pie, vanilla, buttered popcorn and praline on the nose. It's medium- to full-bodied with bright acidity. Rich and buttery, yet fresh. Drink now.

BTL Ruby Donna Moscato

BTL Ruby Donna Moscato

$30.00

The elegant bouquet promises fresh juicy peaches and pear flavors with an intensity and ripeness rarely found. The crisp, sweet, and slightly effervescent texture is in perfect balance with the acidity and lightness the wine delivers.

BTL Sea Sun, Chardonnay

BTL Sea Sun, Chardonnay

$34.00

This wine is a charmer. Enjoy its soft notes of ripe fruit, dried earth, and a slightly elevated palate deliverance with light meals on the patio. Perhaps a serving of crispy, fried chicken could be ideal.

BTL Presque Isle, Riesling

BTL Presque Isle, Riesling

$38.00

Riesling is the Big Kahuna of Lake Erie whites and this medium-dry version was made in stainless steel to preserve and capture its inherent fruit flavors. Aromas of lemon are infused with light hints of peach and ruby red grapefruit in this popular white varietal vintage. A medium-dry palate leads in to a juicy mineral mouthfeel, followed by a zesty citrus finish.

BTL Duckhorn, 'Decoy' Rose

BTL Duckhorn, 'Decoy' Rose

$34.00

This lovely Rose displays enticing aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh melon, along with hints of strawberry and spring wildflowers. On the palate, it is bright and elegant, with refreshing acidity and minerality adding poise and definition to the vibrant fruit flavors.

BTL Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

Showing pungent tropical notes underpinned by greener characters. Its zesty, tangy acid structure is supported by a mineral-like backbone. The style is clean and dry, resulting in a crisp and refreshing finish.

BTL Courtyard Chocopelli

$24.00

BTL First Kiss

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Skunk & Goat Tavern offers a unique and funky take on the American tavern experience, with focus on craft brews, prohibition-era inspired cocktails and eclectic dishes. Smartly situated in the town square and flavored with a neighborhood vibe, it has become a gathering spot for locals, as well as a destination dining experience for foodies, beverage enthusiasts and travelers, alike.

Website

Location

17 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428

Directions

