Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1007 S Church St

Smithfield, VA 23430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork BBQ

Catering

QDaddy's side dishes are scratch-made in-house daily to add the perfect buffet compliment to any of our smoked meats. Add two or three to your spread. Catering sides are packaged to serve a headcount of 25.
Pulled Pork BBQ

Pulled Pork BBQ

QDaddy's slow-smoked, hand-pulled Pulled Pork BBQ is lightly dressed in our house-made tomato&vinegar-based sauce. Smokey, sweet, tangy, balanced. -Catering pan (8lbs) serves 25 -Pint (1lb) serves 3-4 -Quart (2lbs) serves 6-8

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

QDaddy's Beef Brisket is slow-smoked for a tender and juicy finish. Beef Brisket is sliced hot off the smoker with juices poured back over top of the meat so that it's always flavorful and moist. -Catering pan (8lbs) serves 25 -Pint (1lb) serves 3-4 -Quart (2lbs) serves 6-8

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

QDaddy's Chicken Tenders are made from fresh, never frozen, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken. After a 24 hour marinade, QDaddy's tenders are hand-breaded in our proprietary season coater and deep fried in peanut oil for a crispy, golden crunch. Tenders are sold in any count that you need for your event. We recommend ordering at least 2 per person when paired with another smoked meat. Don't forget to add a bottle of QDaddy's Awesome Sauce, developed just for our tender tenders.

Smokey Chicken Salad

Smokey Chicken Salad

QDaddy's Smokey Chicken Salad is made from tender, smokey, hand-pulled chicken breast. Mixed with chopped bacon, celery, white onion, parsley and our special house-made dressing, this chicken salad will knock your socks-off. Savory, sweet and loaded with crunchy bacon. -Catering pan (8lbs) serves 25 -Pint (1lb) serves 3-4 -Quart (2lbs) serves 6-8

Unbeatable Side Dishes

Unbeatable Side Dishes

QDaddy's freshly-prepared sides dishes are the perfect compliment to any buffet spread. Mix and match sides and meats to ensure that every guest at your event finds something on the buffet they are sure to love. -Catering pan (128oz) serves 25 -Pint (16oz) serves 3-4 -Quart (32oz) serves 6-8

Scratch-Made Desserts

Scratch-Made Desserts

QDaddy's Desserts are scratch-made in house daily for perfect finish to any buffet table. Your guests will rave over our fan-favorite Banana Snap Pudding or a scoop of buttery streusel-topped Hot Apple Crisp. Our Molasses Cookies are a great alternative for events where guests need a grab-and-go baked good to satisfy their sweet tooth. Banana Pudding -Catering pan (128) serves 25 -Pint (16oz) serves 3-4 -Quart (32oz) serves 6-8 Apple Crisp -Catering pan (84 oz) serves 15 -Pint (16oz) serves 3-4 -Quart (32oz) serves 6-8

Beverages

Beverages

Freshly Brewed Sweet or Unsweet Iced Tea is BBQ's best beverage. A must-have to whet your whistle. Gallon Lemonade and 20 lb bags of the "good ice" are excellent add-ons to any party or picnic. One gallon serves 12-16 guests.

Signature Squeeze Bottles of Sauce

Signature Squeeze Bottles of Sauce

QDaddy's House-made Sauces are essential to your BBQ Buffet. Original #49 is a mild BBQ sauce that adds a smokey, sweet and tangy finish to your pulled pork or beef brisket. Sweet&Spicy packs the heat. Awesome Sauce is perfect for dipping hand-breaded Chicken Tenders but is fantastic on everything from Hush Pups to Ribs. Delight your guests with the QDaddy's Sauce trio. One bottle per 25 guests is recommended.

Buns

Buns

Brioche Buns and slider rolls are available in 12-count packs.

Hospitality Set Up Items

Hospitality Set Up Items

Need a spiffy set-up? QDaddy's will make your set-up easy. Chafing stands with sterno/ice are ideal for keeping food at the perfect temperature for the duration of your event. One chafing stand holds two (half-sized) catering pans. If you need help estimating the number of stands/sterno/tongs/spoons, a member of our catering staff can help you get it right. After you place your order, we will contact you to finalize the number and make adjustments as necessary.

Grab 'n Go Boxed Meals

Grab 'n Go Boxed Meals

Boxed Meals are perfect for events where guests need to grab and go. QDaddy's Boxed meals include: -6 oz Meat of your choice -5 oz sides of your choice -2 oz mini Coleslaw -2 oz Dipping Sauce -Brioche Bun -Utensils Boxed meals come with a sticker label indicating what delicious offerings are inside so feel free to mix and match. Upgrade each meal by adding a freshly-baked Jumbo Molasses Cookie. Vegetarian Boxed Meals include: -6 oz Pimento Cheese -Veg Side of your choice -2 oz House-made Pickles -Brioche Bun -Utensils

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Q Daddy’s is a a family-owned second generation pitmaster bbq joint, throwing down slow-smoked meaty morsels hot out of the Southern Pride. We specialize in scratch-made sides and desserts. Schedule your buffet-style catering pick-up or delivery today.

Website

Location

1007 S Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430

Directions

Gallery
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
722 Mt Vernon Ave Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Manteo Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Old City Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 557
700 York Street Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
FT 1 OLD CITY
orange star4.5 • 194
700 York St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Q Daddy's - - Wakefield
orange starNo Reviews
658 N County Drive Wakefield, VA 23888
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Smithfield

Wharf Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 802
25 Main St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Smithfield
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston