American
Bars & Lounges
True Blue Butcher and Barrel 110 Greenfield Street Suite 114
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Butcher and Barrel, located in Downtown Wilmington, NC in The South Front District, will stay loyal to the True Blue brand with a butcher shop and great steak choices, but will create its own identity with redesigned menu options, a spirited atmosphere that accommodates live music, and eventually over 500 liquor options.
110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington, NC 28401
