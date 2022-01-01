Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North East restaurants you'll love

Go
North East restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North East

North East's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try North East restaurants

La Casa De Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Casa De Pizza

13 E Main St, North East

Avg 4.2 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Calzone$11.50
Comes with sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and choice of 1 item.
Turkey Sub$7.97
Comes with turkey and provolone cheese.
Combination Sub$7.97
Comes with capicola, hard salami, and provolone cheese.
More about La Casa De Pizza
The Skunk and Goat Tavern image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Skunk and Goat Tavern

17 West Main Street, North East

Avg 4.6 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flat Iron Steak Salad$16.00
Spring mix, romaine, tomatoes, shaved red onion, 5 oz Flat Iron sirloin, cheddar cheese, French fries
12 oz. Den Dressing$5.00
The Original DEN dressing is BACK at The Skunk & Goat. An Erie favorite, French style, salad dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli
More about The Skunk and Goat Tavern
Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. image

 

Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co.

11727 East Main Rd, North East

No reviews yet
More about Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North East

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Map

More near North East to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Erie

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston