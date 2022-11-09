- Home
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
800 Reviews
$$
9602 Spencer Hwy
LA PORTE, TX 77571
Popular Items
Beverages
Water
Bottled Water
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Lemonade
Jarritos Tamarindo
Jarritos Mandarina
Jarritos Toronja
Jarritos Pineapple
Kids Drink
Mexican Coke
Mexican Fanta
Mexican Pepsi
Mexican Sprite
Milk
Orange Juice
Redbull
Root Beer
Sprite
Topo Chico
Appetizers
Queso Flameado
Melted cheese with grilled onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers mixed with your choice of chorizo, beef fajita, or chicken fajita. Served with your choice of tortillas.
Mini Flautas
Six fried hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with sour cream or chile con queso.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes & our special red sauce. Served with saltine crackers on the side.
Fajita Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with beef fajita or chicken fajita, melted grated cheese & chile con queso. Served with sour cream.
Hot Wings
Spicy chicken wings served with buffalo hot sauce.
Sampler Platter
Two pieces of each: beef or chicken fajita quesadillas, spicy wings, fajita potato skins, and mini flautas. Served with sour cream and chile con queso for dipping.
1/2 Pint Chile Con Queso
Pint Chile Con Queso
Quart Chile Con Queso
Guacamole Al Gusto
Guacamole made to order. Options: tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, and seasoned salt.
Regular Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Appetizer Shrimp Brochette
Fresh mesquite-grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, a slice of jalapeno & wrapped in bacon. Served on a sizzling onion platter.
Quesadillas
Nachos
Ruben Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips lightly dipped in refried beans, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese and chile con queso, topped with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Fajita Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips lightly dipped in refried beans, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, topped with sizzling beef or chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.
Nachos A La Mexicana
Crispy corn tortilla chips lightly dipped in refried beans, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, topped with sizzling beef or chicken fajita, garnished with lettuce, onions, jalapenos & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
A cup of soup with diced chicken breast, fresh vegetables & pico de gallo, topped with a crispy tortilla chip. Served with rice.
Fajita Salad
Diced beef or chicken fajita served over a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, sliced avocado & grated cheese.
Taco Salad
Deep-fried crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream.
Side Salad
Bed of lettuce, topped with tomato and cheese.
Tex-Mex Favorites
Fajita Stuffed Avocado
Fresh avocado filled with our beef or chicken fajitas & Monterrey Jack cheese, battered & fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, chile con queso & your choice of beans.
Empanadas
Empanadas stuffed with spicy ground beef or shredded chicken & cheese, topped with tomatillo sauce & white cheese. Served with tomatoes, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.
Saltillo Tamales
Three pork tamales, topped with your choice of traditional gravy and melted cheese or chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Maggie's Cold Plate
One crispy ground beef taco, one bean chalupa, and one chile con queso chip. Served with a scoop of guacamole.
Chalupas
Three crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & grated cheese.
Flauta Dinner
Fried hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, chile con queso, rice, and your choice of beans.
Enchiladas
Enchilada Dinner
Three ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of gravy, chile con carne, ranchero sauce, sour cream sauce, chile con queso, or green sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Enchiladas Al Carbon
Three flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice, and your choice of beans.
Seafood Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas covered with fresh shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic topped with a white wine cream sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese & sliced avocado. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three corn tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with fresh shrimp, topped with our white wine cream sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tampico Seafood Enchiladas
Three mild shrimp enchiladas topped with chipotle cream sauce & two grilled shrimp. Served with rice and you choice of beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Three spinach enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tacos
Tacos Al Carbon
Fresh made flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and your choice of beans.
Taco Dinner
Three soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & grated cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tacos A La Mexicana
Diced chicken or beef fajita tacos on corn tortillas topped with sliced avocado, chopped onions & cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Baja Tacos
Delicious Tilapia fish tacos on corn tortillas. Served with purple cabbage, sliced avocado, rice, black bean mexican caviar & a creamy chipotle mayo.
Burritos
Bonito Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with your choice of sauce: Chile con queso or chili gravy. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tampico Burrito
A large flour tortilla with charbroiled beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese & beans. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chimichanga
Large deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tortilla's Cool Wrap
A large flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and ranch dressing. Garnished with pico de gallo. Served with your choice of charro beans or tortilla soup.
Combination Plates
No Mas Dinner
Two cheese enchiladas topped with gravy & melted cheese, a tamale topped with chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with a bean chalupa, ground beef crispy taco, chile con queso chip, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.
Fiesta Dinner
Two ground beef enchiladas covered with gravy & topped with melted cheese. Served with a bean chalupa, a crispy beef taco, chile con queso chip, rice and your choice of beans.
San Luis Potosi
Two cheese enchiladas covered with gravy & topped with melted cheese, a tamale topped with chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with a crispy beef taco, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans
Senorita Dinner
One beef or chicken fajita taco al carbon, a chicken flauta, a quesadilla & a chile con queso chip. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.
Pollo Platter
Chicken fajita taco al carbon, shredded chicken enchilada & a shredded chicken chalupa. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.
Rio Bravo
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with ground beef & covered with gravy & melted cheese. Served with a chalupa, chile con queso chip, rice & your choice of beans.
Cancun Dinner
One chicken or beef fajita taco al carbon, one cheese enchilada, a chile con queso chip. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & your choice of beans.
Sizzlin' Favorites
Sizzlin' Fajitas
Our Famous sizzling beef, chicken, or combo fajitas on a bed of grilled onions, topped with bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Jeremy Mix
A portion of our famous sizzling beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, two tender barbecue ribs, two brochette shrimp on a bed of grilled onions, topped with bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Carne Asada
A tender marinated fajita steak grilled to perfection topped with grilled diced onions & bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Chino Special
Our sizzling chicken, beef, or combo fajitas topped with shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, pico de gallo and melted jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Acapulco Mar Y Tierra
Our famous sizzling beef or chicken fajitas, accompanied with grilled large Gulf shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Parillada Mixta
Our famous sizzling beef & chicken fajitas, grilled jumbo shrimp, jalapenos stuffed with jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Accompanied with chorizo queso flameado. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Baby Back Ribs
Juicy baby back pork ribs, served on a bed of onions. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.
Seafood & Steaks
Camarones Brochette
Large gulf shrimp stuffed with cheese & a slice of jalapeno pepper, wrapped in bacon, charbroiled to perfection, served on a sizzling platter with grilled onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.
Shrimp Diablos
Jumbo gulf shrimp stuffed with cacique cheese & wrapped in bacon. Served with sliced fresh avocados, sliced fresh jalapenos & a small bowl of chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tilapia Seafood
Fresh grilled tilapia topped with crawfish, shrimp & mushrooms in a jack cheese sauce. Served with rice & your choice of beans.
Steak a la Mexicana
Hot & spicy thin strips of fajita steak topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, & pico de gallo. Garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Poblano Steak
Tender charbroiled fajita steak topped with poblano peppers & melted jack cheese, on a bed of onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.
Carne Guisada
Mexican style stew simmered in a delicious natural gravy. Garnished with guacamole. Served with rice & your choice of beans.
Poblano Chile Relleno
Lightly battered chile poblano stuffed with your choice of meat & topped with your choice of ranchero sauce or chile con queso. Served with rice & your choice of beans.
Tampiquena
A tender savory fajita steak marinated in spices charbroiled to perfection topped with grilled onions, bell peppers & covered with cheese. Garnished with guacamole. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice and your choice of beans.
Carnitas
Juicy seasoned pork loin. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & your choice of beans.
Pollos
Mexico City Pollo
Charbroiled chicken breast smothered with chipotle or ranchero sauce. Topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, melted jack cheese & sliced avocados. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Border Salsa Pollo
A sizzling charbroiled chicken breast, served on a bed of Mexican rice, covered with mild hot sauce & topped with our creamy chile con queso. Served with your choice of beans.
Rico's Chicken
A charbroiled chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with fresh grilled vegetables. Served with rice & your choice of beans.
Pechuga de Pollo
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with our delicious chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.
San Lucas
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with shrimp, crawfish & mushrooms, covered with white wine sauce & melted jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.
Chinito Loco
Charbroiled chicken breast strips stuffed with a slice of Cacique cheese & a slice of mild jalapeno, wrapped in bacon. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.
Kids Menu
A La Carte
Tomatoes
Onions
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Jalapenos Toreados
Pico de Gallo
Bell Peppers
Cilantro
Lettuce
Mushrooms
Avocado (Sliced)
Flour Tortilla Order
Corn Tortilla Order
2oz Chile Con Queso
Sour Cream
Grated Cheese
Chile Con Queso Chip (A la Carte)
Guacamole Scoop
Nacho Set-up
Fajita Set-up
French Fries
1 Crispy Taco ( A La Carte)
1 Baja Taco (A La Carte)
1 Shrimp Taco (A La Carte)
1 Taco Al Carbon ( A La Carte)
1 Taco A La Mexicana (A La Carte)
Jumbo Charros (A La Carte)
Cup of Tortilla Soup (A La Carte)
Jumbo Tortilla Soup ( A La Carte)
1 Flauta (A La Carte)
1 Chalupa (A La Carte)
1 Tamale (A La Carte)
1 Enchilada (A La Carte)
1 Enchilada Al Carbon (A La Carte)
1 Shrimp Enchilada ( A La Carte)
To-go/Catering
Chips SM
Chips MD
Chips LG
1/2 Pint Red Sauce
Pint Red Sauce
Quart Red Sauce
1/2 Pint Green Sauce
Pint Green Sauce
Quart Green Sauce
1/2 Pint CCQ
Pint CCQ
Quart CCQ
1/2 Pint Pico
Pint Pico
Quart Pico
1/2 Pint Charros
Pint Charros
Quart Charros
1/2 Pint Refried Beans
Pint Refried Beans
Quart Refried Beans
1/2 Pint Rice
Pint Rice
Quart Rice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE, TX 77571