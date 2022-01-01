Turner & Ten 14171 Turner Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Welcome to Turner & 10's Online Marketplace. Here you will find the ability to preorder your lunch or a prepared meal and pick up your goods the next day. These meals are made by students under the guidance of Chef Horne and Chef Hagen. We take pride in a clean kitchen and hold our standards high to ensure a delightful experience for all. The meals purchased help us continue to learn new techniques and provide our students with opportunities to dine out in our own community.
Location
14171 Turner Dr, Smithfield, VA 23430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering
No Reviews
1007 S Church St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurant
Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery - 218 Main Street
No Reviews
218 Main Street Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurant