Gallo Nero
No reviews yet
89 Main St
Peabody, MA 01960
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pasta
Pasta w/ Marinara
Add Meatballs or Chicken for an additional $3.00
Carbonara Pasta
Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Topped w/ Asiago Cheese
Tortellini Parma
Cheese filled tortellini tossed with sautéed prosciutto fresh peas and rice the garlic and black pepper cream sauce top with asiago
Pasta Abruzzi
Sweet Italian Sausage Sauteed w/ Garlic, tossed with Roasted Peppers in a Spicy Marinara Sauce & Served over Penne
Gnocchi alla Margarita
Fresh Potato Gnocchi, Served in our Homemade Tomato Sauce, tossed w/ Fresh Mozzarella & topped w/ Fresh Basil
Pasta Luise
Sauteed Chicken, Black Olives, Capers, Roasted Artichokes & Fresh Basil in a White Wine Sauce, Served over Penne & topped w/ Asiago Cheese
Balsamico Chicken Pasta
Sauteed Chicken, Portabella Mushroom & Fresh Herbs in a Balsamic Glaze, tossed in a Tomato Cream Sauce, Served over Penne & topped w/ Asiago Cheese
Pesto Pasta
Prosciutto, Marinated Plum Tomatoes & Roasted Tomatoes in a Pesto Cream Sauce, topped w/ Asiago Cheese & Served over Penne
Mediterranean Chicken Picatta Pasta
Chicken Breast, Onion, Tomatoes, Capers & Spinach in White Sauce, topped w/ Asiago Cheese
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
Sauteed Chicken, Garlic & Broccoli, Served in your choice of White Wine, Marinara or Cream Sauce over Penne, topped w/ Asiago Cheese
Fusilli alla Vodka Pasta
Sauteed Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon & Fresh Peas, tossed in a Pink Vodka Sauce over Homemade Fusilli
Ravioli Rimini Pasta
Cheese-flled Ravioli, Sauteed Chicken, Portabella Mushroom, Sun-dried tomatoes, & Shallots Glazed w/ Madeira Wine, tossed in Cream Sauce & topped w/ Fresh Parsley& Asiago Cheese
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Served w/ a Cream & Roast Garlic Sauce, topped w/ Asiago Cheese & Nutmeg
Fusilli Pomodoro Pasta
Fresh Fusilli, topped w/ Marinara Sauce
Fusilli Pomodoro w/ Meatball Pasta
Fresh Fusilli w/ Marinara Sauce, Meatball & topped w/ Fresh Basil & Romano Cheese
Stuffed Shells
Eggplant Parm Pasta
Chicken Parm Pasta
Veal Parm Pasta
Veal Cutlets in a Marinara Sauce, Romano, Provolone Cheese & Fresh Basil in our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Ravioli
Cheese-filled Ravioli, tossed w/ Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil in our Homemade Marinara Sauce (Lunch w/ Marinara Sauce only)
Roasted Eggplant Ravioli alla Margarita
Cheese-filled Ravioli, tossed w/ Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil in our Homemade Marinara Sauce (Lunch w/ Marinara Sauce only)
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp & Artichokes Pasta
Sauteed Shrimp, w/ Roasted Artichokes, Fire-Roasted Tomatoes & Fresh Basil in a Lemon-Wine Sauce, topped w/ shaved Asiago
Shrimp & Asparagus Pasta
Your choice of Chicken Cutlets or Fresh Shrimp
Scallop Pasta
Fresh Sea Scallops, Sauteed w/ Smoked Bacon, Shallot & Caramelized Onions, tossed in Asiago Cheese, Cream Sauce & Served over Linguine
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli Toasted w/ Roasted Tomatoes & Roasted Garlic Cream Shallot Glazed w/ Madeira Wine
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Lemon White Wine Garlic Sauce, served over Linguine
Mussels Marinara Pasta
Fresh Mussels in a Spicy Red Sauce, served over Linguine
Linguine & Clam Pasta
Entrees
Baked Haddock Entree
Chicken Bellino Entree
Sauteed Chicken Fillets, Roasted Artichokes, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Basil in a Lemon White Wine Sauce
Chicken & Aparagus Entree
Chicken Messina Entree
Sauteed Chicken Fillets, Mushroom & Sun-dried Cheese & Served over Penne Tomatoes tossed w/ Marsala Wine Demi Glaze
Chicken Saltimbocca Entree
Veal Saltimbocca Entree
Sauteed Fillets rubbed w/ Sage & Lemon, topped & Shallot Cream Sauce & Served over Linguine w/ Prosciutto & Aged Provolone Cheese in a Roasted Garlic White Wine Sauce
Chicken Marsala Entree
Veal Marsala Entree
Sauteed Fillets w/ Prosciutto, Roasted Portabella Mushroom, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Basil in a Sweet Marsala White Wine Sauce
Chicken Artichokes & Prosciutto Entree
Sauteed Chicken Fillets, Roasted Artichokes & Prosciutto in a Lemon Butter Wine Sauce topped w/Fresh Basil & Asiago Cheese
Baked Chicken Entree
Chicken Fillets, topped w/ Seasoned Breadcrumbs, Baked w/ Lemon & Butter, topped w/ Artichokes, Asiago Cheese & Cream Sauce
Veal Merlot Entree
Veal Fillets, Sauteed w/ Portabella Mushroom & Prosciutto in a Merlot Demi Glaze Sauce
Salads
Garden Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushroom & Black Olives
Tomato & Mozz Salad
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella. Fresh Basil & Baby Field Greens, Drizzled w/ Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, tossed w/ Caesar Dressing & Croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, tossed w/ Caesar Dressing & Croutons
Shrimp Caesar
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, tossed w/ Caesar Dressing & Croutons
Insalata Athena
Mixture of Baby Lettuce Marinated Tomatoes, Roasted Olives & Cucumbers, topped w/ Red Onions & Feta Cheese
Grilled Chicken Insalata Athena
Grilled Shrimp Insalata Athena
Mediterannean Salad
Tossed Baby Lettuce. Gemelli Pasta. Sun-dried Tomatoes. Roasted Black Olives. Roasted Peppers Roasted Artichokes, Croutons & Fresh Mozzarella, tossed in a Rosemary Balsamic Vinaigrette & topped Tomatoes & topped w/ Asiago Cheese
Alcamo
Baby Field Greens w/ Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, tossed in a Balsamic Vinaigrette & topped w/ Grilled Marinated Chicken reacts & Grilled Marinated Portabella Mushrooms
Antipasto
Varietv ofItalian Meats. Cheese & Roasted Vegetables, over a bed of Romaine Lettuce
Steak Tips Salad
marinated Steak tips over Garden Salad w/ dressing of your choice
Garden Salad with Chicken
Shrimp Salad
Steak Tip Caesar Salad
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Fingers
Mozzarella Sticks
Fries
Steak Fries
Tuscan Garlic Bread
Sicilian Bruschetta
Grilled Tuscan-Style Bread, topped w/ Marinated Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil, then drizzled w/ Flavored Oil
Eggplant Rollatini
2 Breaded Egglant Cutlets, stuffed w/ an Herb-Ricotta & Asiago cheese topped w/ Marinara. Served w/ fresh greens & roasted peppers.
Mussels Appetizer
White Wine or Red Marinara sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
8 pcs
Ricotta Balls
12" Specialty Pizzas
12" Classico Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese topped w/ Pepperoni
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Margarita Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese & Basil
12" Chicken Margarita Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Topped w/ Marinated Chicken Breasts & Fresh Basil
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tomato Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Carbonara Pizza
Cream Sauce. Grilled Chicken. Bacon. Mushroom. Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Pepper Lover Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Peppers, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Village Pizza
Sausage, Onion, Tomatoes, feta & Bacon
12" Tropicana Pizza
Cream Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Mediterranean Pizza
Tomato Sauce or Garlic Oil, Spinach, Onions. Tomatoes, Feta Cheese. Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Marinated Grilled Chicken & Bacon
12" Melanzane Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Roasted Egaplant
12" Imperial Vegetarian Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Mushrooms. Onions & Green Peppers
12" Gardenia Pizza
Tomato Sauce. Romano & Mozzarella Cheese topped w/ Fire-roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eagplant & Zucchini
12" Toscana Caramel Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions & Fresh Parsley
12" Florentine Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Capers & Fresh Basil
12" Chicken Portabella Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped /Grilled Marinated Portabello Mushrooms, Marinated Chicken Breasts, Pesto & Fresh Basil
12" Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
Lemon Pepper CreamSauce, Romano & MozzarellaCheese, topped w/Marinated Chicken Breast & Broccoli
12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sauteed Shrimp, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil, Garlic & Parsley
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Bacon, italian Sausage, Pepperoni & Meatball
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Sausage & Roasted Pepper Pizza
Half Sicilian Pizza
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Classico Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese topped w/ Pepperoni
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Margarita Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese & Basil
16" Chicken Margarita Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Topped w/ Marinated Chicken Breasts & Fresh Basil
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tomato Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Carbonara Pizza
Cream Sauce. Grilled Chicken. Bacon. Mushroom. Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Pepper Lover Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Cherry Peppers, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Village Pizza
Sausage, Onion, Tomatoes, feta & Bacon
16" Tropicana Pizza
Cream Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Mediterranean Pizza
Tomato Sauce or Garlic Oil, Spinach, Onions. Tomatoes, Feta Cheese. Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Marinated Grilled Chicken & Bacon
16" Melanzane Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Roasted Egaplant
16" Imperial Vegetarian Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Mushrooms. Onions & Green Peppers
16" Gardenia Pizza
Tomato Sauce. Romano & Mozzarella Cheese topped w/ Fire-roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eagplant & Zucchini
16" Toscana Caramel Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped w/ Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions & Fresh Parsley
16" Chicken Portabella Pizza
Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, topped /Grilled Marinated Portabello Mushrooms, Marinated Chicken Breasts, Pesto & Fresh Basil
16" Florentine Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Capers & Fresh Basil
16" Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, italian Sausage, Pepperoni & Meatball
16"Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese
16" Sausage & Roasted Pepper Pizza
16" Broccoli & Chicken Pizza
Lemon Pepper CreamSauce, Romano & MozzarellaCheese, topped w/Marinated Chicken Breast & Broccoli
16"Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sauteed Shrimp, Romano & Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil, Garlic & Parsley
Slice Of Cheese
Pepperoni Slice
Chicken Finger Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Full Sicilian Pizza
Special Subs/Wraps
Sausage Cart Sub
Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage, topped w/ Roasted Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Balsamico Sandwich Sub
Sauteed Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes in a Balsamic Glaze Vinegar, topped w/ Provolone Cheese
Bellino Sub
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom & Cream Sauce
Carbonara Sub
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom & Cream Sauce
Cacciatore Sub
Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers & Marinara Sauce
Sicilian Chicken Sub
Sauteed Chicken Cutlets, topped w/ Roasted Peppers, Hickory Smoked Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Herb Mayonnaise & Fresh Basil
Sicilian Steak Sub
Hot Subs/Wraps
Meatball Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
BLT Sub
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes & American Cheese
Roasted Vegetables Sub
Roasted Eggplant, Fire-roasted Tomatoes, Sweet Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak Bomb Sub
Chicken Bomb Sub
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Fingers w/ a choice of BBQ or Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella & American Cheese, Toasted
Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese & Dressing
Steak Tip Sub
Cold Subs/Wraps
Dinner Plates
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Gallo Nero Special Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Ham, Feta & Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Fingers, Ricotta, Romano & Mozz
Mediterranean Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Feta, Ricotta, & Mozz
Italian Cold Cut Calzone
Procsciutto, Salami, Mortadella, Ricotta, Romano & Mozz
Roman Veggie Calzone
Roasted Eggplant, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Zucchini, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Romano & Mozz
Chicken Milanese Calzone
Marinated Chicken Breasts, Fire-roasted Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Fresh Basil, Ricotta, Romano & Mozz
Chicken Parm Calzone
Chicken Cutlets, Ricotta, Romano & Mozz
Avalleno Steak Calzone
Grilled Shaved Steak, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Romano & Mozz
Salads
Appetizers
Entrees
Pasta
Homemade Fusilli - Half
Penne - Half
Baked Meat Lasagna - Half
Baked Cheese Lasagna - Half
Ravioli - Half
Tortellini Parma - Half
Pasta Abruzzi - Half
Pasta Luise - Half
Pesto Pasta - Half
Balsamic Chicken Pasta - Half
Stuffed Shells - Half
Chicken & Broccoli - Half
Shrimp & Artichokes - Half
Linguine Clam - Half
Lobster Ravioli - Half
Meatball Parm - Half
Chicken Parm - Half
Eggplant Parm - Half
Fusilli alla Vodka - Half
Homemade Fusilli - Full
Penne - Full
Baked Meat Lasagna - Full
Baked Cheese Lasagna - Full
Ravioli - Full
Tortellini Parma - Full
Pasta Abruzzi - Full
Pasta Luise - Full
Pesto Pasta - Full
Balsamic Chicken Pasta - Full
Stuffed Shells - Full
Chicken & Broccoli - Full
Shrimp & Artichokes - Full
Linguine Clam - Full
Lobster Ravioli - Full
Meatball Parm - Full
Chicken Parm - Full
Eggplant Parm - Full
Fusilli alla Vodka - Full
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pasta, pizza, salad, appetizer, subs, desserts and more
89 Main St, Peabody, MA 01960