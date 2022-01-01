Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Mediterranean

Pho Bowl - Addison Addison

review star

No reviews yet

5290 Belt Line Rd

#114

Dallas, TX 75254

Popular Items

Pho
Vermicelli
Spring Rolls (2)

Small Bites

Chicken Eggrolls

Chicken Eggrolls

$4.00
Veggie Eggroll

Veggie Eggroll

$4.00
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.

Cheese Wonton (4)

Cheese Wonton (4)

$6.00

Fried cream cheese wantons.

Fried Dumplings (6)

Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Chicken Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings (6)

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Chicken Dumplings

Fried Tofu (10)

Fried Tofu (10)

$6.50

Toss with salt and pepper seasoning with onions and jalapenos.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$8.00

Chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, green onions, and black pepper served with crispy rice sticks and lettuce.

Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$7.50

BYO Pho Bowl

Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Pho

Pho

$12.00

Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.

Plain Pho

$9.00

Plain pho are serve with just the garnish and rice noodle.

Build a Bowl

Salad

Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, serve with a side of our house ginger dressing.

Rice

Rice

$12.00

Served with rice, grilled protein, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kim chi with a side of fish sauce.

Vermicelli

Vermicelli

$12.00

Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.

Sandwich

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$7.00

Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.

Exclusive

Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$14.00

Stir-fry with yellow onions and red bell peppers.

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$14.00

White or brown rice, grilled short ribs marinated in lemongrass with a side of kimchi.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Stir-fry with yellow onions, orange peels, and red chili peppers.

Tofu Stir Fry w/ Veg

Tofu Stir Fry w/ Veg

$13.00

Stir-fry with napa cabbage, carrots, yellow onions, red bell pepper, broccoli.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fry rice noodle with fish sauce, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, egg and PEANUTS.

Beef and Broc

Beef and Broc

$13.00

Broccoli and carrots served with rice.

Chicken and Broc

$13.00
Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Noodles

$13.00

Stir-fry with cabbage, carrots, and scallions.

Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$13.00

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$3.00
Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.00
Fresh Fruit Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.50

Serve with slice strawberries, kiwi and orange wedge.

Viet Ice Coffee

Viet Ice Coffee

$5.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.00
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$3.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Milk Tea

Taro

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Classic

$5.50

Coconut

$5.50

Sides

Side Avacado

Side Avacado

$1.00

Side Beef Soup

$3.00

Side Chicken Soup

$3.00

Side Curry Soup

$4.00

Side Tom Yum Soup

$4.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00
Side Kim Chi

Side Kim Chi

$3.00
Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$5.00
Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Large Beef Soup

$5.00

Side Large Chicken Soup

$5.00

Side Large Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Side Large Curry Soup

$6.00

Side Veggie Soup

$2.00

Extras

Extra Peanut Sauce

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00
Extra Sweet and Sour

Extra Sweet and Sour

$1.00
Extra Dumpling Sauce

Extra Dumpling Sauce

$1.00
Extra Fish Sauce

Extra Fish Sauce

$1.00
Extra Ginger Dressing

Extra Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Extra Sriracha To-Go

$0.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5290 Belt Line Rd, #114, Dallas, TX 75254

Pho Bowl - Addison image
Pho Bowl - Addison image

