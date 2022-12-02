  • Home
Tomatillos Fresh Mex 339 Commercial Ct

Tomatillos Fresh Mex 339 Commercial Ct

No reviews yet

339 Commercial Ct

Mid Venice, FL 34292

Order Again

TACOS

3 Street Beef

$6.95

3 Street Chicken

$6.95

3 Street Pork

$6.95

3 Street Steak

$6.95

3 Street Veggie

$6.95

Crunchy Beef

$2.75

Crunchy Chicken

$3.25

Crunchy Pork

$3.35

Crunchy Steak

$3.45

Soft Beef

$2.75

Soft Chicken

$3.25

Soft Pork

$3.35

Soft Steak

$3.45

BYO 3 Veggie

$6.35

BYO 3 Beef

$7.50

BYO 3 Chicken

$7.95

BYO 3 Pork

$8.45

BYO 3 Steak

$8.45

BYO 2 Fish

$8.45

BYO Single

$3.65

3 Street Protein Mix

$6.95

ADD HOT CHEESE

$0.85

ADD GUACAMOLE

$0.95

DOUBLE MEAT

$1.95

BURRITOS

Burrito Beef

$7.50

Burrito Chicken

$7.95

Burrito Pork

$8.45

Burrito Steak

$8.45

Burrito Veggie

$7.50

Mini Beef

$4.75

Mini Chicken

$4.75

Mini Pork

$5.35

Mini Steak

$5.95

Mini Veggie

$4.75

NACHOS

Macho Beef

$8.75

Macho Chicken

$8.95

Macho Pork

$9.75

Macho Steak

$9.95

Notso Beef

$6.95

Notso Chicken

$7.50

Notso Pork

$8.75

Notso Steak

$8.95

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla Cheese & Onion

$6.85

Quesadilla Beef

$10.10

Quesadilla Chicken

$10.10

Quesadilla Pork

$10.10

Quesadilla Steak

$10.10

Add Hot items

$1.50

Add Cold Items

$1.00

BOWLS

Bowl Beef

$7.50

Bowl Chicken

$7.95

Bowl Fish

$8.45

Bowl Pork

$8.45

Bowl Steak

$8.45

Bowl Veggie

$6.95

SALADS

Salad Veggie

$6.35

Salad Beef

$7.50

Salad Chicken

$7.95

Salad Steak

$8.45

Salad Pork

$8.45

Salad Fish

$8.45

EMPANADAS

Empanada Chicken

$2.85

Empanada Beef

$2.85

MAKE IT A COMBO

Bean & Corn Salad

$3.00

Canned Drink

$0.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

FREE Combo Coupon

Jarrito

$0.75

Other Bottled Drink

$0.75

KIDS COMBO

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chips & Cheese or Bean & Corn Salad and a Juice Box

KIDS Soft Taco

$5.00

Chips & Cheese or Bean & Corn Salad and a Juice Box

SIDES

Mini Side Cold

$0.25

Mini Side Hot

$0.35

Small Side Cold

$0.35

Small Side Hot

$0.50

Bean & Rice Bowl

$3.50

Black Beans

$2.00

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$2.25

Chips & Queso

$3.40

Chips & Salsa

$2.25

Double Meat

$2.95

Guacamole

$2.35

Nacho Cheese

$1.15

Queso Cheese

$1.15

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Topping

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50+

Tomatillo Ranch

$0.50+

Extra Sauce Packet

$0.10

DESSERTS

Empanada - Dessert

$3.00

Apple Empanada

Churros

$3.50

Three Churros (Plain, Apple, or Raspberry)

Ice Cream

$2.75

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Coke Zero Can

$1.25

Fountain

$2.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.75

Jarritos Guava

$2.75

Jarritos Lime

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Jarritos Mango

$2.75

Jarritos Mineragua

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.75

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.75

Water - Bottle

$1.75

Water - Fountain

$0.25

Fountain Coke

$2.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Barq's

$2.00

Fountain Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Orange

$2.00

BEER

Budwieser

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.50

Modelo Negro

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Extra

$3.75

Other Import

$3.75

Other Domestic

$3.50

WINE

Wine

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

339 Commercial Ct, Mid Venice, FL 34292

Directions

