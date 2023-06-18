Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spice Kitchen West African Grill

No reviews yet

3809 Rhode Island Ave

Brentwood, MD 20722

Full Menu

Meat Market

Spice Wings

Spice Wings

$10.00+

Fried wings tossed in our spice's honey and sprinkled in our signature suya spice

Chicken Suya

Chicken Suya

$12.00+

Oven roasted leg quarters marinated in our suya spice

Steak Suya

Steak Suya

$16.00+

Tender grilled steak seasoned with our suya spice blend

Shrimp Suya

Shrimp Suya

$15.00+

Jumbo grilled shrimp seasoned with our suya

Salmon Suya

Salmon Suya

$16.00+

Mouth-watering suya-styled blackened salmon

Pick Your Plate

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$17.00
Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$21.00
Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$21.00
Steak Plate

Steak Plate

$22.00
Choose 2 Proteins

Choose 2 Proteins

$17.00

Sides

Jollof Rice

Jollof Rice

$5.00

Long grain rice stewed in savory African spices

Rice and Stew

Rice and Stew

$5.00

Long grain white rice served with a side our spicy of stew

Plantains

Plantains

$5.00

Fried golden sweet plantains

Spinach Efo-Riro

Spinach Efo-Riro

$5.00

Spinach cooked in a rich bell pepper and onion stew

Grilled Corn

Grilled Corn

$4.00

Buttery roasted corn finished with suya spice

Extras

Puff Puff

Puff Puff

$3.00

Sweet, light, and fluffy fried dough

Stew

Stew

$2.00

A hearty blend of peppers, onions, and spices. (Does not contain meat)

Village BBQ

$1.00

Sweet and savory black pepper BBQ

Spices Honey

$1.00

Our signature inhouse sweet and spicy honey sauce

Suya Spice

$0.50

Our signature mixed spice blend

Drinks

Zobo Lemonade

$4.00

Hibiscus-based lemonade with hints of ginger and floral notes

Mango Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet and refreshing lemonade with mango and passion fruit

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Urban West African Fast Casual Restaurant

