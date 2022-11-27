TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN 112 S Whitworth ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
BEST MARGARITAS !
Location
112 S Whitworth Ave, Brookhaven, MS 39601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rabbit Hole Brew & Infusion - 908 Brookway Boulevard
No Reviews
908 Brookway Boulevard Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurant
TORTILLA SOUP McComb - 201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA
No Reviews
201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA McComb, MS 39648
View restaurant
The Old Koke Plant - 1220 Highway 51 N
No Reviews
1220 Highway 51 N Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurant