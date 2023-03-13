Toscana Forno (South Peabody)
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
You may be wondering what “Forno” even means. In Italian it translates to “oven”, but it means so much more than that. A Wood-fired oven is the keynote feature for our comfort eats, fiery and fun atmosphere. Toscana Forno is a place to bring people together to enjoy their company in an up-beat atmosphere with great food and drinks. We want to bring you more than a regular sit-down dinner. Our mixologists and chefs have brought a new level of food and beverage to South Peabody that you will love. So come on in, relax, have some fun, and enjoy your time at Toscana Forno!
Location
139 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960
