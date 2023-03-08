Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trinity Grill & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3010 Hamilton Street

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Main Menu

Starters

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Reg | Buffalo | Jerk | Sweetheat

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.95

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Served W/Fries

Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.95

Chicken | Jerk Chicken | Steak

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.95

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Reg|Buffalo |Parmesan

Chicken Potatoe Skins

$8.95

Cheese | Bacon | Sour Cream

Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Bacon Potatoe Skins

$8.95

Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Fries Broccoli Chips

$4.95

Fish Bites and Fries

$11.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Spinach

$6.25

Broccoli

$5.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$5.50

Fried Corn

$5.25

Green Beans

$5.50

Season Greens

$6.25Out of stock

White Rice

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Rolls

$2.25

Hush Puppies

$2.75Out of stock

Main Dishes

Steak and Gravy

$20.95Out of stock

Served w/ Two Sides

Fried Tenders

$16.95

Served w/ Two Sides

Salmon

$24.95

Served w/ Two Sides

Pork Chop

$18.95

Served w/ Two Sides

BBQ Pork Ribs

$19.95

Served w/ Two Sides

Turkey Wings

$16.95Out of stock

Served w/ Two Sides

Angus Burger

$14.95

Served on a Bun + Fries

Chicken Club

$15.95

Bacon lettuce tomato on bun + fries

Steak & Cheese Sub

$15.95

Served w/ Fries

Chicken & Cheese Sub

$15.95

Served w/ Fries

Blackened Shrimp

$17.95

Served w/ Two Sides

Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Served w/ Fries

Ribeye

$29.95

Fried Whiting

$13.95

By the Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki (Rice)

$17.95

Shrimp Teriyaki (Rice)

$19.95

Chicken Alfredo (Pasta)

$17.95

Shrimp Alfredo (Pasta)

$19.95

Cajun Salmon Alfredo (Pasta)

$24.95

Salads

Classic Salad

$13.95

Spring Mix | Tomatoes | Carrots | Onions

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine | Croutons | Parmesian

Greek Salad

$16.95

Spinach I Romaine | Cucumber | Tomatoes | Onions | Olives | Feta | Pita Chips

Drink Menu

N/A Drinks

Lemonade

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Half & Half

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

3010 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Directions

