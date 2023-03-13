Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toscana Forno (South Peabody)

review star

No reviews yet

139 Lynnfield Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tempura Eggplant Fries
Crunchy Parmesan Chicken Tenders
Arancini

DINNER MENU

Insalata

Buratta Caprese

$16.00

Slow roasted vine ripe cherry tomatoes, Pistachio Basil Pesto, Fresh Crack Pepper, aged balsamic, EVOO

Arugula & Beet

$14.00

Whipped Goat Cheese, Spiced Pistachio, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Baby Kale Caesar

$16.00

Baby kale, creamy Caesar dressing, rosemary focaccia crisp, shaved parmesan, marinated white anchovies

Forno Wedge

$16.00

Butter lettuce, house cured pancetta, shaved red onion, spiced pumpkin seeds, Roasted Tomato & blue cheese vinaigrette

Antipasti

Angry Rhode Island Calamari

$18.00

Agrodolce Sweet peppers, charred lemon, Arrabbiata

Antipasto alla Grande

$28.00

Forno’s antipasto platter. Served with hanging prosciutto di parma, imported mortadella, assortments of cheeses, parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella di bufula, gorgonzola, marinated eggplant, artichokes and peppers. Serves 3-5.

Arancini

$15.00

Speck and Pea risotto, parmesan, Calabrian Chile & Truffle Aioli

Asiago Artichoke & Spinach Bread Bowl

$16.00

Zesty artichoke and spinach dip, baked in a sour dough bread boule and asiago cheese Bruciata

Bruschetta Ricotta Dolce

$15.00

whipped fresh ricotta, truffle honey, crisp gala apple, hazelnut

Crunchy Parmesan Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Fried golden, Roasted garlic Aioli

Marinated Prime Filet Skewer

$18.00

(Served Medium) - Confit garlic & sundried tomato aioli, Micro Arugula

Pane alla Aglio

$9.00

Wood Fired rustic bread, garlic & herb butter, pecorino, basil essence, garlic chips

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Rosemary Garlic Aioli

Pasta e Fagioli

$12.00

“pasta & beans” pancetta, pecorino romano, parsley, crusty bread

Polpette alla Forno

$14.00

Cast Iron roasted beef & pork meatballs, parsley whipped fresh ricotta

Tempura Eggplant Fries

$13.00

“Green Goddess” dressing, Parmesan, Parsley

Warm Mediterranean Olives

$11.00

Rosemary & Garlic confit, orange essence, feta & almond crumble, focaccia crisp

Pizze

Fazzoletto

$24.00

Pasta

Lasagna Al Forno

$25.00

10-layer lasagna layered with homemade pasta sheets, Bolognese, bechamel and ricotta. Served in a cast iron skillet.

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

spaghetti alla chitarra with black pepper and pecorino romano

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

Homemade slow braised pork ravioli, pecorino served in a savory brown butter sage sauce

Bucatni all' Amatriciana

$23.00

Bucatini pasta tossed with guanciale, pecorino cheese, sauteed onions and pomodoro sauce

Spaghetti con Polpetta

$20.00

Spaghetti alla guitarra (jumbo spaghetti) pomodoro sauce & meatballs

Salsiccia Cavatelli

$21.00

Broccolini, garlic, pink vodka sauce

Bolognese

$23.00

Toscana’s s beef ragu, touch of cream, parm, parsley, house-made Rigatoni pasta.

Platti Principale

Veal Milanese

$37.00

14 oz bone-in veal chop tenderized thin and breaded, served with A fresh arugula, mozzarella pearls & cherry tomato salad topped with a light Citrus vinaigrette

Prime Filet

$42.00

Whipped and buttered potatoes, charred broccolini, pistachio pesto bearnaise

Scampi Vegetable

$23.00

Shrimp, Zucchini linguine, garlic, white wine, butter sauce

Bracciolittini Vitello

$29.00

Veal scallopini roulade, prosciutto di parma, provolone, Roasted wild Mushroom sage wine sauce, Parmesan risotto

Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, pan-fried and topped with pomodoro sauce and whole milk mozzarella. house-made rigatoni pasta

Cannelloni all'aragosta

$28.00

Lobster, ricotta & spinach Cannelloni baked in a spinach and pomodoro rose’ sauce, cherry tomato confit

Tuscan Burger

$22.00

Prime Beef, gorgonzola dolce, pancetta crisp, pickled red onions, roasted garlic & sundried tomato aioli, artisan romaine, Brioche Roll, truffle fries

Branzino Puttanesca

$33.00

Butterflied whole Branzino braised in a fragrant tomato, caper, olive and herb sauce, Crusty bread

Baked Vegetable Stuffed Eggplant

$22.00

Tomato, onions, mint, pecorino, Pomodoro

Sides

Whipped & Buttered Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus w/ Pistachio Pesto Bernaise

$11.00

Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Charred Broccolini

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Pasta With Butter

$10.00

Side Pasta With Sauce

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$11.00

Kid Pasta & Sauce

$10.00

PIZZA TAKEOUT

Pizze

LG Capriciosa

$25.00

16 inch pizza, San Marzano, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Salami, Ham *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Cheese Pizza

$20.00

16 inch cheese pizza with red sauce *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Diavola

$23.00

16 inch pizza, San Marzano, Fior di Latte, Calabrese Pepperoni *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Margherita

$22.00

16 inch pizza, San Marzano, fior di latte, basil, EVOO *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Quattro Formaggio

$23.00

16 inch pizza, EVOO, mascarpone, fontina, goat cheese, pecorino, saba *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Toscana Forno

$24.00

16 inch pizza, EVOO, mascarpone, fontina, goat cheese, pecorino, saba *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Vegetariana

$23.00

16 inch pizza, San Marzano, Mozzarella, Red Peppers, Zucchini, Eggplant *Please, no additional toppings for pizzas. We use a specialty oven and dough that is not made for all toppings. Thank you!*

LG Napoli (stuffed pizza)

$24.00

Stuffed pizza, San marzano, ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, salame

LG Fazzoletto (stuffed pizza)

$24.00

16 inch dough, San marzano, ricotta, smog, mozzarella, peperoni.

LG Mezza Luna (stuffed pizza)

$24.00

16 inch dough, quarter stuffed ripieno napoli over margherita pizza.

DESSERT CASE

Tiramisu

$8.00

2 Jumbo Brownie

$6.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You may be wondering what “Forno” even means. In Italian it translates to “oven”, but it means so much more than that. A Wood-fired oven is the keynote feature for our comfort eats, fiery and fun atmosphere. Toscana Forno is a place to bring people together to enjoy their company in an up-beat atmosphere with great food and drinks. We want to bring you more than a regular sit-down dinner. Our mixologists and chefs have brought a new level of food and beverage to South Peabody that you will love. So come on in, relax, have some fun, and enjoy your time at Toscana Forno!

Website

Location

139 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The NexMex Thing
orange starNo Reviews
5 Central Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
The Double Bull Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Gallo Nero
orange starNo Reviews
89 Main St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover St #F101 Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Central Bakery - Peabody
orange star4.6 • 82
48 Walnut St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peabody

La Siesta Restaurante - Peabody
orange star4.7 • 1,281
3 Main Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,079
47 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Brodie's Pub Peabody
orange star4.5 • 346
10 1/2 Lowell St. Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Paddy Kellys - 154 Washington St
orange star4.6 • 234
154 Washington St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Pig Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 227
108 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peabody
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston