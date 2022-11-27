Main picView gallery

TORTILLA SOUP BROOKHAVEN 112 S Whitworth ave

review star

No reviews yet

112 S Whitworth Ave

Brookhaven, MS 39601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos Grande
Queso Fundido
Bowl Of Tortilla Soup

Appetizers

Homestyle Guacamole

$9.97

Small Guacamole

$5.49

Cheese Dip

$8.97

Small Cheese Dip

$4.99

Queso Fundido

$10.97

Bean Dip

$8.97

Small Bean Dip

$4.99

Mexi-wings

$17.99

Tasty chicken wings deep fried and coated with your choice of sauce. Served by the dozen with ranch dressing.

Nachos Grande

$13.97

Nachos Grande Fries

$13.97

Mexican Pizza

$13.97

Chipotle Flautas

$13.97

Roasted hand pulled chicken or shredded sirloin drizzled with our smoked red chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, lettuce.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.97

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.97

Chicken Tenders 4

$8.97

Chicken Tenders 6

$11.97

Fried Chicken Skins

$6.97

Large Guacamole & Pork Skins

$13.97

Small Guacamole & Pork Skins

$8.97

Soups

Bowl Of Tortilla Soup

$7.97

Cup Of Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Bowl Of Charro Bean Soup

$7.97

Cup Of Charro Bean Soup

$3.99

Bowl Of Black Bean Soup

$7.97

Cup Of Black Bean Soup

$3.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.97

Choice or oven roasted shredded chicken, seasoned ground sirloin, grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.97

Flamed grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak served over fresh greens

Cabo Spinach Salad

$13.97

Fajita chicken, grilled chilies, cheese, avocados, tomatoes on a bed of fresh mixed salad greens and cucumbers.

Avocado Salad

$9.97

Mixed salad with fresh greens, avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.

Grande House Salad

$10.97

Tacos

Balls of Fire Taco

$5.97

Pork carnitas, green chilies, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, and a lime wedge with tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla.

Honey Lime Steak Taco

$6.97

These honey lime steak tacos with avocado cream, fresh cilantro, and red cabbage are a sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor explosion

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$6.97

Fried shrimp, shredded coleslaw, pickled onions and jalapenos, cotija cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla

The Smokehouse Taco

$5.97

BBQ pork, our special blend of pork belly, butt, and shoulder massaged with our sweet and spicy BBQ recipe and dialed back with a lusciously subtle heat

Classic Ground Sirloin Taco

$3.97

Taco filled with ground sirloin, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

Shredded Chicken Street Taco

$3.97

Traditional Al Carbon

$5.97

Queso Pollo Taco

$5.97

Fajita Taco

$5.97

Tacos Al Pastor

$5.97

Pork strips marinated in Adobo sauce topped with pineapple, cilantro, onions, and Pico de Gallo

Baja Fish Taco

$6.97

Classic Taco Plate

$12.97

Specialty Taco Plate

$17.97

Mexican Street Taco Plate

$15.97

Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.47

Grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with handmade flour tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Fajitas for two

$32.97

Grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with handmade flour tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Fiesta Grill *Only for two*

$44.97

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.99

Ceviche

$24.99

Mahi Mahi Bienville

$24.99

Quesadillas & Enchiladas

Quesadilla Santa Fe

$13.97

Choice of filling served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole OR change your setup for rice and beans OR fries.

Blue Corn Enchiladas

$14.97

Enchilada Plate

$13.97

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.97

Custom Enchiladas

$14.97

Quesabirria Meal

$14.97

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$11.97

The Boss Burger

$13.97

Jack Daniels Burger

$15.97

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.97

T.Soup Specialties

Chipotle Alfredo Pasta

$15.97

Tender grilled chicken served over linguini pasta in our homemade creamy chipotle alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast

Happy Plate Pinata Special

$15.97

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice and topped with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and cheese sauce

Pollo Loco

$16.97

Chicken breast topped with mushroom, bell pepper, onions, and rice, served with rice, cheese dip, and steamed vegetables

Carne Asada

$22.97

Red Chile-Marinated Creek Stone Black Angus prime rib steak. Black beans, sweet plantains, homemade crema, fresco cheese, and guacamole

Sonoma Chicken

$17.97

Sweet Fire Shrimp Stuffed Peppers

$19.97

Honey Jalapeno Grilled Chicken

$17.97

Crispy Carnitas

$18.00

Pasture-raised pork carnitas, served with handmade tortillas of organic heirloom corn from Mexico, black beans, two salsas, and guacamole

Ribeye

$29.99

Burritos & Chimichangas

Burrito Loco

$18.97

Mexi Burrito Supreme

$13.97

Burritos a la Parrilla

$20.97

T.Soup Chimichanga

$12.97

King Kong Burrito

$21.97

A La Carte

Burrito Carta

$6.97

Chimichanga

$6.97

Enchilada

$4.47

Quesadilla

$5.97

Solo Cheese Quesdilla

$4.97

Lite Menu

Wheat Chips

$3.97

Lite Wheat Chipotle Wrap

$13.97

Lite Naked Tacos

$12.97

Lite Cabo Spinach Salad

$11.97

Lite Avocado Salad

$8.00

Lite Grilled Fish

$14.97

Lite Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.97

Sides

Fries

$3.97

Curly Fries

$3.97

Juju Fries

$3.97

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.97

Fiesta Corn

$3.97

Rice

$3.47

Refried Beans

$3.47

Rice & Beans

$4.97

Small House Salad

$4.97

Guacamole Salad

$3.97

Skillet Potatoes

$3.97

Steamed Vegetable Medley

$3.97

Wheat Chips

$3.97

Kids Menu

Kidsadilla

$5.97

Chicken Nuggets

$5.97

Kids Hamburger

$5.97

Kids Taco

$5.97

Corn Dog

$5.97

Kids Chipotle Alfredo Pasta

$8.97

Extras

1oz Sour Cream

$0.99

Bowl Sour Cream

$2.49

1oz Guacamole

$0.99

Bowl Creamy Guacamole

$4.99

1oz Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Bowl Shredded Cheese

$2.49

1oz Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Bowl Pico De Gallo

$2.49

1oz Jalapenos

$0.99

Bowl Jalapenos

$2.49

3 Tortillas

$2.49

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

1oz Cheese Sauce

$1.49

4 Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

6 Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Small Bowl Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Large Bowl Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Small Bowl Steak

$6.00

Large Bowl Steak

$8.49

Small Bowl Shredded Chicken

$3.00

Lunch $11.97

$11.97

Wine

Cabernet

$6.99+

Pinot Noir

$7.99+

Zinfandel

$7.69+

Merlot

$8.99+

Sangria

$6.99+

RG Ecco Domani

$7.49+

Chardonnay

$7.99+

St Michelle Harvest

$7.49+

Beer

Beer Bucket

$19.99

Budlight

$4.49

Budweiser

$4.49

Coors Light

$4.49

Corona Extra

$4.49

Corona Light

$4.49

Corona Premier

$4.49

Dos Equis Amber

$4.49

Dos Equis Green

$4.49

stella artois

$4.99

Landshark

$4.99

Michelada

$16.99

Michelob Gold

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

Miller Light

$4.49

Mimosa Sunday

$7.49

Modelo Negra

$4.49

Modelo Special

$4.49

Pacifico

$4.99

Rum-Bahamamama

$12.99

Liquor

Absolut

$9.99+

Grey Goose

$9.99+

Stolichnaya

$8.99+

Voka

$9.99+

Shot Special

$7.99

Hennessey

$6.50+

Jaegermeister

$8.99+

Gin

$8.99+

Bobay Dry

$8.99+

Rum

$9.99+

Bacardi Light

$9.99+

Captain Morgan

$7.94+

Rum 151

$8.99+

Herradura Silver

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo Classico

$7.00+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Sauza Blanco

$7.00+

1800 Reposado

$7.00+

Herradura

$7.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$7.99

Crown Royal

$9.99+

Gentleman Jack

$9.99+

Wild Turkey

$8.40+

Jack Daniels

$9.99+

Old Charter

$9.99+

Seagrams 7

$8.99+

Seagrams VO

$8.99+

Whiskey

$9.99+

Chivas Regal

$9.99+

J & B

$8.99+

Scotch

$9.99+

Jim Beam

$9.99+

Bailey

$6.50+

Cointreau

$6.50+

Disarrono

$8.99+

Grand Manier

$6.50+

Gran Gala

$6.50+

Kahlua

$6.50+

Southern Comfort

$6.50+

Cocktails

Small House Margarita

$7.99

Large House Margarita

$9.99

Small Topshelf Margarita

$9.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.99

Presidente Margarita

$11.99

Romeo & Juliet Margarita

$11.99

Bahama Mama Margarita

$11.99

Orange and Cucumber Margarita

$11.99

Barbie Margarita

$11.99

Blue Hawaiian Margarita

$11.99

Sangria Margarita

$11.99

Skinny Margaritta

$11.99

Gummy Worm Margarita

$11.99

Pineapple Strawberry Margarita

$11.99

Mango Tango Margarita

$11.99

Supreme Margarita

$11.99

Long Island Tea

$10.69

Liquid Mary J

$12.69

Hurricane

$10.69

Blue Pacifico Margarita 2*1

$12.99

Bahama 2*1 Thursday

$12.99

2x1small/margarita

$11.99

Corona Rita

$16.99

36oz Margarita

$16.99

Daiquiri

$11.99

Bahama Mama

$10.69

Blue Hawaiian

$10.69

Superman

$10.69

Mexican Kamikaze

$10.69

Tortilla's Screw driver

$9.49

Tequila Sunrise

$9.49

Virgin Daquiri

$4.99

Bloody Mary

$12.69

2x1 1800 Marg

$14.99

2x1 Patron Margarita

$14.99

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$8.99

Autumn Sun

$11.99

Flag Margaritta

$9.99

Rainbow Breeze

$9.99

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mount Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Tropica Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Mount Dew

$2.99

Sierramist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Energy Drink

$4.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Gal. Margarita Mix (VIP ONLY)

$9.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BEST MARGARITAS !

Location

112 S Whitworth Ave, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
orange star4.4 • 235
218 S. Whitworth Avenue Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurantnext
Serios Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
216 S. Whitworth Street Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurantnext
Rabbit Hole Brew & Infusion - 908 Brookway Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
908 Brookway Boulevard Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurantnext
TORTILLA SOUP McComb - 201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA
orange starNo Reviews
201 Anna Drive, McComb, MS, USA McComb, MS 39648
View restaurantnext
The Old Koke Plant - 1220 Highway 51 N
orange starNo Reviews
1220 Highway 51 N Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant - McComb - 2103 Veterans Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2103 Veterans Blvd Mc Comb, MS 39648
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brookhaven

Magnolia Blues BBQ Company
orange star4.4 • 235
218 S. Whitworth Avenue Brookhaven, MS 39601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookhaven
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston