Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant

800 Reviews

$$

9602 Spencer Hwy

LA PORTE, TX 77571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchilada Dinner
Mexican Coke
Sizzlin' Fajitas

Beverages

Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarina

$2.99

Jarritos Toronja

$2.99

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.29

Mexican Fanta

$3.29

Mexican Pepsi

$3.29

Mexican Sprite

$3.29

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Topo Chico

$2.99

Appetizers

Queso Flameado

$11.95

Melted cheese with grilled onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers mixed with your choice of chorizo, beef fajita, or chicken fajita. Served with your choice of tortillas.

Mini Flautas

$7.95

Six fried hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with sour cream or chile con queso.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Shrimp cocktail mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes & our special red sauce. Served with saltine crackers on the side.

Fajita Potato Skins

Potato skins topped with beef fajita or chicken fajita, melted grated cheese & chile con queso. Served with sour cream.

Hot Wings

$12.95

Spicy chicken wings served with buffalo hot sauce.

Sampler Platter

$13.95

Two pieces of each: beef or chicken fajita quesadillas, spicy wings, fajita potato skins, and mini flautas. Served with sour cream and chile con queso for dipping.

1/2 Pint Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Pint Chile Con Queso

$11.99

Quart Chile Con Queso

$20.99

Guacamole Al Gusto

$11.95

Guacamole made to order. Options: tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, and seasoned salt.

Regular Guacamole

$6.95

Large Guacamole

$9.95

Appetizer Shrimp Brochette

$16.49

Fresh mesquite-grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, a slice of jalapeno & wrapped in bacon. Served on a sizzling onion platter.

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of sizzling beef or chicken fajita, shrimp, or spinach. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream.

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of sizzling beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp or spinach. Served with Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream.

Nachos

Ruben Nachos

$11.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips lightly dipped in refried beans, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese and chile con queso, topped with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Fajita Nachos

$12.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips lightly dipped in refried beans, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, topped with sizzling beef or chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.

Nachos A La Mexicana

$13.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips lightly dipped in refried beans, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, topped with sizzling beef or chicken fajita, garnished with lettuce, onions, jalapenos & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$8.95

A cup of soup with diced chicken breast, fresh vegetables & pico de gallo, topped with a crispy tortilla chip. Served with rice.

Fajita Salad

$12.95

Diced beef or chicken fajita served over a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, sliced avocado & grated cheese.

Taco Salad

$11.95

Deep-fried crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream.

Side Salad

$5.95

Bed of lettuce, topped with tomato and cheese.

Tex-Mex Favorites

Fajita Stuffed Avocado

$13.95

Fresh avocado filled with our beef or chicken fajitas & Monterrey Jack cheese, battered & fried to a golden brown. Served with rice, chile con queso & your choice of beans.

Empanadas

$11.95

Empanadas stuffed with spicy ground beef or shredded chicken & cheese, topped with tomatillo sauce & white cheese. Served with tomatoes, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.

Saltillo Tamales

$10.95

Three pork tamales, topped with your choice of traditional gravy and melted cheese or chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Maggie's Cold Plate

$9.49

One crispy ground beef taco, one bean chalupa, and one chile con queso chip. Served with a scoop of guacamole.

Chalupas

$9.50

Three crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & grated cheese.

Flauta Dinner

$11.95

Fried hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, chile con queso, rice, and your choice of beans.

Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner

$11.95

Three ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of gravy, chile con carne, ranchero sauce, sour cream sauce, chile con queso, or green sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$13.95

Three flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice, and your choice of beans.

Seafood Enchiladas

$13.95

Three cheese enchiladas covered with fresh shrimp sautéed in fresh garlic topped with a white wine cream sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese & sliced avocado. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.49

Three corn tortilla enchiladas, stuffed with fresh shrimp, topped with our white wine cream sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tampico Seafood Enchiladas

$14.95

Three mild shrimp enchiladas topped with chipotle cream sauce & two grilled shrimp. Served with rice and you choice of beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.49

Three spinach enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.95

Fresh made flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and your choice of beans.

Taco Dinner

$11.95

Three soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & grated cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tacos A La Mexicana

$13.95

Diced chicken or beef fajita tacos on corn tortillas topped with sliced avocado, chopped onions & cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Baja Tacos

$13.49

Delicious Tilapia fish tacos on corn tortillas. Served with purple cabbage, sliced avocado, rice, black bean mexican caviar & a creamy chipotle mayo.

Burritos

Bonito Burrito

$11.95

Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with your choice of sauce: Chile con queso or chili gravy. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tampico Burrito

$13.95

A large flour tortilla with charbroiled beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese & beans. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.

Chimichanga

$11.95

Large deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tortilla's Cool Wrap

$12.95

A large flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and ranch dressing. Garnished with pico de gallo. Served with your choice of charro beans or tortilla soup.

Combination Plates

No Mas Dinner

$14.95

Two cheese enchiladas topped with gravy & melted cheese, a tamale topped with chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with a bean chalupa, ground beef crispy taco, chile con queso chip, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Fiesta Dinner

$13.95

Two ground beef enchiladas covered with gravy & topped with melted cheese. Served with a bean chalupa, a crispy beef taco, chile con queso chip, rice and your choice of beans.

San Luis Potosi

$12.95

Two cheese enchiladas covered with gravy & topped with melted cheese, a tamale topped with chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with a crispy beef taco, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans

Senorita Dinner

$13.95

One beef or chicken fajita taco al carbon, a chicken flauta, a quesadilla & a chile con queso chip. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.

Pollo Platter

$13.49

Chicken fajita taco al carbon, shredded chicken enchilada & a shredded chicken chalupa. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.

Rio Bravo

$13.49

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with ground beef & covered with gravy & melted cheese. Served with a chalupa, chile con queso chip, rice & your choice of beans.

Cancun Dinner

$12.49

One chicken or beef fajita taco al carbon, one cheese enchilada, a chile con queso chip. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & your choice of beans.

Sizzlin' Favorites

Sizzlin' Fajitas

Our Famous sizzling beef, chicken, or combo fajitas on a bed of grilled onions, topped with bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Jeremy Mix

A portion of our famous sizzling beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, two tender barbecue ribs, two brochette shrimp on a bed of grilled onions, topped with bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.49

A tender marinated fajita steak grilled to perfection topped with grilled diced onions & bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Chino Special

Our sizzling chicken, beef, or combo fajitas topped with shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, pico de gallo and melted jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Acapulco Mar Y Tierra

Our famous sizzling beef or chicken fajitas, accompanied with grilled large Gulf shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Parillada Mixta

Our famous sizzling beef & chicken fajitas, grilled jumbo shrimp, jalapenos stuffed with jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Accompanied with chorizo queso flameado. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Baby Back Ribs

$18.49

Juicy baby back pork ribs, served on a bed of onions. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and your choice of tortillas.

Seafood & Steaks

Camarones Brochette

$19.95

Large gulf shrimp stuffed with cheese & a slice of jalapeno pepper, wrapped in bacon, charbroiled to perfection, served on a sizzling platter with grilled onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.

Shrimp Diablos

$15.95

Jumbo gulf shrimp stuffed with cacique cheese & wrapped in bacon. Served with sliced fresh avocados, sliced fresh jalapenos & a small bowl of chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tilapia Seafood

$16.95

Fresh grilled tilapia topped with crawfish, shrimp & mushrooms in a jack cheese sauce. Served with rice & your choice of beans.

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.49

Hot & spicy thin strips of fajita steak topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, & pico de gallo. Garnished with guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Poblano Steak

$18.95

Tender charbroiled fajita steak topped with poblano peppers & melted jack cheese, on a bed of onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.

Carne Guisada

$14.95

Mexican style stew simmered in a delicious natural gravy. Garnished with guacamole. Served with rice & your choice of beans.

Poblano Chile Relleno

$11.95

Lightly battered chile poblano stuffed with your choice of meat & topped with your choice of ranchero sauce or chile con queso. Served with rice & your choice of beans.

Tampiquena

$18.95

A tender savory fajita steak marinated in spices charbroiled to perfection topped with grilled onions, bell peppers & covered with cheese. Garnished with guacamole. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice and your choice of beans.

