British Open Pub 367 Jacaranda Boulevard

367 Jacaranda Boulevard
Venice, FL 34292
Popular Items
Tee Off
Irish Soda Bread
2 Slices of homemade Irish Soda Bread.
Drunken Mussels
Beer braised mussels with onions, shallots, garlic, butter, cream, parsley, and lemon. Served with garlic bread.
Sausage Rolls
English sausage wrapped in flaky pastry.
Rings & Shrooms
Beer battered onion rings and button mushrooms.
Basket of Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Czech Cheese
Beer battered and fried provolone cheese, drizzled with tartar sauce
Big Bavarian Pretzel
A plate sized pretzel accompanied by beer cheese for dipping
Scotch Eggs
Hard boiled eggs wrapped in English sausage and breaded.
Gaelic Rolls
Tender homecooked corned beef blended with fresh cabbage and swiss cheese, tucked into a pub sized egg roll and served with creamy mustard sauce
Baked Brie
Topped with roasted almonds and served with apple slices, and toasted bread.
Pub Nachos
Our crispers smothered with melted cheese, tomatoes, scallions, and jalapeno ranch sauce. You can even add Chili, Chicken, or Sriracha Bourbon Pulled Pork!
Basket of Crispers
Home-made potato chips served with ranch for dipping.
Chicken Tender Appetizer
Hand breaded juicy chicken tenderloins with ranch for dipping
Chicken Wings
Mild, hot, hot honey garlic, or Jameson glazed with ranch dressing, and celery. **PLEASE allow 10 additional minutes after quoted pick-up time**
Basket of Chips
Steak Fries served with ranch
British Favorites
Fish & Chips
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
Light Fish & Chips
The pride and joy of the British Open, a generous portion of North Atlantic cod fried in a light beer batter, baked, or blackened. **Please choose chips as one side**
Bangers
English style pork sausages served with sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
Light Bangers
English style pork sausages served with sauteed onions, mashed potatoes, and brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
Liver & Onions
Tender beef liver, sauteed with onions, topped with bacon strips. Accompanied with mashed potatoes, and covered with light brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
Light Liver & Onions
Tender beef liver, sauteed with onions, topped with bacon strips. Accompanied with mashed potatoes, and covered with light brown gravy. **Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
Cottage Pie
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
Light Cottage Pie
(Or as Grandma called it- Shepherd's Pie) Ground beef, peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes, and melted cheese.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Hand sliced home-cooked corned beef accompanied by sauteed shredded cabbage. **Cabbage is automatic, not a side choice**
Chicken & Mushroom Pie
An old favorite, tender pieces of chicken breast, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce, topped off with flaky pastry.
Veggie Pie
Edamame, broccoli, corn, red peppers, carrots, and mushrooms cooked in cream sauce topped off with flaky pastry.
Steak & Ale Pie
Tender chunks of slow cooked prime rib, button mushrooms, and a brown ale gravy topped off with flaky pastry
Chicken & Broccoli Pastie
Chicken, broccoli, and cheese wrapped in a flaky pastry.
Cornish Pastie
Ground beef, onions, potatoes, peas, and carrots wrapped in flaky pastry.
Prime Rib Pastie
Shaved prime rib with cheese wrapped in flaky pastry.
Meatloaf Wellington
Our homemade meatloaf, wrapped in flaky pastry, sliced, grilled, topped with sliced mushrooms, and brown gravy.
Filet Tips
Tenderloin tips, seared to perfection, served over smashed red skin potatoes and topped with creamy peppercorn sauce and onion tanglers .**Please choose mashed potatoes as one side**
Fairway Specials
Chicken & Chips
Hand breaded, juicy chicken tenderloins with your choice of sauce for dipping. **Please choose chips as one side**
Shrimp & Chips
Ten butterflied shrimp with English chips. **Please choose chips as one side**
Baked Scrod
Tender scrod with a New England style bread crumb coating. **PLEASE allow 10 additional minutes after quoted pick-up time**
Yankee Pot Roast
Tender mouthwatering roast beef served with jardiniere sauce.
Prime Rib of Beef
Hearty sized cut served with au jus.
Salmon Dinner
Panko mustard crusted salmon with bacon, red potatoes, peas, cabbage, scallion in a horseradish broth. (sides included)
On the Green
Caesar Salad
Our secret receipt with shaved Parmesan and croutons. **Top off your salad with chicken, tuna, shrimp, or crab cake
English Cobb Salad
Mixed garden lettuce topped with bacon, egg, tomato, peas, blue cheese crumbles, and scallions. **Top off your salad with chicken, tuna, shrimp, or crab cake
Sand Wedge
Iceberg wedge with crispy bacon, smoked gouda, tomatoes, ranch, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Large Garden Salad
Mixed garden lettuce topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, and red onion
Seasonal Salad
Chef's blend of Mixed Greens salad with roasted corn and squash, heirloom cherry tomatoes, goat cheese crumbles and a rhubarb vinaigrette.
Handhelds
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken topped with avocado, bacon, pickled red onions, HP aioli, lettuce and tomato on a crispy baguette.
Fish Sandwich
Fried, baked, or blackened cod served with lettuce and tomato, on a hoagie roll.
PrimeRib Bomber
Shaved prime rib with sauteed mushrooms & onions, and your choice of cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus.
Corned Beef Reuben
Lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
Sriracha Bourbon Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork piled high tossed in a sriracha bourbon sauce and topped with a scoop of coleslaw.
Brie BLT
Our twist on the BLT adds melted brie sauce and mayo to the usual suspects on a soft but crunchy baguette
"Southern" BOP Burger
Our specialty blended burger topped with pimento pub cheese, bacon jam, and onion tanglers on a pretzel bun.
BOP Melt
Our specially blended burger on rye bread with sautéed onions, swiss cheese, and HP aioli.
Build Your Own Burger
An exceptional blend of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib served on a brioche bun.
Pub Style Chicken Salad
Homemade chicken salad atop a toasted pretzel bun. Or make it "Traditional" and have it on sourdough white or marble rye!
Ranch House Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken topped with bacon and sliced brie on a pretzel bun, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Bella Burger- Vegetarian
Marinated portabella topped with lettuce, tomato, melted provolone cheese and HP aioli.
BYO Chicken Sandwich
From Our Kettles
Junior Golfers
Desserts
Puppy Pub
Extra Sauce
Ranch Dressing Extra
Blue Cheese Dressing Extra
Honey Mustard Extra
Balsamic Vinaigrette Extra
1000 Island Extra
Seasonal Dressing Extra
Beef Gravy Extra
Chicken Gravy Extra
Tartar Sauce Extra
Jalapeno Ranch Extra
Pink Sauce Extra
Gaelic Sauce Extra
Mild Wing Sauce Extra
Medium Wing Sauce Extra
Hot Wing Sauce Extra
Celery Extra
Hot Honey Garlic Extra
Jameson BBQ Sauce Extra
Sriracha BBQ Sauce Extra
BBQ Sauce Extra
Balsamic Glaze Extra
Beer Cheese Extra
Peppercorn Sauce Extra
Jardiniere Sauce Extra
Cocktail Sauce Extra
Brie Cheese Sauce Extra
HP Aioli Extra
Horsey Sauce Extra
Horseradish Extra
Sour Cream Extra
Melba Sauce Extra
Chocolate Sauce Extra
Caramel Sauce Extra
Water Hazards
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade
Fever Tree Diet Tonic
Fever Tree Tonic
Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic
