Tokyo Garden
No reviews yet
3320 South Fairway St
visalia, CA 93277
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Beef Kushiyaki$15.00
2 skewers of grilled teriyaki beef, onions, and bell peppers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Edamame$5.50
Steamed and salted soybean pods
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Calamari fried in a special batter and served with tempura sauce
- Fried Oyster$13.95
- Fried Potato$9.50
- Gyoza$10.00
Deep-fried Japanese pot stickers with pork and mixed vegetables
- Ika Salad$8.50
- Salmon Collar$11.95
- Seaweed Salad$8.50
- Sesame Chicken$12.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura (app)$17.00
2 deep fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce
- Shumai$13.50
Steamed dumplings stuffed with chicken and steamed vegetables
- Soft Shell Crab (app)$14.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.50
Sautéed in butter, garlic, and spices
- Spring Roll$14.00
Fried egg rolls with vegetables, beef, and chicken
- Sunomono$6.00
Japanese pickled cucumbers
- Tempura Tofu$9.00
Fried tofu served with a special sauce, green onion, and bonito
- Vegetable Tempura (app)$13.00
Vegetables fried in a special batter served with tempura sauce
- Yakitori$13.00
2 skewers of grilled teriyaki chicken, onions, and bell peppers
- Yellow Tail Collar$12.00
Lunch Teppanyaki
- Beef Yakisoba Lunch$19.00
- Calamari Lunch$23.00
- Chicken Yakisoba Lunch$17.00
- Filet Mignon Lunch$27.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Kabuki Special Lunch$26.00
Chicken and shrimp
- Musashi Special Lunch$29.00
New York steak and shrimp upgrade to filet mignon for $6. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- New York Steak Lunch$23.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Salmon Lunch$27.00
- Scallop Lunch$25.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp Lunch$23.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Lunch$19.00
- Teriyaki Steak Lunch$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tokyo Garden Special Lunch$25.00
Chicken and New York steak upgrade to filet mignon for $6. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Vegetarian Lunch$19.00
- Veggie Yakisoba Lunch$15.00
- weekday special (teppanyaki)$19.00
- weekend special (teppanyaki)$22.00
Teppanyaki Extras
Child Plates
Rolls
- Angel Hair Roll$20.00
Tuna, krab, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, with masago, green onion, and a sweet sauce
- Bernie Roll$18.00
Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, and eel sauce
- California Roll$11.00
- Caterpillar Roll$22.00
Eel rolled up in layers of avocado and sesame seed all drizzled with a sweet sauce
- Christmas Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, cucumber, green onion, teriyaki, hot sauce, eel
- Dragon Roll$19.00
- Duyst Roll$24.00
- Dynamite$22.00
Krab, shrimp, scallop, and mushroom baked with spicy mayo, bonito, and green onion
- Dynamite Roll$22.00
A California roll baked with spicy shrimp, krab, cheese, teriyaki, masago, and green onion
- Eddie Roll$24.00
Shrimp tempura and krab topped with tuna, white tuna, eel, masago, tobiko, hot sauce, sesame seed, and teriyaki sauce
- Firecracker Roll$17.00
Fried bell peppers with spicy krab, green onion teriyaki sauce, masago, hot sauce
- Fujiyama Roll$21.00
- Geisha Roll$21.00
Krab tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and shrimp topped with teriyaki, bonito, and hot sauce
- Kabuki Roll$23.00
- Kappa Maki Roll$7.25
- Larry Roll$22.50
- Lori Roll$17.00
- Lotus Roll$19.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, salmon, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki, soy wrap and tobiko
- Ninja Roll$14.00
- Nuclear Roll$14.95
- Pcn Roll$17.00
- Philly Roll$14.00
- Rainbow Roll$21.00
Krab, avocado, and cucumber with an assortment of raw fish
- Rainbow Roll Deluxe$24.00
Shrimp, clam, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and tilapia with spicy shrimp
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$12.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$12.50
- Shawn Roll$21.50
Spicy krab and tempura shrimp topped with unagi and a sweet sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll Deluxe$20.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado with cooked shrimp
- Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$14.95
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$17.95
- Spicy Krab Roll$13.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$16.50
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$16.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$13.50
- Sunset Roll$20.95
- Tekka Maki Roll$8.95
- Three Amigos Roll$19.00
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, avocado cucumber, and a special sauce
- Tiger Tail Roll$21.00
Eel, masago, green onion, sweet sauce, sesame, tempura shrimp, and avocado
- Tokyo Garden Roll$20.00
- Unagi Roll$17.95
- Veggie Roll$13.00
- Visalia Roll$13.00
- Volcano Roll$21.95
- Yum Yum Roll$19.00
Nigiri
- Aji$10.50
Spanish mackerel
- Albacore$10.50
- Ama Ebi
Sweet shrimp
- Ebi$10.25
Shrimp
- Escolar$10.50
Butterfish
- Hamachi$11.25
Yellow tail
- Hirame$10.50
Halibut
- Hokki Gai$10.25
Clam
- Hotategai$13.25
Spicy scallop
- Ika$10.50
Squid
- Ikura$10.50
Salmon egg
- Inari$7.00
- Izumidai$10.50
Tilapia
- Kani$9.25
Krab
- Maguro$10.50
Tuna
- Masago$10.50
Smelt egg
- Saba$10.25
Mackerel
- Sake$10.50
Salmon
- Tako$10.25
Octopus
- Tamago$8.50
Sweet egg
- Tobiko$10.50
Flying fish egg
- Unagi$11.25
Fresh water eel
Sashimi
- Geisha Sushi$35.00
An assortment of seven types of nigiri sushi and one cucumber roll
- Chirashi Sushi$37.00
Assorted sashimi on a seasoned rice bed. With unagi: add $3.50
- Samurai Sushi$42.00
An assortment of nine types of nigiri sushi and a tuna roll
- Unagi Donburi$33.00
Fresh water eel served over rice
- Small Tuna Tataki$30.00
Seared tuna, sashimi style with a special sauce on top
- Large Tuna Tataki$50.00
Seared tuna, sashimi style with a special sauce on top
- Small Sashimi$30.00
An assortment of thin/raw fish fillets served with daikon
- Large Sashimi$50.00
An assortment of thin/raw fish fillets served with daikon
Lunch Entrées
- Chicken Teriyaki Lunch$17.00
- Beef Teriyaki Lunch$18.00
Filet mignon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp Tempura Lunch$19.00
3 shrimp and 5 vegetables
- Vegetable Tempura Lunch$15.00
- Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Lunch$22.00
- Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Lunch$24.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Salmon Teriyaki, Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Lunch$24.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tokyo Garden Special Lunch$22.00
Beef kushiyaki, sesame chicken, spring roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Kabuki Special Lunch$19.00
Choose either chicken teriyaki or salmon teriyaki and comes with 4 pieces of California roll and 2 gyoza. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Beef Bowl Lunch$16.00
- Chicken Bowl Lunch$14.50
- Beef Udon Lunch$20.00
- Chicken Udon Lunch$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura Udon Lunch$19.00
- Nabeyaki Udon Lunch$22.00
Katsu
Donburi
Bento Box
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$26.00
- Chicken Cutlet Bento Box$26.00
- Pork Cutlet Bento Box$26.00
- Beef Cutlet Bento Box$28.00
Filet mignon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$28.00
Filet mignon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Bento Box$29.00
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$29.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Combinations
- Chicken Teriyaki Combo$22.00
- Chicken Cutlet Combo$23.00
- Pork Cutlet Combo$23.00
- Beef Cutlet Combo$24.00
Filet mignon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Beef Teriyaki Combo$24.00
Filet mignon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Combo$24.00
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Combo$24.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Side
Dessert
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.50
Steamed and salted soybean pods
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.50
Sautéed in butter, garlic, and spices
- Sunomono$6.00
Japanese pickled cucumbers
- Gyoza$10.00
Deep-fried Japanese pot stickers with pork and mixed vegetables
- Sesame Chicken$12.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken wings served with teriyaki sauce
- Tempura Tofu$9.00
Fried tofu served with a special sauce, green onion, and bonito
- Vegetable Tempura (app)$13.00
Vegetables fried in a special batter served with tempura sauce
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura (app)$17.00
2 deep fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Calamari fried in a special batter and served with tempura sauce
- Spring Roll$14.00
Fried egg rolls with vegetables, beef, and chicken
- Yakitori$13.00
2 skewers of grilled teriyaki chicken, onions, and bell peppers
- Shumai$13.50
Steamed dumplings stuffed with chicken and steamed vegetables
- Beef Kushiyaki$15.00
2 skewers of grilled teriyaki beef, onions, and bell peppers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fried Potato$9.50
- Fried Oyster$13.95
- Salmon Collar$11.95
- Yellow Tail Collar$12.00
- Soft Shell Crab (app)$14.00
Dinner Teppanyaki
- Beef Yakisoba Dinner$26.00
- Calamari Dinner$35.50
- Chicken Yakisoba Dinner$23.00
- Filet Mignon Dinner$40.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Kabuki Special Dinner$41.00
Chicken and shrimp
- Musashi Special Dinner$45.00
New York steak and shrimp upgrade to filet mignon for $6. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- New York Steak Dinner$33.50
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Sakura Special Dinner$41.00
Chicken and calamari
- Salmon Dinner$40.00
- Scallop Dinner$39.50
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shogun Special Dinner$41.00
New York steak and chicken upgrade to filet mignon for $6. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp Dinner$35.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$28.50
- Teriyaki Steak Dinner$32.50
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tonosama Special Dinner$46.00
Filet mignon and chicken. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Ume Special Dinner$45.00
New York steak and calamari upgrade to filet mignon for $6. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Vegetarian Dinner$24.50
- Veggie Yakisoba Dinner$20.00
- Yamato Special Dinner$46.00
New York steak and scallop upgrade to filet mignon for $6. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Dinner Entrées
- Vegetable Tempura Dinner$23.00
An assortment of fresh vegetables, dipped in a special batter, deep fried, and served with tempura sauce
- Saba Shioyaki Dinner$23.00
Grilled mackerel served with grated daikon
- Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$26.00
Grilled chicken served with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki Dinner$32.00
Grilled filet mignon served with teriyaki sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$32.00
Grilled sushi grade salmon with teriyaki sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Dinner$30.00
4 tempura shrimp and fresh vegetables, dipped in a special batter, and deep fried
- Soup Sukiyaki Dinner$27.00
Thinly sliced beef, vegetables, mushrooms, fish cake,tofu, bamboo shoots, and noodles in sukiyaki sauce
- Combination One Dinner$34.00
Chicken teriyaki, 2 shrimp tempura, and vegetable tempura
- Combination Two Dinner$37.00
Beef teriyaki, 2 shrimp tempura, and vegetable tempura. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Combination Three Dinner$37.00
2 shrimp tempura, 1 beef kushiyaki, vegetable tempura, and 3 sesame chicken. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Yaki Special Dinner$35.00
Chicken teriyaki and grilled salmon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Seafood Dinner Dinner$40.00
Grilled salmon, 4 pc seasoned grilled shrimp, 4 pc sautéed scallops with butter. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tokyo Garden Special Dinner$42.00
Shrimp and vegetable tempura, beef teriyaki, and sashimi. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Beef Bowl Dinner$18.00
- Chicken Bowl Dinner$16.50
- Beef Udon Dinner$22.00
- Chicken Udon Dinner$19.00
- Shrimp Tempura Udon Dinner$21.00
- Nabeyaki Udon Dinner$24.00
- Yosenabe Dinner$28.00
Love Boat Dinners
- Geisha Boat$44.00
Per person. Chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken, beef kushiyaki,and shrimp and vegetable tempura. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Tokyo Boat$49.00
Per person. Beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and sashimi. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Child Boat$22.00
Per person. Shumai, spring roll, sesame chicken, shrimp and vegetable tempura
Teppanyaki Extras
Child Plates
Rolls
- Angel Hair Roll$20.00
Tuna, krab, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, with masago, green onion, and a sweet sauce
- Bernie Roll$18.00
Spicy krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, and eel sauce
- California Roll$11.00
- Caterpillar Roll$22.00
Eel rolled up in layers of avocado and sesame seed all drizzled with a sweet sauce
- Christmas Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy krab, cucumber, green onion, teriyaki, hot sauce, eel
- Dragon Roll$19.00
- Duyst Roll$24.00
- Dynamite$22.00
Krab, shrimp, scallop, and mushroom baked with spicy mayo, bonito, and green onion
- Dynamite Roll$22.00
A California roll baked with spicy shrimp, krab, cheese, teriyaki, masago, and green onion
- Eddie Roll$24.00
Shrimp tempura and krab topped with tuna, white tuna, eel, masago, tobiko, hot sauce, sesame seed, and teriyaki sauce
- Firecracker Roll$17.00
Fried bell peppers with spicy krab, green onion teriyaki sauce, masago, hot sauce
- Fujiyama Roll$21.00
- Geisha Roll$21.00
Krab tempura, spicy krab, avocado, and shrimp topped with teriyaki, bonito, and hot sauce
- Kabuki Roll$23.00
- Kappa Maki Roll$7.25
- Larry Roll$22.50
- Lori Roll$17.00
- Lotus Roll$19.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, salmon, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki, soy wrap and tobiko
- Ninja Roll$14.00
- Nuclear Roll$14.95
- Pcn Roll$17.00
- Philly Roll$14.00
- Rainbow Roll$21.00
Krab, avocado, and cucumber with an assortment of raw fish
- Rainbow Roll Deluxe$24.00
Shrimp, clam, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and tilapia with spicy shrimp
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$12.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$12.50
- Shawn Roll$21.50
Spicy krab and tempura shrimp topped with unagi and a sweet sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll Deluxe$20.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado with cooked shrimp
- Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$14.95
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$17.95
- Spicy Krab Roll$13.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$16.50
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$16.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$13.50
- Sunset Roll$20.95
- Tekka Maki Roll$8.95
- Three Amigos Roll$19.00
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, avocado cucumber, and a special sauce
- Tiger Tail Roll$21.00
Eel, masago, green onion, sweet sauce, sesame, tempura shrimp, and avocado
- Tokyo Garden Roll$20.00
- Unagi Roll$17.95
- Veggie Roll$13.00
- Visalia Roll$13.00
- Volcano Roll$21.95
- Yum Yum Roll$19.00
- Cruchy Roll$18.00
Nigiri
- Aji$10.50
Spanish mackerel
- Albacore$10.50
- Ama Ebi
Sweet shrimp
- Ebi$10.25
Shrimp
- Escolar$10.50
Butterfish
- Hamachi$11.25
Yellow tail
- Hirame$10.50
Halibut
- Hokki Gai$10.25
Clam
- Hotategai$13.25
Spicy scallop
- Ika$10.50
Squid
- Ikura$10.50
Salmon egg
- Inari$7.00
- Izumidai$10.50
Tilapia
- Kani$9.25
Krab
- Maguro$10.50
Tuna
- Masago$10.50
Smelt egg
- Saba$10.25
Mackerel
- Sake$10.50
Salmon
- Tako$10.25
Octopus
- Tamago$8.50
Sweet egg
- Tobiko$10.50
Flying fish egg
- Unagi$11.25
Fresh water eel
Sashimi
- Geisha Sushi$35.00
An assortment of seven types of nigiri sushi and one cucumber roll
- Chirashi Sushi$37.00
Assorted sashimi on a seasoned rice bed. With unagi: add $3.50
- Samurai Sushi$42.00
An assortment of nine types of nigiri sushi and a tuna roll
- Unagi Donburi$33.00
Fresh water eel served over rice
- Small Tuna Tataki$30.00
Seared tuna, sashimi style with a special sauce on top
- Large Tuna Tataki$50.00
Seared tuna, sashimi style with a special sauce on top
- Small Sashimi$30.00
An assortment of thin/raw fish fillets served with daikon
- Large Sashimi$50.00
An assortment of thin/raw fish fillets served with daikon
Donburi
Side
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thank you, come again!
3320 South Fairway St, visalia, CA 93277