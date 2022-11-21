Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tin & Taco Sodo 419 E Michigan St

No reviews yet

419 E Michigan St

Orlando, FL 32806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Tacos

Three Tacos

$13.75

Two Tacos

$9.35

Solo Taco

$5.00

Entrees

Grilled Burrito

$10.95

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Mixed Green Salad

$11.95

In-The-Bag

$9.25

Off The Hook

$15.99

Tin nachos

$12.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Mex Fries

$14.50

Sides

Trio

$16.99

Queso & Chips

$6.45

Guacamole & Chips

$7.45

Salsa & Chips

$3.95

French Fries

$4.95

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.95

2oz Guac

$2.50

2oz Queso

$2.50

Bag of Doritos

$2.00

Rice

$1.99

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Add Ons

Extra Sauce

$0.50

NA Bev

Water Bottle

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Stubborn Craft Black Cherry w/ Terragon Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Craft Agave Vanillla Cream Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Craft Lemon Berry Acai Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Craft Root Beer Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Craft Calebs Cola Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Craft Cola Zero Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Craft Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Craft Tacos-Craft Beer-Craft Soda.Come Enjoy Today!!

Location

419 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

