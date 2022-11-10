Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tutti da Gio NA

review star

No reviews yet

5851 Old Hickory Boulevard

Unit J

Hermitage, TN 37076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Diavola Pizza (Pepperoni)
Arancini (Fried rice and ragu balls)
Gnocchi al pesto (Gnocchi, with pesto and cream)

Antipasto (Appetizer)

Caprese (Tomatoes and Mozzerella)

$10.00

Immaculate mozzarella cheese and slices of fresh tomatoes drizzled with balsamic glaze

Arancini (Fried rice and ragu balls)

$5.00

Ragu encased in an arborio rice ball, rolled in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection

Parmigiana (Fried and breaded eggplant)

$10.00

Layers of Deep Fried slices of eggplant, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (cooked), and slices of boiled eggs covered with out delectable homemade tomato sauce.

Bevande (Beverages)

San Pellegrino Water (Sparkling Water)

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata (Sparkling Natural Lemon)

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciato (Sparkling Natural Orange)

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Desani Bottled Water (16 oz bottle

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Dr Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.00

Dolce (Desserts)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

lady fingers soaked in coffee, layered with mascarpone cream, and powdered chocolate sprinkled over the top

Cannolo (Cannoli's filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese)

Cannolo (Cannoli's filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese)

$5.00

Deep fried pastry shell filled with our incredible homemade sweet ricotta cheese

Bianco e Nero (Cream Puffs in a Chocolate Cream)

Bianco e Nero (Cream Puffs in a Chocolate Cream)

$6.00

Cream puff balls filled with vanilla cream covered by heavenly Nutella mouse and decorated with Belgian Dark Chocolate shavings

SPECIAL Dessert (Bianco e Nero Pistachio)

$7.00Out of stock
SPECIAL Dessert (Panna Cotta)

SPECIAL Dessert (Panna Cotta)

$5.00Out of stock

Thickened sweet cream dessert, topped with chocolate syrup and decorated with fruit

Special Dessert

$7.00Out of stock

Insalata (Salads)

Y

Vulcano

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, arugula, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions and parmigiana cheese with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Vulcano on the side

$5.00

Smaller portion of our Vulcano with romaine lettuce, arugula, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions and parmigiana cheese with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Kids Menu

Bambino al Pomodoro (Spaghetti with tomato sauce)

$7.00

Smaller sized portion of our homemade spaghetti pasta covered in our simple tomato sauce.

Bambino al polpette (Meatballs)

$9.00

Spaghetti with homemade meatballs portioned for your child

Pizza

Margherita Pizza (Cheese and Basil)

$13.00

Our magnificent pizza bread fermented for no less than 24 hours topped with our incredibly simple tomato sauce covered with mozzarella and farm fresh basil.

Diavola Pizza (Pepperoni)

Diavola Pizza (Pepperoni)

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, and pepperoni over our immaculately simple tomato sauce

Capricciosa Pizza (Artichoke and Prosciutto)

$16.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and prosciutto cotto over our incredibly simple tomato sauce

Quattro Formaggi Pizza (4 Cheese)

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, gorgonzola and fontina (4 cheeses)

Norma Pizza (Eggplant and Ricotta)

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, egg plant, and shredded baked ricotta over our wonderfully simple tomato sauce

Parma Pizza (Arugula and Prosciutto)

Parma Pizza (Arugula and Prosciutto)

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto crudo, and arugula topped with parmigiano flakes

Salsicce e Patate Pizza (Sausage and Potato)

Salsicce e Patate Pizza (Sausage and Potato)

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, sausage, and roasted potatoes. Simple, and simply delicious

PIZZA SPECIAL Fior di Latte

$18.00Out of stock

Fior di Latte cheese, prosciutto cotto (italian ham), burrata cheese and caramelized onions

Primi (Entree)

Giovanna's lasagna made with layers of pasta sheets, ragu made with ground beef and pork, slices of boiled eggs and bescimela sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigian cheese
Sicilian Lasagna

Sicilian Lasagna

$16.00

Traditional Sicilian lasagna made with layers of pasta sheets, eggplant, ragu (ground beef and pork, in a tomato-based sauce), mozzarella, and besciamella, with slices of boiled eggs

Pasta alla Norma (Eggplant Pasta)

