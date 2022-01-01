Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turner & Ten

14171 Turner Dr

Smithfield, VA 23430

Hot School Lunch (WED)

Tuner & 10 Bacon Cheeseburger with Sidewinder Fries

$9.00

Double Smash Burger Deliciousness Topped with Bacon and Cheese for GOOD MEASURE! Served with a side of sidewinder fries and our QUA'ZY SAUCE!

Welcome to Turner & 10's Online Marketplace. Here you will find the ability to preorder your lunch or a prepared meal and pick up your goods the next day. These meals are made by students under the guidance of Chef Horne and Chef Hagen. We take pride in a clean kitchen and hold our standards high to ensure a delightful experience for all. The meals purchased help us continue to learn new techniques and provide our students with opportunities to dine out in our own community.

14171 Turner Dr, Smithfield, VA 23430

