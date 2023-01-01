Thirsty Lion Gastropub Addison
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
Location
5225 Belt Line Rd., Suite 220, Dallas, TX 75254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Prestonwood Place
No Reviews
5290 Belt Line Road Addison, TX 75254
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant