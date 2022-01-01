Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

British Open Pub 367 Jacaranda Boulevard

103 Reviews

$$

367 Jacaranda Boulevard

Venice, FL 34292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Build Your Own Burger
Cottage Pie

Tee Off

Irish Soda Bread

$3.00

2 Slices of homemade Irish Soda Bread.

Drunken Mussels

$15.00

Beer braised mussels with onions, shallots, garlic, butter, cream, parsley, and lemon. Served with garlic bread.

Sausage Rolls

$11.00

English sausage wrapped in flaky pastry.

Rings & Shrooms

$9.00

Beer battered onion rings and button mushrooms.

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer battered onion rings

Czech Cheese

$8.00

Beer battered and fried provolone cheese, drizzled with tartar sauce

Big Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

A plate sized pretzel accompanied by beer cheese for dipping

Scotch Eggs

$10.00

Hard boiled eggs wrapped in English sausage and breaded.

Gaelic Rolls

$14.00

Tender homecooked corned beef blended with fresh cabbage and swiss cheese, tucked into a pub sized egg roll and served with creamy mustard sauce

Baked Brie

$15.00

Topped with roasted almonds and served with apple slices, and toasted bread.

Pub Nachos

$10.00

Our crispers smothered with melted cheese, tomatoes, scallions, and jalapeno ranch sauce. You can even add Chili, Chicken, or Sriracha Bourbon Pulled Pork!

Basket of Crispers

$8.50

Home-made potato chips served with ranch for dipping.

Chicken Tender Appetizer

$12.00

Hand breaded juicy chicken tenderloins with ranch for dipping

Chicken Wings

Mild, hot, hot honey garlic, or Jameson glazed with ranch dressing, and celery. **PLEASE allow 10 additional minutes after quoted pick-up time**

Basket of Chips

$9.50

Steak Fries served with ranch

British Favorites

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.50

The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**

Light Fish & Chips

$17.50

The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**

Bangers

Bangers

$16.00

English style pork sausages served with sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**

Light Bangers

$14.00

English style pork sausages served with sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$16.00

Tender beef liver, sauteed with onions, topped with bacon strips. Accompanied with mashed potatoes, and covered with light brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**

Light Liver & Onions

$14.00

Tender beef liver, sauteed with onions, topped with bacon strips. Accompanied with mashed potatoes, and covered with light brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**

Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie

$16.50

(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.

Light Cottage Pie

$14.50

(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$22.00

Hand sliced home-cooked corned beef accompanied by sauteed shredded cabbage. **Cabbage is automatic, not a side choice**

Chicken & Mushroom Pie

$16.00

An old favorite, tender pieces of chicken breast, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce, topped off with flaky pastry.

Veggie Pie

$15.50

Edamame, broccoli, corn, red peppers, carrots, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce topped off with flaky pastry.

Steak & Ale Pie

$24.00

Tender chunks of slow cooked prime rib, button mushrooms, and a brown ale gravy topped off with flaky pastry

Chicken & Broccoli Pastie

$16.00

Chicken, broccoli, and cheese wrapped in a flaky pastry.

Cornish Pastie

$16.00

Ground beef, onions, potatoes, peas, and carrots wrapped in flaky pastry.

Prime Rib Pastie

$24.00

Shaved prime rib with cheese wrapped in flaky pastry.

Meatloaf Wellington

$16.00

Our homemade meatloaf, wrapped in flaky pastry, sliced, grilled, topped with sliced mushrooms, and brown gravy.

Filet Tips

$22.00

Tenderloin tips, seared to perfection, served over smashed red skin potatoes and topped with creamy peppercorn sauce and onion tanglers .**Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**

Fairway Specials

Chicken & Chips

$16.00

Hand breaded, juicy chicken tenderloins with your choice of sauce for dipping. **Please choose chips as one side**

Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

Ten butterflied shrimp with English chips. **Please choose chips as one side**

Baked Scrod

$20.00

Tender scrod with a New England style bread crumb coating. **PLEASE allow 10 additional minutes after quoted pick-up time**

Yankee Pot Roast

$19.00

Tender mouthwatering roast beef served with jardiniere sauce.

Prime Rib of Beef

$32.00

Hearty sized cut served with au jus.

Salmon Dinner

$21.00

Panko mustard crusted salmon with bacon, red potatoes, peas, cabbage, scallion in a horseradish broth. (sides included)

On the Green

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our secret receipt with shaved Parmesan and croutons. **Top off your salad with chicken, tuna, shrimp, or crab cake

English Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed garden lettuce topped with bacon, egg, tomato, peas, blue cheese crumbles, and scallions. **Top off your salad with chicken, tuna, shrimp, or crab cake

Sand Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg wedge with crispy bacon, smoked gouda, tomatoes, ranch, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Large Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed garden lettuce topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, and red onion

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Chef's blend of Mixed Greens salad with roasted corn and squash, heirloom cherry tomatoes, goat cheese crumbles and a rhubarb vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Chicken Club

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, HP aioli, lettuce and tomato on a crispy baguette.

Fish Sandwich

$16.50

Fried, baked, or blackened cod served with lettuce and tomato, on a hoagie roll.

PrimeRib Bomber

$21.00

Shaved prime rib with sauteed mushrooms & onions, and your choice of cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus.

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.50

Lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.

Sriracha Bourbon Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled pork piled high tossed in a sriracha bourbon sauce and topped with a scoop of coleslaw.

Brie BLT

$15.00

Our twist on the BLT adds melted brie sauce and mayo to the usual suspects on a soft but crunchy baguette

"Southern" BOP Burger

$16.50

Our specialty blended burger topped with pimento pub cheese, bacon jam, and onion tanglers on a pretzel bun.

BOP Melt

$14.00

Our specially blended burger on rye bread with sautéed onions, swiss cheese, and HP aioli.

Build Your Own Burger

$13.50

An exceptional blend of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib served on a brioche bun.

Pub Style Chicken Salad

$13.00

Homemade chicken salad atop a toasted pretzel bun. Or make it "Traditional" and have it on sourdough white or marble rye!

Ranch House Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fried chicken topped with bacon and sliced brie on a pretzel bun, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Bella Burger- Vegetarian

$13.00

Marinated portabella topped with lettuce, tomato, melted provolone cheese and HP aioli.

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

From Our Kettles

Crock Soup of the Day

$6.00

Monday- Cream of Mushroom Tuesday- Tomato Bisque Wednesday- Split Pea with Ham Thursday- Chicken & Rice Friday- Clam Chowder (+$2) Weekends- Chef's Choice

Crock French Onion

$7.50

Crock Chili

$9.00

Sand Trap Sides

Side Of

ADD

Junior Golfers

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Burger & Chips

$6.50

Kids Ice Cream Sundae- 1 Scoop

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae- 2 Scoops

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Cinnamon Carmel Crunch

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream- 2 Scoops

$4.00

Puppy Pub

Puppy Skinny Chicken

$4.50

Puppy PB Burger

$4.50

Puppy Chicken Nachos

$4.50

Puppy Beef Nachos

$4.50

Pup Ice Cream

$2.50

Extra Sauce

Ranch Dressing Extra

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing Extra

$1.00

Honey Mustard Extra

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Extra

$1.00

1000 Island Extra

$1.00

Seasonal Dressing Extra

$1.00

Beef Gravy Extra

$1.00

Chicken Gravy Extra

$1.00

Tartar Sauce Extra

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch Extra

$1.00

Pink Sauce Extra

$1.00

Gaelic Sauce Extra

$1.00

Mild Wing Sauce Extra

$1.00

Medium Wing Sauce Extra

$1.00

Hot Wing Sauce Extra

$1.00

Celery Extra

$2.00

Hot Honey Garlic Extra

$1.00

Jameson BBQ Sauce Extra

$1.00

Sriracha BBQ Sauce Extra

$1.00

BBQ Sauce Extra

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze Extra

$2.00

Beer Cheese Extra

$4.00

Peppercorn Sauce Extra

$3.00

Jardiniere Sauce Extra

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce Extra

$1.00

Brie Cheese Sauce Extra

$4.00

HP Aioli Extra

$1.00

Horsey Sauce Extra

$1.00

Horseradish Extra

$1.00

Sour Cream Extra

$1.00

Melba Sauce Extra

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce Extra

$1.00

Caramel Sauce Extra

$1.00

Water Hazards

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade

$4.50

Fever Tree Diet Tonic

$4.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.50

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$4.50

Halfway to St. Patty's Beer Dinner

Halfway to St. Patty's Beer Dinner

$60.75

Join us Saturday, September 17th for a very special beer dinner at British Open Pub featuring Irish Beers paired in a 4-course Dinner and a reception cocktail. $65 per ticket, price includes tax and gratuity.

Cigar & Whiskey

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice, FL 34292

Directions

Gallery
British Open Pub image
British Open Pub image
British Open Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Max's Table
orange starNo Reviews
115 S Tamiami Trail Osprey, FL 34229
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - North Port FL
orange starNo Reviews
1037 North Sumter Blvd North Port, FL 34287
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2440 S McCAll Rd Englewood, FL 34224
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
The Lily Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4832 S Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Venice

Tikka Indian Cuisine
orange star4.9 • 591
525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N. Venice, FL 34285
View restaurantnext
Yummies Donuts & BBQ - Ark Plaza
orange star4.7 • 481
2001 S. Tamiami Trail Venice, FL 34293
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Venice
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston