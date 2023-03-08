Trinity Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3010 Hamilton Street, Hyattsville, MD 20782
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Curzi’s restaurant - 3006 Hamilton St
No Reviews
3006 Hamilton St Hyattsville, MD 20782
View restaurant
Mid Atlantic Seafood Hyattsville
4.0 • 120
3100 Queens Chapel Road Hyattsville, MD 20782
View restaurant