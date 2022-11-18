Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Tippy Canoes

283 Reviews

$$

1020 N Cascade St

Osceola, WI 54020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BYOB Burger
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fettuccine Alfredo

Dueling Food

Chicken Caesar Salad

$30.00

BB Steak Salad Dueling

$30.00

Steak Caesar Salad

$30.00

Osso Bucco

$30.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo

$30.00

Steak Oscar

$30.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Surf and Turf

$30.00

Lobster Mac

$30.00

Salmon A la Meuniere

$30.00

Dueling Apps

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Smothered Tots

$9.75

Steak Bites

$14.49

Wonton Tacos

$10.49

Bruschetta

$9.99

Appetizers

12oz Ahi Tuna

$17.90

6oz Ahi Tuna

$12.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.49

Canadian Canoe

$9.95

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chicken Potstickers

$9.75

Chips and Salsa

$6.95

Chicken Strips

$11.25

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.75

Nachos

$10.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Pub Wings

$13.49

Quesadillas

Smothered Tots

$9.75

Steak Bites

$14.49

Tacos

$15.95

Walleye Fingers

$12.49

Wonton Tacos

$10.49

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.59

BYOB Burger

$11.49

Cowboy Burger

$13.75

Chieftain

$13.75

Tippy Canoe

$12.59

Patty Melt

$13.99

**Burger Special

$14.95

BYOC Chicken

$10.49

Combo

1/2 Club & Bowl CWR

$10.99

1/2 Club & Bowl SOD

$10.99Out of stock

Salad & Bowl CWR

$10.99

Salad & Bowl SOD

$10.99Out of stock

Salad & Bowl Chili

$11.49

1/2 Club & Bowl Chili

$11.49

Desserts

Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie

$6.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Shake

$5.25

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$6.49

Fudgy Brownie

$6.49

New York Cheesecake

$6.49

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie GUEST

$26.99

Maple Pumpkin Pie GUEST

$24.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake GUEST

$37.99

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie EMPLOYEE

$19.00

Maple Pumpkin Pie EMPLOYEE

$16.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake EMPLOYEE

$19.00

Cranberry Wild Rice Bread STAFF ONLY

$10.88

Entrees

1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.99

10oz Flat Iron

$19.99

12oz NY Strip

$25.99

16oz Bone-In Pork Chop

$22.99

16oz Ribeye

$31.99

4 Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

12 oz Ahi Dinner

$19.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Full Rack Ribs

$27.99

Walleye Dinner

$21.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.49

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.49

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.49

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.49

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.49

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.49

Kids Noodles

$4.49

Kids Root Beer Float

$4.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Pizza

9" Papa's Meaty Boy

$15.95

9" House Supreme

$16.95

9" Cheese

$9.95

13" Papa's Meaty Boy

$19.95

13" Supreme

$20.95

13" Cheese

$12.45

18" Papa's Meaty Boy

$24.95

18" House Supreme

$25.95

18" Cheese

$15.50

Salads & Soups

BB Steak Salad

$19.95

Chef's Deluxe

$13.99

Classic Caesar

$9.25

CKN WILD RICE

$4.49+

Side Salad

$3.95

Taco Salad

$12.99

Wonton Taco Salad

$13.95

Bread Loaf

$0.95

SOD

$3.95+Out of stock

Chili

$5.50+

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Rachel

$13.69

Reuben

$13.69

French Dip

$13.95

Ham & Turkey Club Wrap

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$11.49

The Paddler

$11.99

Tippy's Kickin Chicken

$12.49

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Walleye Fish Sandwich

$12.49

BLT

$11.99

Sides

Side Baby Reds

$2.99Out of stock

Side Tater Tots

$3.49

Side Fries

$2.49

Side Garlic Mash

$2.99

Side Grilled CKN breast

$3.75

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Sweet Fries

$3.49

Side Twice Baked Pot

$3.95

Side Veggie

$2.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Onion Ring

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.50

Side bacon

$3.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Just a 1/2 mile north of downtown Osceola, WI. Casual dining with a sports bar atmosphere featuring a large patio, outdoor bar & live music.

Website

Location

1020 N Cascade St, Osceola, WI 54020

Directions

