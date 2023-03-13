Toscana Forno (South Peabody)

Restaurant info

You may be wondering what “Forno” even means. In Italian it translates to “oven”, but it means so much more than that. A Wood-fired oven is the keynote feature for our comfort eats, fiery and fun atmosphere. Toscana Forno is a place to bring people together to enjoy their company in an up-beat atmosphere with great food and drinks. We want to bring you more than a regular sit-down dinner. Our mixologists and chefs have brought a new level of food and beverage to South Peabody that you will love. So come on in, relax, have some fun, and enjoy your time at Toscana Forno!

