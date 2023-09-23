Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.75

Tea

$2.50

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Iced Cappuccino

$4.95

Iced Latte

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.95

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

Shaken Espresso Maple Latte

$5.95

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Gourmet Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream

$5.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.95

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Vegan Breakfast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$11.95

Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries

The Supreme Sammy

$14.95

Scrambled egg, sausage, Chao cheese with chipotle mayo on a multigrain roll

The Alchemist

$15.95

Two scrambled eggs, with your choice of fruit or sausage, served with home fries and toast

Tofu Scramble

$13.95

Grilled tofu with spinach, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, & red pepper, served with home fries and toast

Mt. Shasta Scramble

$16.95

Roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, sauteed onion, & eggs, served with home fries and toast

Farmer's Omelet

$16.95

Grape tomatoes, kale, edamame, quinoa, avocado & Chao cheese

Twin Sister Burrito

$16.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa

The Brussels Quesadilla

$14.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, Brussels sprouts, corn & pepper relish with Chao cheese

Coconut Multigrain French Toast

$15.95

Dipped in Coconut milk & vanilla, with mangos & bananas, served with your choice of side

Vegan Pancakes

$13.95

Vegan Short Stack Pancakes

$7.95

fresh berry compote, powdered sugar

Early Riser

Organic Oatmeal

$10.95

With cinnamon apples and dried cranberries, topped with brown sugar and strawberries

Fruit Parfait Bowl

$10.95

Fresh fruit & berries on top of vanilla yogurt and coverd with organic harvest granola

Gourmet Egg Sandwich

$14.95

Two farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado, jalapeno jack, chipotle aioli

Classic Avocado Toast

$11.95

Mashed & fresh sliced avocado, red onion, everything seasoning and microgreens on toasted multigrain

Avo BLT Toast

$12.95

Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens

Burrata Caprese Avocado Toast

$14.95

Sun dried tomato pesto, fresh sliced avocado, julienned basil & balsamic glaze

Egg Sandwich

$5.95+

Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!

Quesadillas & Burritos

Ranchero Quesadilla

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish with melted jalapeno jack & chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla

Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple & yellow cheddar

Voodoo Quesadilla

$17.50

Creole scrambled eggs, shrimp, chorizo, fresh avocado, corn & pepper relish, melted white cheddar

Bandito Burrito

$16.95

Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper & smoked gouda, served with mango salsa

Original Burrito

$15.95

Scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, peppers, onion & jack cheese, served with mango salsa

Gringo Burrito

$17.50

Egg whites, spinach, turkey, & jack cheese in whole wheat tortilla, served with mango salsa

Domingo Breakfast Tacos

$16.95

Creole scrambled eggs, pulled pork, fresh avocado, guacamole, crispy tortilla strips, salsa verde & jack cheese in corn tortillas

Toast Favorites

Eggs Any Style

$12.95

Two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or ham, served with home fries and toast

Benedict Arnold

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with grilled ham on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise, roasted red pepper & green onion, served with home fries

Splendid Benedict

$17.50

Two organic poached eggs served with sliced avocado fritter on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise & maple bacon crumbles, served with home fries

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$19.95

Two organic poached eggs atop homemade corned beef, caramelized brussels sprouts on thick cut rye with hollandaise & diced bacon

Biscuits & Gravy Benedict

$16.95

Two organic poached eggs served with sausage gravy and homemade biscuits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.95

Two organic poached eggs with crumbled chorizo & sauteed cajun shrimp in etouffee sauce over cheddar grits *contains dairy and gluten

Three Ring Circus

$16.95

Omelets

Plain Jane Omelet

$12.95

American cheese omelet, served with home fries and toast

Avocado BLT Omelet

$16.95

Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar

Mediterranean Omelet

$15.95

Baby spinach, plum tomato, onion & feta

Delancey Street Omelet

$16.95

Crisp bacon, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, & swiss

Huevos Migas Omelet

$16.95

Chorizo sausage, tomato, green pepper, onion, & jalapeno havarti

The "Dig Me" Omelet

$17.50

Egg whites, spinach, turkey & jack cheese

Skillets

Miss Lucy's Tortilla Skillet

$16.95

Creole scrambled eggs, sausage, potato, green onion with melted cheddar, corn tortillas and sour cream, served over home fries

Denver Skillet

$16.95

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled ham, green pepper, mushroom, and onion, topped with cheddar cheese, served over homefries

Avocado Skillet

$16.95

Softly scrambled eggs, grilled turkey, roasted red pepper, green onion, fresh avocado, with white cheddar, served over home fries

Garden Gourmet Skillet

$15.95

Softly scrambled eggs, roasted zucchini, spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, and sautéed onion with melted mozzarella served over home fries

Nonna's Skillet

$16.95

French Toast & Crepes

Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Fresh strawberries & creme fraiche

BKLYN French Toast

$14.95

Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote *Contains Gluten

Apple Strudel

$14.95

Cinnamon apples & creme fraiche *Contains Gluten

The Krispy Nutella

$14.95

Fresh strawberry with nutella drizzle

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$14.95

Creme fraiche & powdered sugar

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$14.95

Berry & Brie Crepe

$14.95

Pancakes

Short Stack

$6.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Classic Pancakes

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip

$13.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Cookie Dough

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Bun

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Apple Crumb

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Blueberry Pecan

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar

Sweet Potato with Honey Butter

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar and honey butter

Waffles

Belgian with Fresh Berries

$14.95

Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Tennessee Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

Cinnamon sugar sweet potato waffle with spicy honey fried chicken, roasted red pepper & green onion

Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

Belgian waffle with cornmeal crusted fried chicken thigh topped with fresh pineapple & strawberry served with maple pecan syrup

Lettuce Continue

Classic Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago

Toast House Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken, sliced green apple, red onion, candied walnuts, crumbled gorgonzola

Lemon Chicken Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing

Chicken in the Garden

$15.95

Homemade chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, with grape tomatoes, cucumber & red onion

Small Salad

$7.95

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$16.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago

Sweet-n-Smokey Chicken & Portobello

$16.95

Roasted red peppers, baby spinach and goat cheese with balsamic glaze

Chicken Salad Wrap

$16.50

Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$16.95

Turkey, jack cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, red onion with chipotle mayo

Sriracha Shrimp Wrap

$17.95

Shrimp, black bean, roasted corn & pepper medley, & mixed greens with sriracha mayo

Hampton's Ham & Brie

$16.50

Honey ham, red onion, mixed greens, cucumber, apple, candied walnuts, brie with sweet mustard vinaigrette

Roast Beef & Avocado Wrap

$16.50

Grilled onion, mixed greens, tomato, & white cheddar with avocado ranch

Steakhouse Burgers

New York Burger

$16.95

Handmade beef burger, served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche roll

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$17.95

served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche roll

Jack & Avocado Burger

$17.95

served with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a brioche roll

The Iron Skillet

$18.50

Handmade beef burger, topped with bacon jam, caramelized onion & pulled pork on a brioche bun

Homemade Chicken Burger

$17.95

Handmade ground chicken burger served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a multigrain roll

Plant Based Burger

$17.95

All natural plant based burger, served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a multigrain roll

Bistro Bites

Grilled Cheese Trio

$13.95

Melted American, cheddar, and swiss with tomato on multigrain

Apple, Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.95

with caramelized onion on multigrain

BLT on Multigrain

$15.50

Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato with basil mayo on toast multigrain

Toast Specialties

Turkey Reuben

$17.50

Turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye

Bayou Flat

$16.50

Cajun grilled turkey, red onion, tomato & jack cheese with chipotle mayo on a toasted flat bread

The Bad Larry

$16.50

Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, white cheddar, red onion and tomato with avocado ranch on toasted flat bread

The Boardwalk Melt

$17.50

Roast beef with crispy onions, spicy horseradish mayo & melted mozzarella on toasted rosemary focaccia

Cuban Reuben

$17.50

Pulled pork, ham, sliced pickle, coleslaw, & melted swiss with spicy mustard on homebaked rye

Nashville Fried Chicken

$17.50

Spicy fried chicken, mixed greens & pickles with chipotle aioli

Vienna Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken, spinach, fresh mozzarella with sun dried tomato pesto on a toasted multigrain roll

Brooklyn Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach & fresh mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll

The Breadwinner

$16.50

Chicken salad, tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese on toasted rosemary focaccia

Vegan Lunch

Foragers Salad

$14.95

Spring mix, roasted Brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, almonds, sliced apples, red onion & honey poppy seed vinaigrette

Spicy Power Bowl

$15.95

Quinoa with kale & edamame, sliced avocado, sweet potato, black beans, sliced tomato, chipotle mayo and microgreens

Plant Based Burger

$17.95

All natural plant based burger, served with lettuce, tomato & red onion on a multigrain roll

Vegan Portobello Panini

$16.95

Grilled portobello, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella & sundried tomato pesto on a multigrain roll

Vegan Brooklyn Chicken

$16.95

Breaded chicken, mushroom, spinach, & mozzarella on a garlic toasted multigrain roll

Vegan Vienna Chicken

$16.95

Breaded chicken, spinach, sundried tomato pesto and mozzarella on a toasted multigrain roll

Vegan Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids

Kids Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$7.95

choice of bacon or sausage, served with home fries and toast

Kids French Toast

$7.95

with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.95

served with bacon or sausage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

on whole wheat

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Sides

100% Maple

$2.50

Bagel

$2.50

Muffin

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$5.50

Side of Bacon Jam

$2.50

Side of Berry Compote

$1.00

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

Side of Cheddar Grits

$4.95

Side of Coleslaw

$1.95

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$12.95

Side of Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of eggs

$2.00+

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of fruit

$2.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Side of Ham

$4.50

Side of Hollandaise

$2.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.50

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Maple Pecan Syrup

$1.50

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$5.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side of Shrimp (6)

$6.95

Side Of Sliced Tomatoes

$1.75

Side of Spinach

$1.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side of Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Side of Vegan Sausage

$4.50

Side of Vegetables

$2.95

Side Two Vegan Eggs

$4.95

Small Salad

$7.95

Juices and Milk

Orange Juice

$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Iced Teas

Iced Teas

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

Smoothies

Mango

$5.95

Strawberry Banana

$5.95

Pineapple Coconut

$5.95

Wild Berry

$5.95

Soda

Seltzer

$2.50

Soda

$3.50

Mimosas

Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Cranberry Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Pomegranate Mimosa

$10.00

Lemon Blueberry Mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Lemon Mimosa

$10.00

Pineapple Coconut Mimosa

$10.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

Fresh Squeezed Carafe

$29.95

Speciality Carafe

$28.95

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$13.00

House Bloody Mix

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Sriracha Shrimp & Bacon Bloody Mary

$16.00

House Bloody Mix with a Sriracha Kick, served with shrimp & bacon

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Alcohol free House Bloody Mix

Red Sangria

$10.00

House Red Sangria, served with fresh fruit

White Sangria

$10.00

Brunch Punch

$12.00

Toast Sunrise

$13.00

Cucumber Mint Fresca

$12.00

Mayflowers Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Graham Chata

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Maple Old Fashion

$13.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Wines

House Red Btl

$28.00

House White Btl

$28.00

Rose Spritzer

$9.00

Pindar Rosè

$8.00

Pythagoras Red Blend

$8.00

Duck Walk Pinot Grigio

$8.00