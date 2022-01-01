Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Root Burger - Abilene

2419 N. Judge Ely Blvd

Abilene, TX 79601

Popular Items

Hand-Punched Fries
Build Your Own
Onion Strings

Burgers

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$7.50

Choose your Bun, Protein and add a la carte toppings

Big Tex

Big Tex

$12.00

Cheddar, house-made guacamole, fried onion strings, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato

All American

All American

$11.00

Double American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato

The Happy Pilgrim

The Happy Pilgrim

$11.00

All natural turkey, goat cheese & pesto on wheat, lettuce, tomato

LotsAShroom

LotsAShroom

$11.00

Garlic baby portabella mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato

The Classic

The Classic

$9.50

Cheddar cheese, TX beef, lettuce, tomato

The Western

The Western

$11.50

Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato

Gosh Jam It!

Gosh Jam It!

$9.50

Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato

Freshman 15

Freshman 15

$13.00

Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato

The Millionaire

The Millionaire

$18.00

Open-faced knife + fork burger with wagyu beef, aged cheddar, truffle aioli, garlic mushrooms, bacon, dark beer sauce, crispy fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato

Tootsies Hot Chicken

Tootsies Hot Chicken

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, Chicken Dipin Sauce, Nashville hot sauce, house made coleslaw, house made Bread & Butter Pickles, lettuce, tomato

Ain't No Chicken Club

Ain't No Chicken Club

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, wheat bun, lettuce, tomato

Vegabond

Vegabond

$12.00

Plant based vegan patty made in-house with hummus, black beans, brown rice, & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat, lettuce, tomato

Salads

Yes Siree Cobb

Yes Siree Cobb

$11.50

Chopped romaine w/bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, & hard-boiled egg w/honey mustard

South of the Border

South of the Border

$11.00

Chopped romaine w/ South of the Border Corn Relish Mix, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips w/chipotle ranch dressing

What the Kale

What the Kale

$11.00

Kale & cabbage mix w/herbed goat cheese, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds w/balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

ORG Twisted Cheese Fries

$7.50

Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese

Treat-YO-Self

Treat-YO-Self

$8.50

Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch

Hand-Punched Fries

Hand-Punched Fries

$4.00

Hand punched russet potatoes with a 2-day double fry & rest process

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.50

Thinly sliced onion strings with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.50

In house dill pickles with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order served with chipotle ranch

House Made Potato Chips

$4.50

Fresh potato chips, hand sliced daily

Fried Green Beans & Carrots

$4.50

Lightly battered jumbo carrot sticks and trimmed and cleaned green beans served with a side of house made chipotle ranch.

Dipping Sauce

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.75

Peppercorn Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch x 2

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Dippin

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Kids

Kids Grill Chz

Kids Grill Chz

$6.00

Kid-sized portions, sides sold separately

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kid-sized portions, American cheese, sides sold separately

Limited Time Offer

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$12.00

Ground turkey topped with Texas herbed goat cheese, cranberry Dijon sauce, in house made pork sausage, sweet potato mash, stuffing hush puppy, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand battered fresh cut chicken tenders, lightly fried and served with our Chicken Dipin sauce

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard

Oreo® Shake

Oreo® Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with Oreo® pieces

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with chocolate sauce

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with Strawberry

Smores Shake

Smores Shake

$7.50

Twisted "Thick" Vanilla House Made Custard with Chocolate sauce and graham crackers and a toasted marshmallow

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25
Watermelon Tea

Watermelon Tea

$3.25
Chuck Norris C-Force Water

Chuck Norris C-Force Water

$5.00

One Liter Alkaline water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Twisted Mule

$8.50

Our signature craft draft made with ginger beer, fresh lemon, tea syrup and featuring Deep Eddy Vodka

Tiki Rita

Tiki Rita

$10.00

Caribbean twist on our Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum

Top Shelf Tiki-Rita

$12.00

Caribbean twist on our Top Shelf Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum and Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila

Perfect Marg

$11.00

Top Shelf Perfect Marg

$13.00

Caribbean twist on our Top Shelf Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum and Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Jack Daniel's with house made simple syrup and orange peels

Twisted Mule 1/2 Gallon

$35.00

Our signature craft draft made with ginger beer, fresh lemon, tea syrup and featuring Deep Eddy Vodka

Tiki Rita 1/2 Gallon

$40.00

Caribbean twist on our Perfect Margarita featuring Sailor Jerry Spice Rum

Canned Wine - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Coppa Chardonnay

$11.00

Coppa Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Coppa Pinot Noir

$11.00

Seltzers - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Lemon Tea

$7.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.25

Canned Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.25

Deep Ellum Blonde

$7.25

Modelo Especial

$7.25

Revolver Blood & Honey

$7.25

Yuengling

$7.25
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

Location

2419 N. Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601

Directions

