Tonnie's Minis Edgewater 16 State Highway

review star

No reviews yet

16 State Highway

Edgewater, NJ 07020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

One Dozen

Assorted minis

Assorted minis

$15.00

12 Pre assorted mini cupcakes

California Size (single serve) 2 count

California Size (single serve) 2 count

$6.00

2 Medium size cupcakes

California size dozen

California size dozen

$34.00

12 California cupcakes

California size 6 count cupcakes

California size 6 count cupcakes

$17.00

6 California size cupcakes

Garden state size

Garden state size

$5.75

Large single serve cupcake for the real cupcake lovers

All about the pies

All about the pies

$4.00+

Sweet potato Apple pie Peach cobbler

Cookies

Cookies

$8.50+

Cookies flavor chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, holiday sugar cookies

Brownies

Brownies

$7.50+

Super fudge Triple chocolate Brownie

Whole cakes

Whole cakes

$25.00+

Starting cakes prices below Red velvet, Chocolate, Coconut Pineapple, Death by Chocolate, Strawberry Twist, sweet potato swirl

Cake cup on the run

Cake cup on the run

$5.00+

Cake flavors based on availability

Bundt cakes

Bundt cakes

$7.50+

Lightly iced bundt cake assorted flavor options

Banana pudding

Banana pudding

$5.85+

Top selling banana pudding (Crushed wafer cookies, pudding, bananas ) no longer a need to crave

Baked loaf

Baked loaf

$5.00

Mini load cakes set to shipped to share, or just enjoy

Brownie bites

$7.50

6 bite size brownies

Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Cold drink

$2.50

Water

Poland spring

$1.50

Fiji

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Slice cakes

Carrot cake

$6.00

Coconut pineapple

$5.50

Golden sponge /Chocolate icing

$5.50

Strawberry twist

$5.50

Oreo drip

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Family owned bakeshop since 1993.

16 State Highway, Edgewater, NJ 07020