Carnitas

$14.95

Juicy seasoned pork loin. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & your choice of beans.

Pollos

Mexico City Pollo

$15.95

Charbroiled chicken breast smothered with chipotle or ranchero sauce. Topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, melted jack cheese & sliced avocados. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Border Salsa Pollo

$14.95

A sizzling charbroiled chicken breast, served on a bed of Mexican rice, covered with mild hot sauce & topped with our creamy chile con queso. Served with your choice of beans.

Rico's Chicken

$15.49

A charbroiled chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with fresh grilled vegetables. Served with rice & your choice of beans.

Pechuga de Pollo

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with our delicious chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.

San Lucas

$16.49

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with shrimp, crawfish & mushrooms, covered with white wine sauce & melted jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.

Chinito Loco

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken breast strips stuffed with a slice of Cacique cheese & a slice of mild jalapeno, wrapped in bacon. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & your choice of beans.

Kids Menu

Child Cheese Burger

$5.99

Child Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Child Corn Dog

$5.99

Child Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

Child Nuggets

$5.99

Child Pizza

$5.99

Child Taco

$5.99

Child Tamale

$5.99

Dessert

Sopapillas Half

$3.25

Sopapillas Full

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

A La Carte

Tomatoes

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Jalapenos Toreados

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Bell Peppers

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Avocado (Sliced)

$1.50

Flour Tortilla Order

$1.00

Corn Tortilla Order

$1.00

2oz Chile Con Queso

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Grated Cheese

$1.25

Chile Con Queso Chip (A la Carte)

$0.99

Guacamole Scoop

$1.50

Nacho Set-up

$4.50

Fajita Set-up

$7.50

French Fries

$1.99

1 Crispy Taco ( A La Carte)

$2.95

1 Baja Taco (A La Carte)

$3.25

1 Shrimp Taco (A La Carte)

$3.75

1 Taco Al Carbon ( A La Carte)

$4.25

1 Taco A La Mexicana (A La Carte)

$3.50

Jumbo Charros (A La Carte)

$5.99

Cup of Tortilla Soup (A La Carte)

$2.99

Jumbo Tortilla Soup ( A La Carte)

$5.99

1 Flauta (A La Carte)

$2.95

1 Chalupa (A La Carte)

$2.95

1 Tamale (A La Carte)

$1.75

1 Enchilada (A La Carte)

$2.50

1 Enchilada Al Carbon (A La Carte)

$3.75

1 Shrimp Enchilada ( A La Carte)

$3.75

To-go/Catering

Chips SM

$0.99

Chips MD

$1.99

Chips LG

$3.99

1/2 Pint Red Sauce

$1.99

Pint Red Sauce

$3.99

Quart Red Sauce

$7.99

1/2 Pint Green Sauce

$2.99

Pint Green Sauce

$4.99

Quart Green Sauce

$10.99

1/2 Pint CCQ

$6.99

Pint CCQ

$11.99

Quart CCQ

$20.99

1/2 Pint Pico

$2.99

Pint Pico

$5.99

Quart Pico

$11.99

1/2 Pint Charros

$3.99

Pint Charros

$6.99

Quart Charros

$12.99

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$2.99

Pint Refried Beans

$5.99

Quart Refried Beans

$10.99

1/2 Pint Rice

$2.99

Pint Rice

$5.99

Quart Rice

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE, TX 77571

Directions

Gallery
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gyro Guys - Spencer - 9901 Spencer Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
9901 Spencer Hwy La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park - 1105 Center St
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Center St Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext
Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen - Houston
orange star4.3 • 424
911 E. Nasa Parkway Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen Fuqua
orange starNo Reviews
12806 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77089
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Seafood
orange star4.5 • 95
10990 Fuqua St houston, TX 77089
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in LA PORTE

King's BBQ La Porte - 521 W MAin st
orange star4.2 • 1,087
521 W Main st La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Texas Snowbirds Daiquiris & Grill - La Porte - 1602 W Main St
orange star4.6 • 419
1602 W Main St La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LA PORTE
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston