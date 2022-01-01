North East restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
La Casa De Pizza
13 E Main St, North East
Popular items
LG Calzone
$11.50
Comes with sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and choice of 1 item.
Turkey Sub
$7.97
Comes with turkey and provolone cheese.
Combination Sub
$7.97
Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Skunk and Goat Tavern
17 West Main Street, North East
Popular items
Flat Iron Steak Salad
$16.00
Spring mix, romaine, tomatoes, shaved red onion, 5 oz Flat Iron sirloin, cheddar cheese, French fries
12 oz. Den Dressing
$5.00
The Original DEN dressing is BACK at The Skunk & Goat. An Erie favorite, French style, salad dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp
$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli
Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co.
11727 East Main Rd, North East