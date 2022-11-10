Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinker Latin Food Restaurant 502 South Main Street

502 South Main Street

Gainesville, FL 32601

Order Again

Popular Items

Arepas
Tequenos
Empanada Pabellon

Appetizers

Tequenos

$8.00

5 Fried Dough Cheese Fingers

Corn Cheese Balls

$6.00

6 Fried Sweet Corn Balls With Cheese in the inside Accompanied with our Cream Sauce

Yuca Cheese Balls

$6.00

Cassava Balls With Cheese in the inside Accompanied with our House Sauce

Nutella Fingers

$6.00

3 Nutella Fingers Breaded Fried To Perfection

Chicharron

$8.00

Crunchy Pork Belly Lime on the side and Sauce

Cesticas de Patacones

$8.00

Mini Cheese Arepas x 3

$6.00

Arepas

Arepas

$12.00

Your Arepas your way 2 Corn paties fried (WE LOVED THEM FRIED) or grilled build your way

The Queen ( Reina Pepiada)

$12.00

Chicken Salad With Avocado, Cheese & House Sauce

Arepa Bowl

$15.00

Your Choice of Meat and Boiled Egg, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese & Fried Cheese

Pabellon Arepa

$13.00

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains & Cheese

The Vegan

$13.00

Impossible Meat or Pork, Pico de Gallo & Avocado

The Vegetarian

$13.00

Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Avocado & Cheese

Tinker's Special

$13.00

Charcoal Steak, Chimichurri, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Patacones

Patacones

$13.00

3 Plantains tacos Build your way!

House Classic Burgers

Our Classic Beef Burger

$12.00

Smash Beef, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Triple Burger

$17.00

Smash Beef, Grilled Chicken, Smocked pork, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Impossible Burger (vegetarian)

$14.00

Impossible Beef or Pork, House Shoestring Papitas Made Fresh, House Sauce, Pink Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce or Cabbage

Fried Chicken Burger

$12.00

Special Burgers

Mexican Burger

$14.00

Orale Wey!!!! Beef, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Cheeseburger Killer

$15.00

Brioche Bun Crispy Chicken, House BBQ Sauce, bacon & House 3 melted Cheese

Puerto Rican Burger

$14.00

Beef, Caramelized Sweet Plantains, Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Pink Sauce

Gourmet Burger

$14.00

Cachapa (Sweet Corn Pancake)

Cachapa

$14.00

Sweet Corn Pancake Build your way!

Cachapa Especial!

$15.00

Tacos

Your Tacos YOUR WAY

$10.00

3 Corn Tortilla Tacos Build your way!

Pepitos

Pepito Regular

$12.00

French Baguette Sub Build your way!

Special's Pepitos

California

$14.00

Steak or chicken, Bacon, Corn, Cheese and Melted Mozzarella

Crispy

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Melted Cheese and Bacon

Hot Dog

hotdogs

$7.00

Our Classic Hot Dog Builed Your Way

Mexican Perro

$8.00

Orale Wey This is not your regular dog!!! 12 Inch Beef Franks Spicy Sauce, Sauteed Corn, Mexican Spices, Cilantro & Cheese

Colombian Perro

$7.00

Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce, House Sauce, House Papitas

La Perra

$10.00

Que es un perro sin una salchicha? Una perra!! NO Franks tons of Bacon, Sauces and House Papitas & Fried Cheese

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Loaded Fries Build your way!

Cuban Fries

$13.00

Fried Yuca, Ropa Vieja, Black Beans, Fried Cheese & Sauces

Colombian Salchi Papas

$13.00

Beef Franks Bites, Pineapple Sauce, Pink Sauce & Fried Cheese

Entrees

Pabellon

$14.00

A Traditional Venezuelan Plate Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains & White Rice

Baked Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Baked Chicken, White Rice & House Salad

Bistec A Caballo

$14.00

Steak Sautee tomatoes and onions with rice & fried egg

Pargo Frito

$25.00

Fried Snapper With 2 Sides

Bandeja Paisa

$25.00

A Traditional Colombian Plate Steack, White Rice, Red Beans, Fried Egg, Avocado Chicharron & Chorizo

Pork Belly Ceviche

$13.00

Soups

Cruzado de Res y Gallina

$12.00

Chicken & Beef ribs with stewed vegetables with an Arepa

Mondongo

$12.00

Traditional Latin Soup with Stewed Tripe and vegetables with an Arepa

Sides

Side of Fried Cheese

$2.00

Avocado (SIDE)

$3.00

Pico de Gallo (SIDE)

$2.00

Fried Yuca (SIDE)

$3.00

Tostones (SIDE)

$3.00

Sweet Plantains (SIDE)

$3.00

Fried Arepa (SIDE)

$3.00

House Salad (SIDE)

$3.00

French Fries (SIDE)

$3.00

House Sauce (SIDE)

$1.00

Pink Sauce (SIDE)

$1.00

Chimichurri (SIDE)

$1.50

Spicy Sauce (SIDE)

$1.00

Frijoles Rojos (SIDE)

$3.00

Frijoles Negros (SIDE)

$3.00

Queso Rayado (Side)

$2.00

White Rice (Side)

$3.00

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Postobon Apple Soda

$3.00

Malta Polar

$3.00

Malta India

$3.00

Malta Pony

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Frescolita

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Guarana

$3.00

Te Limon

$3.00

Te Durazno

$3.00

Limonada

$5.00

Limonada De Coco

$5.00

Jugo Parchita

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Blackberry Juice

$5.00

Tamarind Juice

$5.00

CHICHA

$6.00

Chicha

House Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Toddy Milkshake

Jupina

$2.50

Postobon Naranja

$3.00

Jugo De Guayaba

$5.00

Jugo De Guanabana

$5.00

Cocktails

Margarita Mango

$9.00

Margarita Passion Fruit

$10.00

Margarita de Pina

$10.00

Margarita Berry

$12.00

Margarita Tamarindo

$10.00

Margarita Clasica

$10.00

Mojito Clasico

$10.00

Mojito Berrys

$12.00

Mojito Frescolita

$10.00

Mojito Passion fruit

$10.00

Mojito Malibu

$10.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Toddy Bailey

$10.00

botella rum

botella smirnoff

$80.00

old parr

$110.00

aguardiente

$80.00

buchannans

$110.00

Copa De Vino

$7.00

Copa De Champagne

$7.00

Beers

Polar

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Aguila Ligth

$4.50

Club Colombia

$4.50

Smirnoff Regular

$4.50

Smirnoff Sabores

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Polar Bucket X 5

$20.00

Polar Bucket X 10

$45.00

Heineken

$5.50

White Claw

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.50

Gasolina

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

POLAR

$4.00

Aguila

$4.50

Gator Beer

$4.50

863 Beer

$4.50

Shot Tequila Sauza

$4.50

Shot Tequila Patron

$8.00

Cola Y Pola

$4.50

Coors Ligth

$5.50

Lite

$5.50

Postres

Tres Leches Con Dulce de leche

$9.00

Torta Nutella

$10.00Out of stock

Torta Guayaba

$10.00Out of stock

Flan ( Quesillo )

$7.00

Empanadas

Empanada Mechada

$4.00

Empanada Molida

$4.00

Empanada Cazon

$4.50

Empanada Pollo

$4.00

Empanada Pabellon

$4.00

Empanada Queso

$4.00

Empanada Imposible

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Fried chicken with fries

$7.00

Kids Plate

$7.00

Kids Arepas ham and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pabellon

$8.00

Chucherias

Cocosette

$2.00

Pirulin

$15.00

Toddy

$10.00

Flips

$5.00

Chupeta

$1.00

Samba

$2.00

Dining

Lobby

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

