American
Bars & Lounges

True Blue Butcher and Barrel 110 Greenfield Street Suite 114

No reviews yet

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Smash Burger
Butcher and Table Burger

SALADS

Petit Herb

$8.00

Tomato Confit, 5 Herbs, Baby Greens, Sherry Vinaigrette

Arugula & Steak

$20.00

Arugula, Fresh Fennel, 3 Month Manchego Cheese, Grainy Mustard-Tarragon Vinaigrette,Garlic Chips, Beef Tenderloin

Asparagus Salad

$16.00

Baby Greens, White Cheddar, Olives,Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Green Goddess

Burrata

$18.00

Local Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata, Greens, Pesto, Sherry Vinegar Glaze, Arbequina Olive Oil, Sourdough Focaccia

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Lemon Parmesan Vinaigrette, Buttered Croutons, White Anchovy

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Onion

S

$320.00

SNACKS + SHAREABLES

Bacon Cheddy Mac

$14.00

Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Elbow Mac, White Cheddar

Bok Choy

$11.00

Hoisin, Ginger, Sesame, Crispy Garlic

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Green Remoulade, Fried Capers

Elote Curled Corn

$12.00

Chili Lime Mayo, Sweet Corn, Cotija Cheese, Onions, Fresh Cilantro

Kai Yang

$15.00

(8) Coriander, Ginger, Chili Pepper, Sweet Mayo

Kebab

$19.00

Harissa Beef, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Barrel Aged Feta, Marinated Olives

Oysters

$18.00

Hot Sauce, Lemon, Mignonette

P-Nut Brussels

$12.00

Peanut Sauce, Fried Garlic, Pickled Ginger Furikaki

Popcorn Chicken

$14.00

Koji-Fried Chicken, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Kimchee Kewpie

Pork Belly

$16.00

Steam Buns, Pork Belly, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Pickled Daikon, Kimchee Salad

Roasted Broccoli

$13.00

Chickpeas, Garlic Chips, Calabrian Chilis, Almonds, Lemon, Manchego Cheese

Seafood Cocktail

$26.00

Jumbo Blue Crab and Colossal Shrimp, Green Remoulade, Lemon, Cocktail Sauce

Smoked Wings

$15.00

(8) Pecan Smoked, Blue Cheese, House-made Hot Sauce, Garlic Pickles

Steak Frites

$31.00

5 oz. Tenderloin Steak, Frites, 5-Herb Tomato and Green Salad

Tacos | American

$12.00

Ground Beef, White Cheddar, Salsa Rojo

Tacos | Brussels

$11.00

Pepitas, Mushrooms, Salsa Matcha, Cashew Crema

Tacos | Pescado

$16.00

Marinated shrimp, avocado crema, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion

SANDWICHES + BURGERS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Custom Grind, Bacon, Special Sauce, White Cheddar, Pickled Onion, Tomato

Beat St. Burger

$15.00

Twin Patty, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Kewpie, Mustard

Butcher and Table Burger

$17.00

Custom Grind, Calabrian Aioli, Comte, Porcini Mushroom Butter

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Real Maine Lobster, Toasted Roll, Mayo

Smash Burger

$16.00

6 oz. Bacon Grind, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Garlic Pickles

Torta

$16.00

Roast Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Lettuce, Avocado, Cotija, Mayo

Wagyu Burger

$30.00

A LA CARTE

5 oz. Tenderloin

$28.00

6 oz. Filet

$41.00

9 oz. Filet

$58.00

Add Crab Cake

$14.00

Bone-In Choice Ribeye

$75.00

Bone-In Dry Aged Ribeye

$120.00

Airline Chicken

$26.00

Colossal Shrimp

$29.00

Choice Ribeye

$54.00

Choice Strip

$51.00

KC Strip

$72.00

Pork Chop

$31.00

Prime Ribeye

$66.00

Prime Strip

$65.00

Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Wagyu Ribeye

$40.00+

Wagyu Tenderloin

$50.00+Out of stock

Wagyu Strip

$40.00+

SIDES

Add Blue Cheese Crumbles

$4.00

Add Porcini Butter

$5.00

Asparagus Side

$12.00

Bone Marrow App

$14.00

Farm Vegetables Side

$10.00

Fried Brussels Side

$10.00

Fries Side

$6.00

Home fries side

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Side

$12.00

Petite Herb Salad Side

$8.00

Potato Roasties Side

$9.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$14.00

Sauce Bernaise

$5.00

Side Foccacia

$4.00

Extra Anchovies

$2.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

SAUCES

Blue Cheese

Calabrian Aioli

Caesar Dressing

Green Goddess Dressing

Green Remoulade

Hosin

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Kewpie

Mayo

Mustard Terragon Vin

Ranch

Sherry Vin

Side Jalapenos

Special Sauce

Steak Sauce

Sweet Mayo

Yellow Mustard

Cocktail Sauce

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$4.00

Truffle Butter

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert special

$10.00

Brunch Entrees

Brunch Pork Belly

$24.00

Crispy Garlic, Chili Oil, Steamed Buns, Ginger Scallion Sauce

Blue Crab Omelette

$22.00

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab, Asparagus, Comte, Hollandaise Sauce

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$14.00

Bacon, New York White Cheddar, Homefries

Crab Cake Benedict

$24.00

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab, Poached Eggs, Bacon Hollandaise, 5 Herb Salad

Steak and Eggs

$29.00

5 oz. Tenderloin Steak, Fried Eggs, Homefries, 5 Herb Salad

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwhich

$16.00
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Sourdough Waffle, Fried Chicken, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Bacon

Apparel

Barrel Shirt

$30.00

Blue Cup Butcher's Blend

$17.95

Coffee/Candles

Butcher's Blend Blue Cup Coffee

$18.00

Reserve Candle

$28.00
Restaurant info

Butcher and Barrel, located in Downtown Wilmington, NC in The South Front District, will stay loyal to the True Blue brand with a butcher shop and great steak choices, but will create its own identity with redesigned menu options, a spirited atmosphere that accommodates live music, and eventually over 500 liquor options.

Location

110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