$14.00

Homemade tomato sauce, egg plant, shredded baked ricotta, and basil over our home made casereccie pasta

Pasta al Sugo Con Polpette (Spaghetti and Meatballs)

$15.00

Homemade tomato sauce, fresh handmade meatballs, and parmigiano with basil over spaghetti pasta

Pasta alla Giovannina (Pasta and Ragu)

$14.00

Homemade ragu sauce made using ground beef and pork in a tomato-based sauce) over tagliatelle

Pasta ai gamberi e rucola (Shrimp Pasta with Arugula)

$16.00

Shrimp, and spaghetti pennate over a bed of tasty arugula

Pasta al Salmone (Pasta with Salmon and White Cream Sauce)

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, cherry tomatoes, parsley, and a white creamy cheese sauce over pennate pasta

Gnocchi al quattro formaggi (4 cheese with Gnocchi)

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, gorgonzola and fontina (4 cheeses) over gnocchi pearls and topped with shavings of prosciutto

Gnocchi al pesto (Gnocchi, with pesto and cream)

Gnocchi al pesto (Gnocchi, with pesto and cream)

$15.00

Homemade basil pesto, and our own delectable cream made with many different cheeses, decorated with pistachio shavings, all over gnocchi pearls

SPECIAL Pasta e Lenticchia

$14.00Out of stock

It's fall and Sicilians celebrate with Lentils and Pasta soup. Lentils, Rigatoni cut short. Simple. Tasty!

Panini (Sandwich)

Sandwiches made with bread made from pizza dough.

Polpette Panini(Meatballs)

$14.00

Traditional pizza break cooked to perfection, cut in half, and filled with Meatballs, fresh and homemade tomato sauce with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Lipari Panini(Prosciutto and Arugula)

$13.00

Traditional pizza bread cooked to perfection, cut in half, and filled with Prosciutto crudo (cured, not cooked), fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, and our homemade siciliano sauce

Alicuti Panini

$13.00

Traditional pizza bread cooked to perfection, cut in half, and filled with romaine lettuce, prosciutto cotto (cooked ham), fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, sottaceti (a pickled blend of Italian vegetables), and our homemade siciliano sauce

Other

Loaf of Bread

$6.00Out of stock

6 Meatballs

$9.00

6 Grilled Shrimp (With Garlic, Butter And Olive Oil)

$8.00

Fresh Made Pasta

$6.00

Ragu Meat Sauce

$12.00

Slices Of Bread 4x

$2.00

Four Cheese Sauce

$10.00

Tomatoe Sauce

$8.00

Catering Trays

Sicilian Lasagna Tray (Serves 15)

$225.00

Pasta alla Norma Tray (Serves 15)

$225.00

Pasta al Sugo Con Polpette Tray (Serves 15)

$225.00

Pasta alla Norma 1/2 Tray (serves 7)

$98.00

Salad Tray (Serves 10)

$80.00

Gnocchi ai Pesto Tray (Serves 15)

$210.00

Silicilan Lasagna 1/2 Tray

$115.00

Parmigiana Tray (15 Slices)

$150.00

Caprese Tray (Serves 15)

$150.00

Pasta Bambino Pomodoro Tray (Serves 15 Kids)

$105.00

Tray Of Dough Balls (Qty 12)

$60.00Out of stock

Casereccee Ragu Tray 15 People

$215.00

Arancini Minis Tray (120)

$300.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Sicilian food Come in and enjoy

Location

5851 Old Hickory Boulevard, Unit J, Hermitage, TN 37076

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Tutti da Gio image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steamboys - Hermitage
orange star4.5 • 317
3907 LEBANON PIKE HERMITAGE, TN 37076
View restaurantnext
Nadeen's Hermitage Haven - 3410 Lebanon Pike
orange starNo Reviews
3410 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN 37076
View restaurantnext
Gandy Seafood - Hermitage - 3441 Lebanon Pike, Suite 113
orange starNo Reviews
3441 Lebanon Pike, Suite 113 Hermitage, TN 37076
View restaurantnext
Darfons Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.7 • 2,029
2810 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road
orange starNo Reviews
2719 Old Lebanon Road Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
orange starNo Reviews
2719 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hermitage

Steamboys - Hermitage
orange star4.5 • 317
3907 LEBANON PIKE HERMITAGE, TN 37076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hermitage
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston