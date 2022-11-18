American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Tippy Canoes
283 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Just a 1/2 mile north of downtown Osceola, WI. Casual dining with a sports bar atmosphere featuring a large patio, outdoor bar & live music.
Location
1020 N Cascade St, Osceola, WI 54020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
No Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant
Tailgaters - 6355 Elm Street - Suite C
No Reviews
6355 Elm Street - Suite C North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant
Muddy Cow - North Branch - 5896 Old Main St N
No Reviews
5896 Old Main St N North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant