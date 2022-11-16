QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering

Hospitality Set Up Items

Need a spiffy set-up? QDaddy's will make your set-up easy. Chafing stands with sterno/ice are ideal for keeping food at the perfect temperature for the duration of your event. One chafing stand holds two (half-sized) catering pans. If you need help estimating the number of stands/sterno/tongs/spoons, a member of our catering staff can help you get it right. After you place your order, we will contact you to finalize the number and make adjustments as necessary.