TJ's Sports Tavern II Poquoson

413 Wythe Creek Road

Poquoson, VA 23662

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Nachos Grande

$9.95+

Quesadilla

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Tenders & Fries

$11.95

TJ's Sliders & Fries

$12.25

Breaded Shrimp & Fries

$12.95

Tuna Bites

$13.55

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.25

Celery Boat

$4.50

Green Bean Fries

$6.95

Pasta

$10.95

Salads

TJ's House Salad

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Handhelds

Philly Cheese Sub

$8.50+

B.L.T.

$7.95

TJ's Club

$12.25

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Sunday Spec

$10.00

Thursday Melt

$7.50

Burgers

TJ's Burger

$13.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Entrees

16oz Delmonico Steak

$30.95

16oz New York Strip

$30.95

20oz T-Bone Steak

$35.95

1lb Shrimp Dinner

$22.95

Wings

Fries & Wing Combo

$15.95+

A$$ Kicking Wings

$15.95

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Triple XXX

$15.95

Tony's Death Sauce

$18.95

A$$ Kicking Wings Spec

$10.00

Fries & Wing Combo Spec

$10.00+

Boneless Wing Spec

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Cheese Sticks

$7.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Sides

Baked Potato 1

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Mixed Veggie

$4.00

Add Items

Bag Of Chips

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.00

Salsa Bowl

$1.50

Extra Condiments

Ex Ranch

$0.50

Ex Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ex Twangy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ex French

$0.50

Ex Italian

$0.50

Ex Vinegar & Oil

$0.50

Ex Thousand Island

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

413 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson, VA 23662

