Pizza
Italian

Town Hall Pizza

387 Reviews

$$

121 W Ferry St

Berrien Springs, MI 49103

Popular Items

14" Pizza
FAMOUS BREADSTICKS
12" Pizza

DETROIT STYLE PIZZAS

Baked in 10”x14” authentic seasoned blue steel pans, after a lengthy dough fermentation creates a crust that has a crisp buttery bottom and a thick, light and airy middle, the mozzarella and brick cheese is piled high on the sides to create that fried cheese edge, then sauced down the middle after it comes out of the oven.
THE RED TOP

THE RED TOP

$25.20

an extra pepperoni pizza ladled down the center with our marinara.

THE TWIST

THE TWIST

$26.80

a great vegetarian option, it is topped with red onion and tomato. When it comes out of the oven it is piled high with arugula and doused with home-made lemon vinaigrette.

THE FERRY

THE FERRY

$28.50

topped with ham, salami, red onion, and pepperoncini, then striped with our vodka sauce and parmesan.

THE BIG WOLF

$26.30

a classic red onion, green pepper, and our house-made sausage, striped with our marinara after it comes out of the oven.

THE DETROIT STYLE BUILD-YOUR-OWN

$23.00

make your own detroit style topping combo with up to six toppings!

THE TOWN HALL SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Pizza combinations that'll keep ya coming back!

The Pickle Pizza

$19.75+

In celebration of the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival! This Pickle Pizza begins with our special garlic sauce base, then mozzarella cheese, tons of dill pickle chips, and sprinkled with dill weed. Order it finished with ranch for an extra layer of awesome.

The Braveheart

The Braveheart

$28.25+

alfredo sauce base and mozzarella cheese, topped with our italian beef, garlic, caramelized onion, green pepper, roasted red bell pepper, mushrooms, dollops of ricotta cheese, and peppadew peppers ... in other words, simply amazing.

The Gangster Louis

$25.45+

vodka sauce base, topped with our house-seasoned sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

The Carnivore

$27.45+

meatballs, our house-seasoned sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

The Seventh Slice

$21.05+

double green olives, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and tomato.  

The Town Hall Veggie

$23.85+

cherry tomatoes, black olives, roasted red bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, green pepper, and garlic.

The Rancho de Pollo

$24.45+

alfredo sauce base, shredded seasoned chicken, and bacon, drizzled with ranch.

The Bleu Clucking Buffalo

$24.45+

our homemade wing sauce base, shredded seasoned chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and scallions, drizzled with ranch.

The Backyard BBQ

$23.00+

KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce base, shredded seasoned chicken, red onions, pineapple, and jalapeño, topped with fresh cilantro and drizzled BBQ sauce.  

The Sweet Red

$23.65+

roasted red bell peppers, our house-seasoned sausage, caramelized onions, and mushrooms.

The Shamrock

$24.45+

alfredo sauce base, asparagus, broccoli, and spinach with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

The Tony Combo

$19.85+

the one you know and love; mushrooms, green peppers, and Tony’s original house-seasoned sausage.  

The Margherita

$21.97+Out of stock

fresh mozzarella, on our original pizza sauce, finished with fresh basil, olive oil, sea salt and parmesan cheese.

The Cheesy Cheese

$24.42+

a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and provolone cheeses.

The Berrien Supreme

$21.65+

our house-seasoned sausage, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, and green olives.

The Pretentious GOAT

$27.45+

mozzarella and our original calabrese-honey-sausage, finished with peppadew, arugula, and goat cheese.  

The Cheeseburger

$24.45+

our cheesy cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, pickles, onions, and tomatoes, drizzled with thousand island dressing.

The Hawaiian Volcano

$20.45+

ham, pineapple, and jalapeños, finished with red pepper flakes.

The Dragoni

$25.65+

vodka sauce base, ham, salami, pepperoni, and pepperoncini.

The Kitchen Sink

$27.45+

everything. (pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, green olives, tomato).

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Build your own tradition just the way you like it!

8" Pizza

$9.25

12" Pizza

$13.75

14" Pizza

$16.25

APPETIZERS

FAMOUS BREADSTICKS

$6.00

Freshly baked, brushed generously with our garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Choose homemade pizza sauce or more garlic butter for dipping.

BREADSTICK BITES

$6.50

Exactly like our breadsticks, except when they come out of the oven we say, “Awww…those are cute!"

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$7.15

Our fresh garlic bread piled high with mozzarella cheese.

CHEESY TOMATO BREAD

CHEESY TOMATO BREAD

$7.75

Our fresh garlic bread layered with lightly salted roma tomato slices, piles of mozzarella cheese and italian spices.

SALADS

THE SIDE SALAD

$4.68

Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, green pepper, tomatoes, and croutons.

THE GARDENER'S SALAD

$7.43

Add to the side salad: fresh mushrooms, red onion, green & black olives, croutons, and mozzarella cheese.

THE BUTCHER'S SALAD

$9.63

Add to the side salad:  pepperoni, ham, croutons, and mozzarella cheese.

THE SUPREME SALAD

$10.73

Gardner + Butcher = the Supreme Salad

SOUPS

MINESTRONE

MINESTRONE

$5.28+

This hearty Italian soup is chock full of veggies, plus cannellini beans, ditalini pasta, garlic and spices.

ZUPPA TOSCANA

ZUPPA TOSCANA

$5.28+

A creamy perfectly spiced broth soup with our house-seasoned sausage, potato, bacon, and kale.

TOMATO BASIL TORTELLINI

TOMATO BASIL TORTELLINI

$5.28+

A creamy tomato-based soup full of italian spices, cheese tortellini, and finished with parmesan and fresh basil.

SANDWICHES

On our homemade bread, baked fresh daily.
THE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

THE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.93

fresh chicken breast, breaded, lightly fried and sliced, covered in our homemade marinara, mozzarella cheese and a sprinkling of oregano.

THE HOT HAM & CHEESE

$7.55

toasted ham and mozzarella cheese piled high.

THE SPICY ITALIAN

$7.85

toasted ham, pepperoni, salami, green peppers, onions, green olives, and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato.

THE BEEFY ITALIAN

$10.93Out of stock

slow cooked shredded italian beef, toasted with sautéed green pepper and onion, and melted mozzarella cheese.

THE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$8.25

house-seasoned sausage chunks smothered and toasted in meat sauce and melted mozzarella.

THE MEATBALL

$9.43

homemade meatballs covered and toasted in our meat sauce and melted mozzarella.

THE PO' BOY

$6.95

ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese.

THE VEGGIE

$6.90

lettuce, fresh green peppers, red onion, tomato and mozzarella cheese.

The Calzone

Salted dough folded, crimped, and stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta, served with a side of our homemade pizza sauce.
THE CALZONE

THE CALZONE

$8.95

Salted dough folded, crimped, and stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta, served with a side of our homemade pizza sauce.

PASTA

all pasta dishes include soup or salad and 2 breadsticks.

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$15.29

our made-from-scratch alfredo generously poured over fettuccini.

RAVIOLI FLORENTINE & VODKA SAUCE

RAVIOLI FLORENTINE & VODKA SAUCE

$15.62

ravioli stuffed with flavorful spinach and ricotta, doused in our homemade vodka sauce.

SPAGHETTI

$10.56

you can’t go wrong which way you want to cover your spaghetti!

CHEESE TORTELLINI

$13.85

your choice of any one of our homemade sauces.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$16.95

marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried, smothered in marinara and mozzarella, then set on a bed of spaghetti.

BAKED SPAGHETTI

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$12.65

just when you thought your spaghetti couldn’t get any better, choose baked!

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.95

seasoned and breaded eggplant slices lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, then set on a bed of spaghetti.

Desserts

GELATO

GELATO

$3.30+

enjoy this italian frozen treat, creamier than american ice cream, yet less fat! It's practically a health food.

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$6.50

a light crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened creamy ricotta and chocolate chips, drizzled in chocolate.

CINNAMON BITES

$7.25

our breadstick bites, brushed with butter, sprinkled considerably with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzled with glaze.

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$7.70

Made in house, a traditional tiramisu - espresso and amaretto-dipped ladyfingers layered in a custardy mascarpone cream finished with a dusting of cocoa.

Kid's Menu

8” CHEESE PIZZA

$9.25

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$7.48

KID'S SPAGHETTI

$6.25

2% MILK

$2.50

Beverages

24 OZ. BEVERAGE

$2.89
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Town Hall Pizza is located in the historic downtown of Berrien Springs, Michigan. Formerly Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, established in 1969, Town Hall Pizza still uses the Macerata family recipes that originated in Dragoni, Italy. Known far and wide for amazing pizza, come try our sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, gelato, desserts and more!

Website

Location

121 W Ferry St, Berrien Springs, MI 49103

Directions

Gallery
Town Hall Pizza image
Town Hall Pizza image
Town Hall Pizza image

