Turner & Ten 14171 Turner Dr

Restaurant info

Welcome to Turner & 10's Online Marketplace. Here you will find the ability to preorder your lunch or a prepared meal and pick up your goods the next day. These meals are made by students under the guidance of Chef Horne and Chef Hagen. We take pride in a clean kitchen and hold our standards high to ensure a delightful experience for all. The meals purchased help us continue to learn new techniques and provide our students with opportunities to dine out in our own community.