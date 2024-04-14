Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
43 Main St
Peabody, MA 01960
Starters
- Avocado Salad$8.95
Garden salad topped with fresh slices of creamy avocado served with ginger dressing
- Cream Cheese Dumpling$6.95
5 pieces. Crispy wonton pouches filled with cream cheese, kanikama, and scallions
- Edamame$6.95
Salted and steamed young green soy beans
- Gyoza$7.95
5 pieces. Lightly fried pork dumplings
- Maki's Signature Spicy Edamame$7.95
Salted and steamed young green soy beans seasoned with seven spice shichimi pepper
- House Salad$2.95
Fresh tossed garden salad with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots served with ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
Wakame seaweed marinated in sesame oil, Japanese spices, and sesame seeds
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$12.95
2 pieces. Lightly fried soft shell crab coated in tempura batter served with savory tempura sauce
- Tempura Shrimp App$11.95
5 pieces. Tender shrimp in a light and crispy tempura batter served with a savory tempura sauce
- Tempura Vegetables App$14.95
Broccoli, zucchini, onion ring, and sweet potato lightly fried served with savory tempura sauce
Maki Signature Sushi Bar Specials
Nigiri and Sashimi
Sushi Rolls
- 114 Roll$13.95
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus topped with baked kanikama salad, tempura crunch, mozzarella cheese, masago, and scallions with white sauce and kabayaki glaze
- Asparagus Roll$6.95
Tempura asparagus with kabayaki glaze
- Avocado Roll$5.95
Creamy sliced avocado and rice
- Alaska Roll$10.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Salmon, snow crab, avocado, and masago with nori outside
- Beauty and the Beast Roll$14.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with tuna, avocado, and broiled eel dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Beef Teriyaki Roll$8.95
Grilled beef, asparagus, and cucumber dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Blizzard Roll$10.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura style. Yellowtail and scallions dressed with white sauce and kabayaki glaze
- Boston Roll$9.95
Steamed shrimp, kanikama salad, avocado, tempura crunch, and masago
- Bubba Roll$13.95
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions, topped with steamed shrimp and avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Buffalo Chicken Roll$13.95
Crispy chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, melted mozzarella wrapped with Vietnamese rice paper dressed with white sauce and buffalo sauce
- Butterfly Roll$13.95
Tempura yellowtail and avocado topped with fresh strawberry and kiwi dressed with sweet chili sauce
- Cucumber Roll$5.95
Crunchy cucumber and rice sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
- California Roll$6.95
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber
- California Roll with Snow Crab$9.95
Snow crab, avocado and cucumber
- Caterpillar Roll$12.95
Broiled eel, avocado, and cucumber topped with avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$7.95
Grilled chicken drizzled with kabayaki glaze
- Crab Rangoon Roll$12.95
Tempura kanikama, cream cheese, masago, avocado, and cucumber dressed with spicy mayo and kabayaki glaze
- Crazy Roll$16.95
Tempura style. Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with oven baked seafood, masago, and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Crunchy Crab Roll$6.95
Tempura crunch mixed with kanikama salad
- Dancing Eel Roll$13.95
Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with broiled eel, avocado, and kabayaki glaze
- Diablo Roll$17.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus topped with kanikama salad, spicy tuna, masago, scallions drizzled with kabayaki glaze
- Double Tuna Roll$14.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Spicy tuna, scallions and cucumber topped with tuna
- Dragon Roll$18.95
Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with a whole filet of broiled eel and tempura crunch dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Dynamite Roll$16.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tuna, white tuna, wasabi, and avocado topped with yellowtail and scallions
- Eel Roll$8.95
Broiled eel, avocado, and cucumber dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Firecracker Roll$14.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura shrimp and avocado topped with kanikama salad, spicy tuna and fresh jalapeños dressed with spicy mayo, and kabayaki glaze
- Hurricane Roll$14.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber topped with broiled eel and avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Incredible Hulk Roll$19.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, & asparagus topped with snow crab, covered in avocado, tempura crunch, scallions, & masago dressed with spicy
- Jalapeño Roll$13.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura jalapeños and cream cheese topped with avocado and salmon dressed with spicy mayo and sriracha
- Kamikaze Roll$10.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tuna, salmon, tempura crunch, avocado, scallions, and masago with nori outside
- Lava Roll$14.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura style. Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with oven baked kanikama salad, chopped escolar (white tuna), and scallions dressed with sriracha, spicy
- Maki's Sumo Roll$14.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura style. Tuna, salmon, white tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, and masago dressed with three different house sauces
- Mango Roll$13.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with fresh mango dressed with sweet chili sauce
- Mexican Roll$9.95
Tempura shrimp, fresh jalapeños, and seven spice shichimi pepper dressed with spicy mayo
- Philly Roll$8.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Rainbow Roll$15.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with avocado, tuna, salmon, white tuna and white fish
- Salmon Roll$6.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Salmon with nori outside
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.95
Crispy salmon skin, asparagus, cucumber and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Naruto Roll$11.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. No rice/no nori. Tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, kanikama wrapped in cucumber with lemon soy vinaigrette
- Peabody Roll$13.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura crunch mixed with kanikama salad topped with avocado, smoked salmon, and broiled eel dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Salmon Tempura Roll$9.95
Salmon tempura, avocado, and mayo dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream cheese, and avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Salmon, sriracha, scallions and cucumber
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Fresh sea scallops with sriracha, scallions, and cucumber
- Super Crunch Roll$11.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura crunch mixed with kanikama salad topped with smoked salmon and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Spicy tuna, scallions and cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Yellowtail, sriracha, scallions, and cucumber
- Spider Roll$12.95
Tempura soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, masago and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Sunset Roll$13.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Avocado and kanikama salad, topped with fresh salmon, thinly sliced lemon, drizzled sweet lemon-soy vinaigrette
- Sushi Pizza$17.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tempura nori topped with avocado, tuna, steamed shrimp, and scallions dressed with white sauce
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.95
Tempura sweet potato dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Tropical Roll$14.95
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with sweet slices of strawberry and mango, drizzled with sweet chili sauce
- Tuna Roll$6.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Tuna with nori outside
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$8.95
Assortment of tempura vegetables (broccoli, asparagus, and sweet potato) dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Volcano Roll$14.95
Steamed shrimp, cream cheese, and asparagus roll topped with oven baked kanikama salad, snow crab, chopped sea scallops, scallions, masago, and tempura crunch dressed with spicy mayo and white sauce
- Yellowtail Roll$7.95
Contains raw items. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness. Yellowtail and scallions with nori outside
Chef's Sushi or Sashimi Combinations
- Maki Roll Combo$21.95
Spicy tuna, California roll, and eel roll
- Maki Special Combo$26.95
Mexican roll, crunchy crab roll, and sunset roll
- Chirashi$28.95
18 pieces of assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$34.95
25 pieces of assorted sashimi served on an ice boat
- Sushi Deluxe$25.95
Tuna roll with 10 pieces of assorted nigiri
- Sushi Boat for 2$55.95
6 pieces nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi, tuna roll, crunchy crab roll, and shrimp tempura roll
- Sushi Boat for 4$115.95
9 pieces nigiri, 12 pieces sashimi, crunchy crab roll, California roll, salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, blizzard roll, mexican roll, and spider roll
Soups
Sweets / Desserts
- Molten Chocolate Cake$9.95
Decadent and moist chocolate cake with a warm lava center topped with vanilla ice cream and garnished with fresh strawberries and cocoa powder
- Tempura Cheesecake$7.95
Tempura dipped cheesecake served with vanilla ice cream
- Tempura Fried Oreos$7.95
Tempura dipped Oreos served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce dusted with powdered sugar
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Sides
Sauce To Go
Specials
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Established in 2010, Maki Sushi Bar & Grill offers one of the largest sushi roll selections in Massachusetts with over 40 unique rolls. See why we've been voted best sushi of the North Shore!
43 Main St, Peabody, MA 01960