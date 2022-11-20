Pizza
Italian
Town Hall Pizza
387 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Town Hall Pizza is located in the historic downtown of Berrien Springs, Michigan. Formerly Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, established in 1969, Town Hall Pizza still uses the Macerata family recipes that originated in Dragoni, Italy. Known far and wide for amazing pizza, come try our sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, gelato, desserts and more!
Location
121 W Ferry St, Berrien Springs, MI 49103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Berrien Springs