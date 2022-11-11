The Skunk and Goat Tavern

BTL Chateau Bonnet Bordeaux

$45.00

Concentrated red color with darker purple highlights. Powerful bouquet with attractive hints of blackcurrant, as well as other fruits such as black cherry and blueberry. Full-bodied. The soft tannin provides beautiful balance and great length. The flavor profile follows through from the bouquet, accompanied by spicy overtones. This delicious fruity wine is delightful young. It is ideal with poultry and pasta dishes.